thehill.com/...
washingtonexaminer.com/...We have access to surveillance and bodycam footage, thanks to our House members and court cases. You can match up timestamps and see what happened to easily debunk the narrative.Exterior Surveillance:
rumble.com/...Interior Surveillance:
cha.house.gov/...Bodycam Legal Exhibits:
https://rumble.com/c/21cr128One of the preplanned articles, which was apparently meant to be part of the initial media blitz to push the J6 narrative, was published hours BEFORE the supposed insurrection occurred. As of this posting, its timestamp still shows:"January 6, 2021 · 9:33 AM ET."An old screenshot of the article header is included below, just in case.
npr.org/...Why do you persist with believing this hyperpartisan narrative which was put forward by people who stand to benefit from its acceptance?
U.S. citizens were murdered on video by Capitol Police that day as part of a concerted effort to incite a riot by deliberately and violently assaulting what was a peaceful protest for over an hour with projectiles, explosives and chemical munitions.Our Constitution and Bill of Rights has been shredded by the Progressive establishment in the aftermath.Do you not owe it to yourself, your family and your neighbors to look at the evidence, which is freely available to you, and draw your own conclusions free from being told what you are allowed to believe?Free thought and free expression are critically important Liberal values, concerned with our basic Human Rights to seek out Truth and attain our Liberty.This is America, after all." twitter.com/...
2. The elusive "soft landing" will look like reality BUT kinda bumpy. Hard bumpy.
3. Everybody on here, will be rich by the end of the year.
4. Buy won't sell anything, so his capital gains taxes will be minimal.
5. If I buy it, it will be lower by the end of the year.
6. If you are hoping for lower housing prices, I regret to inform you but ... no.
7. Trump will end the year Orange. Maybe a jumpsuit, but no.
8. The SCOTUS will put Trump back on all 50 states' ballots.
9. Speaking of SCOTUS: Clarence - out.
10. We'll have a bloodbath of a selloff. 20%-35%, sometime late spring or so.
11. Not ONE mind will have been changed on/from this forum. Not ONE.
12. My golden touch will be back, and I'll be (again) able to hammer your stock of choice. 9:37 PM here, not yet New Year. But Happy New Year to y'all, even to thos unfortunate souls stuck in fcking California or New Yaawk.