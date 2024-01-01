Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/01/24

Jan. 01, 2024 12:00 AM ET17 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.97K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.97K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

p
promontory rider
Today, 2:22 AM
Comments (120)
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

www.youtube.com/...
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
Today, 3:36 AM
Comments (45.45K)
@promontory rider Happy new year.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (29.43K)
May the New Year bring clarity.
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
Today, 3:36 AM
Comments (45.45K)
@Henry Miles May the new year bring happiness, prosperity, and peace.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:17 AM
Comments (11.64K)
The Welfare-Industrial Complex Is Booming

The tens of thousands of migrants pouring into big cities need to be tended to. So do the hundreds of thousands of drug-addled and mentally ill homeless living on the streets. Progressive government doesn’t do anything on the cheap. America’s welfare state has thus become a proverbial Big Dig, and it keeps getting bigger.

New York City is spending $394 a day—or $143,810 a year—to house and feed each migrant, many in formerly posh hotels. Mayor Eric Adams grouses about the flood of migrants, but what does he expect when the city makes itself a welfare magnet?

Meantime, the homeless population continues to swell, even as government shovels more money into housing subsidies—nearly $43 billion in the Democrats’ March 2021 Covid bill alone. The number of homeless shot up 85,389 between 2019 and 2023, with California and New York combined accounting for about half the increase, according to a recent federal government report.

More spending on Medicaid, migrants and the homeless means more jobs for the welfare-industrial complex. Government, social assistance and healthcare made up most, and in some cases more than all, of the net new jobs over the past year in California (61%), New Jersey (81%), Oregon (89%), Michigan (113%), Illinois (113%) and New York (121%).

Aside from two years of runaway inflation, one way to explain Americans’ malaise is that they sense most new jobs aren’t making them or most people they know better off. The main beneficiaries are workers in the welfare-industrial complex.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:13 AM
Comments (11.64K)
Donald Trump’s Amazing Year

Trump’s lead in the Republican primary race is even greater than it was at the beginning of 2023.

FiveThirtyEight’s tracker shows the former president with 61 percent support as of Thursday, a 50-point advantage over the rest of the pack. In January, Trump was seeing only 45 percent support and was only 10 points ahead of DeSantis.

The Florida governor did not announce his 2024 campaign until May and is polling at 11 percent support among GOP voters. Trump has also managed to remain the overwhelming front-runner despite his refusal to participate in any of the four Republican presidential debates held this year.

Trump is also polling well in a hypothetical race against Biden. The latest data from Real Clear Politics shows that Trump leads Biden by 2 points and that his lead is even greater in key battleground states like Georgia, Michigan and Arizona, where Biden trails him by 5 points, and in Nevada, where Biden is behind by 4 points. www.newsweek.com/...

It must have killed Newsweek to publish this piece.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (11.64K)
President Joe Biden’s signature $5 billion program to convert the nation’s school buses to an electric fleet has collided with a formidable challenge: a lack of charging infrastructure and power generation from local utilities.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s internal watchdog issued a report just before the New Year’s holiday that offered the latest evidence of a cart-before-horse dynamic in the Democratic push for green energy.

“The Agency may be unable to effectively manage and achieve the program mission unless local utility companies can meet increasing power supply demands for electric school buses,” the inspector general reported candidly, blaming in prt agency officials for not putting more early emphasis on school districts coordinating with their power companies.

“The EPA provided utility resources during the rebate application process but did not require applicants to contact their utility provider to coordinate potential changes needed to connect charging stations to utilities,” the report noted. “While early coordination with utilities is not a requirement, it could prevent the Agency from achieving its objective to remove older diesel buses and replace them with clean buses.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (11.64K)
Evil Marxists never sleep.

A MASSIVE protest march of pro-Hamas, pro-Marxist activists marched to Times Square tonight to ruin New Years Eve for millions of fellow Americans.

They are marching in New York City on their way to the New Year’s celebrations.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (11.64K)
Dave and Susie (not their real names) were watching television in a room just off the main hallway near their front door. Suddenly, they heard a noise as if someone was trying to kick in their heavy wood front door accompanied with the shouts of “Police Officers...Open Up!” At the same time, from the same direction, they could hear other people laughing. Feeling certain that this was a home invasion, Dave and Susie went into action.

First, they shoved the heavy couch they had been sitting on over to block the closed door of their room. Dave took a 9mm pistol off the side table and got next to a large wooden bookcase that gave him some cover and allowed him to keep an eye on the door. Susie got in a far corner, behind a heavy chair and began to call 9-1-1 on her cell phone. Neither one of them said a word, instead using hand signals to communicate.

Shortly after that, the criminals got the front door open and started down the hall. One of them tried the door to the TV room and, when he felt that it was blocked, gave it a shove, moving the couch slightly and allowing him to open the door about a foot. Dave said he could clearly see that the intruder was not a police officer and could also see that the thug had a pistol in his hand. Dave fired two shots and saw the thug drop the gun and collapse. They then heard sounds that indicated that the others had run back out the front door.

Dave and Susie then held their positions until the 9-1-1 dispatcher told Susie that a uniformed officer was at the front door. At which time, Dave put is pistol down on a table and the couple spoke up to the officer and moved the couch away from the door.

A short time later, two crooks in a stolen car were arrested nearby. It is thought that they were the partners to the deceased home invader.

It appears that Dave and Susie must have discussed home invasions and developed a plan. Not responding verbally to the home invaders kept the crooks wondering where their victims might actually be located. And blocking the door with the couch caused their attacker to focus on that chore instead of keeping his full attention focused on looking for victims. Susie gets points for maintaining an open line of communications with the 9-1-1 dispatcher. And Dave was also very smart to put his gun down and meet the police officer with empty hands. Latest reports are that police investigators see no legal problems for Dave & Susie and, in addition, a series of other home invasions may be cleared by this shooting and the subsequent arrests.

Have a plan...keep your wits about you...and don’t give up.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (11.64K)
Appearing on Face The Nation, Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson (Chicago, Illinois) and Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston (Denver, Colorado) discuss the ongoing challenges related to Texas Governor Greg Abbott not retaining all of the arriving illegal aliens in the state of Texas.

Johnson and Johnston both accuse Greg Abbott of sowing chaos in their city as both mayors are forced to provide essential services and support to arriving illegal aliens in order to maintain the open border policies of the Biden administration.

It’s beyond progressively typical to see Brennan, Johnson and Johnston blame everyone except Joe Biden. https://youtu.be/b2nqRdHYaGg

One wonders where the hell they think those millions of illegals have gone in the last 3 years, as if they are exempt from taking them in, lol?

Virtue signaling has a price. Enjoy!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (11.64K)
"For those of us still holding on to the "official" narrative regarding the events of 6 Jan 2021, please lend a few moments for consideration:

The FBI admitted it was not an insurrection way back in 2021.
thehill.com/...
washingtonexaminer.com/...

We have access to surveillance and bodycam footage, thanks to our House members and court cases. You can match up timestamps and see what happened to easily debunk the narrative.

Exterior Surveillance:
rumble.com/...

Interior Surveillance:
cha.house.gov/...

Bodycam Legal Exhibits:
https://rumble.com/c/21cr128

One of the preplanned articles, which was apparently meant to be part of the initial media blitz to push the J6 narrative, was published hours BEFORE the supposed insurrection occurred. As of this posting, its timestamp still shows:

"January 6, 2021 · 9:33 AM ET."

An old screenshot of the article header is included below, just in case.
npr.org/...

Why do you persist with believing this hyperpartisan narrative which was put forward by people who stand to benefit from its acceptance?
U.S. citizens were murdered on video by Capitol Police that day as part of a concerted effort to incite a riot by deliberately and violently assaulting what was a peaceful protest for over an hour with projectiles, explosives and chemical munitions.

Our Constitution and Bill of Rights has been shredded by the Progressive establishment in the aftermath.

Do you not owe it to yourself, your family and your neighbors to look at the evidence, which is freely available to you, and draw your own conclusions free from being told what you are allowed to believe?

Free thought and free expression are critically important Liberal values, concerned with our basic Human Rights to seek out Truth and attain our Liberty.

This is America, after all." twitter.com/...
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (22.55K)
OK, being a boring old (OLD!) landlord, I'm gonna throw out MY predictions for '24:

1. The Fed will lower "rates". Late spring or early summer.
2. The elusive "soft landing" will look like reality BUT kinda bumpy. Hard bumpy.
3. Everybody on here, will be rich by the end of the year.
4. Buy won't sell anything, so his capital gains taxes will be minimal.
5. If I buy it, it will be lower by the end of the year.
6. If you are hoping for lower housing prices, I regret to inform you but ... no.
7. Trump will end the year Orange. Maybe a jumpsuit, but no.
8. The SCOTUS will put Trump back on all 50 states' ballots.
9. Speaking of SCOTUS: Clarence - out.
10. We'll have a bloodbath of a selloff. 20%-35%, sometime late spring or so.
11. Not ONE mind will have been changed on/from this forum. Not ONE.
12. My golden touch will be back, and I'll be (again) able to hammer your stock of choice.

9:37 PM here, not yet New Year. But Happy New Year to y'all, even to thos unfortunate souls stuck in fcking California or New Yaawk.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (8.63K)
Happy New Years, ladies and germs although it’s only 10 Mountain where I’m posting this inane comment!
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (22.55K)
@BIZUN1973 You take care of you-self out thar in the hinterlands of Wild Colorado. I hear that they have mountains there.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (8.63K)
@daustin97222 I live in the flat lands. It’s only 4937 feet where I live! But Longs Peak is on the horizon!
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (22.55K)
@BIZUN1973 (lol) Well, anyway, Mountains have Mountain Lions, and Mountain Lions have Mountain Lion Teeth, so I'll hide out over here by the crick. We have deer and coyotes (and an occasional puma, but never mind).

Happy New Year buddy. luv ya'
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.