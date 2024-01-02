Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/02/24

Jan. 02, 2024 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:13 AM
Comments (11.65K)
Texas has arrested thousands at the US-Mexico border as state expands powers to arrest migrants

Texas authorities have arrested nearly 10,000 migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border under a new “arrest and jail” operation aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had predicted the trespassing arrests would produce swift results.

The trespassing arrests are spearheaded by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which said the state’s border operation has resulted in more than 37,000 total criminal arrests.

Spokesperson Ericka Miller said those arrested included gang members, human traffickers, sex offenders and others. www.foxnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (11.65K)
"This is Judge Peter Cahill. A few months ago, he released Jamel Hill-Moore (41) back onto the streets.

Hill-Moore was sentenced to 21 months in prison over domestic abuse, but this judge granted him a stay.

Last week, Hill-Moore stabbed and kiIIed Meredith Martell in her bed.

Judge Peter Cahill is the same judge who sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years.

Below is a video of him admitting that his rulings are all guided by racial justice:" twitter.com/...

Meredith Martell’s last minutes on earth were spent realizing the cops were not going to save her. www.startribune.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (11.65K)
As we survey the American landscape, we cannot help but notice that just about everything has been corrupted by the left.

The justice system has been corrupted by partisan politics to the point where Republicans and conservatives are persecuted and prosecuted at a level far higher than anyone else. We on the right can reliably depend on being prosecuted for “misgendering,” contributing to conservative causes, being a Christian or a Jew, speaking out against the barbaric transing of children, defending ourselves with a firearm, and not being a Democrat. We can depend upon getting arrested for protesting peacefully as the corrupt “Justice” Department singles us out for jail, bankruptcy, or keeping us off election ballots, while really destructive rioters go free.

Medical research has been corrupted by the deliberate downgrading of meritorious research that just so happens to be at odds with the latest leftist perversion du jour. For example, there are research grants for hamster fights.

Elections have been corrupted. Mail-in ballots, demonstrated to be extremely susceptible to fraudulent inflation of Democrat votes, are ready for the next fraud. Dead people vote; people vote multiple times; non-residents vote in other states; and phony ballots are printed and signed with the same handwriting, then run through counting machines multiple times. Computer problems pop up so as to skew the vote.

Education has been corrupted. Universities do not teach students how to get a job, be prosperous, and succeed. Instead, they teach antisemitism, anti-white racism in the guise of “systemic racism” and “anti-racism,” identity politics, and sexual dev!ancy. Everything on the left is about cultural identity matters: Are you g@y? Are you black? Are you tr@ns? Are you non-b!nary? Are you a Jew-h@ter? A Christian? It seems as though the left has an aversion to other people being happy, and so leftists tear everything apart in their insecurities and unwarranted anger and envy. They are desp!cable people.

The American standard of living has been corrupted. We like our gas cars, our gas stoves, our air-conditioning, our steaks and chops, and our suburban life. Enjoyment is forbidden. So is comfort. And so these things must go in order to satisfy the WEF and the American Marxists’ lust for revenge and degradation of our standard of living because...climate change.

Media have been corrupted. Most so-called mainstream media are arms of the Democrat party, flooded with leftists of the most extreme kind. Every “news” show is not news — it’s opinion about what horrific things Trump would do if elected. “News” programs have become an arm of the Education Department, flooding the zone with far-left goofiness or worse, all of a piece in reshaping America into a communist nation.

Entertainment has been corrupted. Disney, Netflix, and other entertainment outlets have taken innocent stories and rewritten them to snatch fantasy away from young people and in its place insert some sort of sexual deviancy. There is no place for childhood anymore. The woke broke entertainment, and one cannot see it coming together without a serious cultural reversal.

The workplace has been corrupted. DIE, thankfully on its way out, has made the workplace hostile, incompetent, and unproductive. In the guise of righting racial wrongs (whatever they are), departments of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (which are none of the above) have pocked the job landscape in order to emphasize group identity rather than skill and talent. As a result, the work product across the board in America is degraded, and the least talented get the jobs because...racism, sexism, and misgendering. It will take years to repair the damage and get America’s work force perking on all cylinders again.

The border has been corrupted. Almost ten million illegal entrants have come across our borders, bringing terrorists, sex-traffickers, and criminals. It’s proving to be overwhelming to the cities where they squat, and it must stop. Are we waiting for a massive cyber-attack? This administration is almost single-handedly destroying our sovereignty. Thanks, Joe.

Information has been corrupted. An internet search using almost all search engines brings up the most liberal leftist hits first, leaving the more intelligent pages and studies done by conservatives to be sought out if you’re lucky.

Race relations have been corrupted. Beginning with Barack Obama’s “the police acted stup!dly” and moving on to the lionizing of criminal George Floyd, to the 2020 “mostly peaceful” riots, to cashless bail, to corrupt D.A.s in blue cities, race relations have gotten much, much worse.

Sexuality has been corrupted. Men claim to be women and vice versa. Drag queens set the kiddie agenda in schools, and transsexuality has become epidemic, although de-transitioners are becoming more noticeable these days. Meanwhile, young lives have been ruined because of this fad. In addition, no TV or streaming drama is complete without the obligatory sex scene. This has made family watching almost impossible and even non-prudes squeamish. Sex scenes are not even necessary to enhance the storylines. It’s just another way the left can degrade something beautiful and sacred.

There is a lot more corruption than we have space for here, but we do sense the worm turning. We’ve had enough time to assess the damage the left has done, and we abhor it. We will rise up.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (11.65K)
Did you know that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is diverse? She's so diverse that she holds a yearly Christmas party that specifically excludes white people so she can safely share her experiences as an oppressed "elected of color."

Did you also know that she's a big proponent of illegal immigration? According to Wu, every single human being on the face of the planet has the "legal right" to cross the United States border and seek asylum. twitter.com/...

Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas has another destination to send illegal immigrants, so start gassing up the buses. Wu is practically begging for a huge influx, given she's still repeating the same tired talking points regarding asylum.

To be clear, every human being does not have a legal right to seek asylum in the United States. The international standard is to seek asylum in the first safe country a person reaches. What we are currently seeing is nation shopping, with illegal immigrants passing through sometimes dozens of countries in which they could have safely resided.

Why? Because they aren't actually refugees. Rather, they are economic migrants who were in no immediate danger in their home countries. That means they do not even qualify for asylum, a fact made irrelevant because the U.S. asylum system is so overwhelmed that court dates are set years after an initial illegal entry. The technicalities of the process don't even come into play because the current administration refuses to send resources to expedite claims.

A sane country would not allow an asylum seeker to leave a border facility until everything was adjudicated. That alone would serve as a deterrent for those seeking to game the system. What we have is a completely open border, though. People show up knowing that they will be able to disappear into the interior of the country.

If Wu wants that policy to remain in place, then she and her city should bear the brunt of its consequences. Ship every single illegal immigrant that crosses the border to Boston. Better yet, drop them off on Wu's doorstep. Let's see how she likes it when the problem she's helped create isn't isolated to poor border towns.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (11.65K)
Embattled Harvard President Claudine G@y has been hit with a bevy of fresh plagiarism charges according to a new exclusive report.

G@y first found herself facing controversy after she refused to say if calls for genocide against Jews violated her school's code of conduct. The now-former president of the University of Pennsylvania similarly waffled and ended up resigning. Harvard stood by G@y, though, giving her a vote of confidence.

Shortly after that, multiple examples of plagiarism committed by G@y emerged, but again, Harvard stood by her, putting out a ridiculous response to the scandal. Now, things are going from bad to worse for the once-respected university as six new charges of plagiarism have been leveled.

This latest news means that of G@y's 17 published works, nearly half of them include examples of blatant plagiarism. In one case, she stole almost "half a page of material verbatim from a political science professor from Wisconsin.

When asked for comment, Harvard decided to duck and cover. They didn't respond, apparently believing that if they just keep ignoring this massive scandal, it'll all blow over. Perhaps they're right given the protection that G@y's intersectionality provides, but they shouldn't be.

It is absurd to think that a serial plagiarizer would be allowed to remain at the head of what most consider to the America's most prestigious university. If Harvard won't take action willingly, then the alumni of the school, who keep it flush with donations, need to put their foot down. This situation is a total embarrassment not just for Harvard, but for higher education as a whole.

Being intersectional should not save G@y. She should be fired, and just about anyone else who didn't check the boxes she checks would have been.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (11.65K)
You might have heard about the farmers protest in the Netherlands. Farmers have been protesting against government plans to essentially seize 3,000 farms in order to meet 2030 climate goals. Earlier this year the farmers protested in the Netherlands. Some 10 000 people turned out. One of the speakers supporting the farmers was none other than Geert Wilders. He recently won the election in the country.

Now farmers in Germany are protesting, and it’s barely being reported on the news.

Farmers will no longer get tax breaks for diesel and they won’t get an exemption from car tax for farming vehicles under the new plans.

They say that these new measures will help protect the climate…

Great idea. Let’s make farming much more expensive, thus making food more expensive in the name of climate change!

Farmers are not happy about this, so they have been protesting. Last month some 40 000 farmers blocked the streets of Berlin with an estimated 8,600 tractors – A 10 kilometer long convoy. https://youtu.be/b3fpGb-ANwg

The protests have been ongoing.

On Friday, 850 tractors took to the streets to protest in the German city of Siegen. https://youtu.be/ohXhYej0m9w

Did you know that they are now feeding toxic chemicals to cows in order to get them to f@rt less? Yes, you read that correctly.

There is now a new “climate milk” that is made from cows that are being fed methane suppressants. Can you guess who has recently invested in companies that make methane suppressants? None other than Bill Gates.

Without farmers, we don’t have any food. One of the most important things for a country is to have a secure food supply. Now it seems like farmers are being attacked because they are deemed to be bad for the environment. It really doesn’t make any sense.

No farmers = No food.
