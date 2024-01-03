Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/03/24

Jan. 03, 2024 12:00 AM ET4 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.97K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.97K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (11.66K)
"A federal judge on Tuesday permitted a civil suit against former President Donald Trump over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick to advance, but dismissed two of the counts. In the Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta dismissed Garza's wrongful death and negligence claims, CBS reported. He did, however, permit her to bring two counts under the D.C. Survival Act.

We are pleased to see that our lawsuit in pursuit of justice for the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, has been permitted to continue. We are now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump," Garza attorney Mark Zaid said.

What total Lawfare bullsh!t! It continues on and on with no end in sight. The process is the punishment". The dropping of two charges is to give the appearance of fairness by the corrupt Obama appointed Judge Mehta. Standard Lawfare practice to over charge then drop some for appearance sake then proceed with the phony charges that remain.

When this case is finally settled at some appellate level, it will rule that President Trump cannot be held civilly liable for his official actions as President. That is already case law and these leftist judges need to be severely disciplined by the SCOTUS. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (11.66K)
In order to believe the Republican politicians support border control, you would simultaneously have to believe that congress couldn't shut down government until President Biden takes action.

You would have to believe the GOP House has no options, no power, no control, no ability or capacity, to use the power of the people's house to change the dynamic. That's all nonsense. We do the things that are important to us. We avoid the things we do not want to do.

Republicans can shut down government, shut down agencies, cut off funding, tell the American people why they are doing it… They can use their power to force Joe Biden to fight them and simultaneously make Biden justify to the American people because he refuses to secure our nation. Republicans could file court cases, force action, hold impeachment hearings, issue subpoenas, force testimony, demand action or face the consequences…. There is much they can do.

Alas, instead of taking severe action in the face of severe peril, they pretend to be powerless and announce they will "advocate" which means in DC, talk about it more.

"60+ House Republicans are heading to Texas this week to see firsthand and highlight the impact of Biden’s border crisis.

This situation requires significant policy changes and House Republicans will continue advocating for real solutions that actually secure our border." twitter.com/...

We are in an abusive relationship with government, and the GOPe is a gaslighting wing of the UniParty vulture.

We as America First MAGA Republicans must expend the time and effort needed to perform a grass-roots hostile takeover of the GOP brand, sending the current GOP leadership at the state and national levels into forced retirement. It may take a decade of hard work to accomplish this task, but it must be done.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (11.66K)
The Federal Court of the Northern District of Georgia has ruled in favor of True the Vote in their three-year long case brought by Stacy Abrams NGO, Fair Fight. The Judge said "the Court finds that there has not been any violation of Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act by any of the named Defendants in this case. Accordingly, the Court DIRECTS the Clerk to enter judgement in favor of Defendants and against Plaintiffs."

The case went to trial recently in Federal Court in Gainesville, where many speculated that the motivation for Fair Fight to bring the suit was about stopping efforts to clean up Georgia's voter rolls.

By tying True the Vote up in court for the past three years, efforts to demonstrate that Georgia's rolls contain hundreds of thousands of invalid registrations have been hampered. Registrations containing inaccurate voter information (in many cases for voters who no longer reside in Georgia) are no longer legally qualified to vote in the State.

Catherine Englebrecht and the True the Vote team, brought forward data to Brad Raffensperger's office in a meeting in December 2020 and provided research showing over 300,000 such erroneous registrations were included in Georgia rolls, to which Raffensperger and his team replied "that sounds about right."

Raffensperger's office has been under heavy scrutiny in recent days as word of errors found in 2021 has spread across Georgia. SoS Investigators, Gabe Sterling, Assistant AG Charlene McGowan, and certain members of the State Election Board all appear to have taken steps and made statements to deflect the facts of the errors away from Raffensperger, even though a letter from Brian Kemp (following an investigation by the Governors office) confirm the validity of the findings which first surfaced in 2021. newsletter.truethevote.org/...

"Today’s landmark federal court ruling was a win for America. To everyone who stood with us during this multi-year legal battle - thank you.

If our elections aren’t fair, we aren’t free.

Never stop fighting the good fight.

Ever onward - CE" twitter.com/...
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (32.42K)
Let's face it, we don't know what Putin will do. And, Russians don't know what Putin will do. Logically, I didn't think he would actually invade Ukraine. He did. So, he is capable of doing anything.

[The United States cannot bank on Russian officials to stop Putin from using nuclear weapons. They must simultaneously rally neutral states to pressure Moscow away from escalation. They need to push these states to be clear in their conversations with Russian officials that any nuclear use is illegitimate, and that it would lead to them severing all direct and tacit support for Russia’s war effort. China’s and India’s public warnings about nuclear strikes were both positive signs, but they and other countries—such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, all of which are helping keep the Russian economy afloat—can do more.

And they must. Nuclear brinkmanship is a dangerous game, particularly with an authoritarian leader such as Putin. This is no time for complacency. For the world to head off nuclear war, countries will have to persuade Moscow that victory in Ukraine is simply not worth the costs of bringing the world to the precipice—or over it]
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.