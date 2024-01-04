Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/04/24

Jan. 04, 2024 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.68K)
The gist of the Tucker Carlson outlook is: You thought Democrats were going to dump Biden for Gavin Newsom, but they’re not. They’re backing Nikki Haley instead.

In this discussion segment Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy outline how Nikki Haley is the perfect candidate for the administrative state in Washington DC. https://youtu.be/EK50PjZxAJ4
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.68K)
For those who walk the deep weeds, this little story in Politico will make a lot of sense.

POLITICO – "President Joe Biden is headed to Charleston, South Carolina, next week to visit Mother Emanuel AME Church in the latest signal of a campaign eager to shore up its standing with Black voters.

It will be the president’s first trip to the storied church since he was vice president. Biden is expected to speak at the church, his campaign told reporters on Tuesday evening. It is one of the oldest Black churches in the South and the site where nine parishioners were shot and killed by a white supremacist in 2015.

[…] The campaign’s top aides also announced Biden will be giving a speech at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communication director, said the president’s speech will hit some familiar themes: the “stakes for our democracy” and the danger of a second Trump term.

The campaign says Biden’s speech locations have been in the works for weeks and are meant to be a one-two punch that exemplifies what the campaign feels is the core of its message."

Let’s accept the assumption that Barack Obama is leaning back, away from Biden, seeing the landscape as it is unlikely for Biden to win the 2024 election due to the radical nature of the Obama policy the underlings carried out in the past four years.

The borders are open, there’s a sticky energy price and inflation crisis, failing foreign policy, two wars – with more coming, a massive federal debt about to crush everyone, and the cultural effort went too far left.

To be sure, Obama doesn’t care, he actually likes this America-Last communist outcome; but Teh One can see this – and he’s not stup!d. Chicago Jesus has a massive ego and pride rules his politics. Under this scenario, Biden and the DNC are alone – basically, heading toward Chicago without The Lightbringer.

So, knowing they have to go it alone, Team Biden kick-off the MAGA extremist “threat to democracy” narrative in Philly again, then immediately go to the second part of the prior rulebook, the AME church network.

The AME Network is the race-based element they need for actual ballot manipulation in Pennsylvania (Philadelphia County), Georgia (Fulton County), Nevada (Clark County), and Michigan (Wayne County). It is the AME church who organizes the racially motivated ballot creators, counters and precincts etc.

If you know the playbook, you can see the clear moves they will make.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.68K)
District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was denying probation to a defendant in a battery case, when things in the courtroom became alarmingly violent.Just as Judge Holthus said she was denying probation and about to impose a sentence, criminal defendant Deobra Redden (30) shouted “f**k that b!tch,” leaped over the bench and attacked the judge.

Due to the race of the defendant, cultural sensitivities, political correctness and the graphic nature of the events, the courtroom video has been restricted by Google in an effort to forestall public awareness.

This is what George Soros prosecutors and misguided judges are turning loose on the streets every day when they do not incarcerate violent offenders. Had this man received yet another probation sentence, the next victim would have been anyone in this defendant’s orbit and not the judge.

🚨#UPDATE: Here is the full video of the man jumping over and attacking a Clark County judge after the judge denied his probation: twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.68K)
Newsweek Lies About President Trump Not Being on Primary Ballot in Colorado and Maine

Given the nature of the propaganda we are likely to see in the 2024 election, perhaps this should not come as a surprise. However, in an article published today within Newsweek, there is a direct lie about President Trump and the GOP ballot for Colorado and Maine:

"Trump will not appear on the primary ballot in Maine and Colorado, with both states ruling that because of the 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from public office, Trump is ineligible because of his actions during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, in which his supporters stormed the building to contest the result of the 2020 presidential election and try to block certification of Joe Biden's victory."

Newsweek claims that President Trump “will not appear on the primary ballot in Maine and Colorado,” this is a lie. Both states (court and secretary of state) “stayed” their political ruling and arbitrary decisions, which permits Donald Trump to continue appearing on both primary ballots.

In the bigger picture, this type of media claim is a result of accepting the insufferable terms of ‘disinformation’, ‘misinformation’ and ‘malinformation’ to permeate the world of information. This claim by Newsweek is a lie – period. It is not misinformation or shaped information; it is just plain false.

In the era where government censors, DHS and “fact-checkers” make arbitrary assignments and definitions around truth and lies, each instance of published false information must be called out. images2.imgbox.com/...

I recall when a Republican provided false election information as a joke and went to jail. Douglass Mackey was sentenced to seven months…so who will do the time at Newsweek. It was a meme and when a Democrat did it there was no backlash.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.68K)
The Associated Press’s latest foreign donor wants to transform journalists into "community activists on climate change." The AP doesn’t seem interested in publicizing that.

The KR Foundation, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels," gave the equivalent of $300,000, to the Associated Press in December 2022, according to the charity’s annual report. Though the AP says it is committed to the "highest practicable degree of transparency" regarding its backers, the news outlet added the KR Foundation to its list of current philanthropic supporters only this month, according to a Washington Free Beacon review of the AP website.

It’s the latest left-wing charity to fund the Associated Press, which says it is read by four billion people each day. Philanthropies that support packing the Supreme Court, defunding the police, and other left-wing initiatives have contributed millions of dollars to the AP in recent years, the Free Beacon reported.

While the AP says it maintains editorial independence from its deep-pocketed donors, its climate reporting reflects many of the KR Foundation’s core beliefs. A recent AP story about the United Nations' annual climate conference praised negotiators who sought a "phase-out of fossil fuels" in order to save "a planet in peril" that is "dangerously warming." An article last month asked: "How did humans get to the brink of crashing climate?"

Major charitable organizations—the Hewlett Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and others—last year began funding the AP’s "sweeping climate journalism initiative" to "infuse climate coverage in all aspects" of the outlet’s reporting.

The AP has come under scrutiny of late for its liberal slant. AllSides, which tracks media bias, last year changed its rating for the AP from "center" to "leans left," because of bias in the stories it chooses to cover. The AP recently barred its reporters from referring to Hamas as a terrorist organization. The AP, which once shared office space with Hamas in Gaza, came under fire in December for calling Israel’s response to Hamas’s invasion "among the most destructive" military campaigns "in recent history."
