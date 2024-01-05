Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/05/24

Jan. 05, 2024 12:00 AM ET4 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers

Comments (4)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (11.7K)
We've long been saying the Jack Smith special counsel team is the reassembly of the Robert Mueller team. Today, inside an article outlining other ancillary matters about the 2020 election challenges, Politico inadvertently confirmed those suspicions.

First, the non-pretending big picture. The Clinton exoneration FBI Team became the Trump investigation FBI Team (Crossfire Hurricane) -which then became the Robert Mueller FBI Team (exact same people, plus some additions) – which then became the J6 Investigation FBI Team (exact same people, plus some additions) – which then became the Jack Smith FBI Team (same exact people). Not only is it one long continuum, but it’s also the exact same people.

So, the Politico article, discussing the FBI Agents and the DOJ officials who signed the subpoena that stemmed from Jack Smith, is not really surprising other than the confirmation of the same DC-based FBI agents and DC-based Lawfare operatives. www.politico.com/...

This article comes on the heels of another confirmation that is even more critical in context. A few days ago, Andrew Weissmann, who together with Norm Eisen created the Lawfare arguments that Jack Smith is using, confirmed that he is working with Mary McCord.

Remember the stories of the J6 investigative staff all going to work for Jack Smith on the investigation of Donald Trump? Well, Mary McCord was a member of that team; all indications are that her background efforts continue today as a quiet member of the Special Counsel team that is still attacking Donald Trump.

This is one long continuum of the same Lawfare activity by the same core group of people.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.7K)
White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, previously pledged that Iran would be limited on how they could use the $6 billion in funds we gave them through the Qatari bank.

Iran has made withdrawals of the funds and today John Kirby was asked about what Iran is doing with that money.

After promising the opposite, Kirby says he has "No details" on what Iran is doing with $6 Billion we gave them.

"Kirby on the $6 billion that Biden gave to Iran.

If it were a sitcom, it would be funny. Unfortunately these people are running our country, so it's tragic." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.7K)
Astronomical Sanctimony – New York City Mayor Sues 17 Charter Bus Companies Trying to Stop Illegal Aliens from Reaching His Sanctuary City

This latest action by Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams is remarkable. Even the leftist media are stunned at the action being taken by Mayor Adams in order to stop illegal aliens from reaching his sanctuary city. The ideological hypocrisy is off the charts.

Mayor Adams has brought a lawsuit against the charter bus companies who are transporting the migrants who crossed the southern U.S. border. Adams is relying on a 19th century New York State law that prohibits anyone from assisting in the relocation of a person, to New York, who cannot sustain themselves.

From the lawsuit: “Section 149 of the New York Social Services Law requires that “any person who knowingly brings, or causes to be brought a needy person from out of state into this state for the purpose of making him a public charge . . . shall be obligated to convey such person out of state or support him at his own expense.”

The suit seeks $708 million to compensate the city for the cost of shelter, food and health care.

It seems to me, using this law, he should be suing President Biden or DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (11.7K)
There is zero doubt, none, that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is positioning herself on the short list for President Trump’s Vice-President or a very senior level role in the next Trump administration. Noem is currently campaigning in Iowa as a surrogate for Donald Trump.

In this CBS interview with Major Garrett, Governor Noem explains why she supports Donald Trump and gives specific reasons why Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will not win in Iowa, New Hampshire or South Carolina.

Noem is strong in many aspects; however, her previous positions on immigration in combination with the influence of the Koch crew send big warning flares. A very strong argument can be made that Koch is in the background with subtle assists for Noem in order to position an insurance policy against President Trump’s success. It’s a challenging perspective to keep at the forefront because the articulate South Dakota governor is easy to like, but prudent caution with Noem is warranted.

Noem’s remarks about Nikki Haley are spot-on, and Noem’s political value in confronting Haley cannot be overstated. It is very wise to leverage Kristi Noem as the lead person against the efforts by those in the professional UniParty who are trying to position Nikki Haley. youtu.be/...
