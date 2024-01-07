Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/07/24

Jan. 07, 2024 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (11.73K)
"Holy f@ck.

@torontopolice deliver hot coffee to the Hamas supporters who are blockading the Jewish community in Armour Heights, Toronto." twitter.com/...

Canada is a lost cause. All of it. Sorry, B&H, even Nova Scotia.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (11.73K)
Is The Washington Post in full-scale collapse? A recent look at the numbers provides a fairly convincing answer to that question.

According to the report, not only is the Post losing $100 million a year, but it lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023. The signs were already there by mid-year, and the worst has come to pass.

Having a billionaire sugar daddy has helped mask some of the issues plaguing the Post, but the tide can only be held back so long. To lose over 50 percent of its online viewership is catastrophic for an outlet with such high overhead costs. Subscriber numbers have also nosedived throughout the Biden administration.

That last fact is interesting because the trend was originally blamed on Donald Trump no longer being in the news. The former president has been firmly back in the headlines the last year, though, and the Post has continued its downward spiral. If Trump being charged with multiple felonies isn't enough to save the once-storied paper, it's hard to imagine what could.

As to the reasons behind this precipitous fall, they are fairly obvious. Nothing the Post produces is worthwhile. Their columnists are boring parrots who all say the same thing, levying the same boring attacks they were levying nearly a decade ago. Even a dyed-in-the-wool liberal can only take so many Jennifer Rubin columns claiming the end is nigh for the nation because Republicans get to vote.

Then there's Taylor Lorenz, who has done more to harm the Post's credibility in the few years she's worked there than any other "journalist" at the outlet. She's been caught committing multiple ethical violations dealing with her "stories," and the response from her employers has been non-existent. Of all the people who should have been given the boot long ago, Lorenz was one of them.

Where does Jeff Bezos, who owns the Post, go from here? The path the news outlet is on is not sustainable. Continuing to dump money into a sinking ship is a bad investment, and because the Post's leaders are more beholden to their left-wing radicalism than market forces, there's no reason to think the ship can ever be saved.

That's the problem with letting the inmates run the asylum. Like with Deadspin, far-left activists are more than happy to run a publication into the ground pursuing their political wants. The culture at the Post is so toxic and entitled at this point that it would take a top-down cleaning out of every level of the outlet's operation to make a dent. Is that going to happen? Of course, not, because the backlash from the radicals would be overwhelming. Bezos is stuck, and it wouldn't be surprising if he tries to cut his losses eventually.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (11.73K)
"🚨🚨🚨
RON DESANTIS CALLED THE COPS ON ME AND HAD ME REMOVED FROM HIS IOWA CAMPAIGN EVENT TONIGHT EVEN THOUGH I HAD A TICKET!

I was just removed from @RonDeSantis’s Presidential Campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa and threatened with ARREST by a police officer even though I had a ticket. I called the restaurant named “Who’s On 1st” ahead of time and they confirmed the restaurant was open to the public on the top floor, but @RonDeSantis called the cops on me because he doesn’t want me asking him, @chiproytx, @RepThomasMassie and @bobvanderplaats questions about why @RonDeSantis said J6ers aren’t patriots, and why he has allowed for Capitol police to have an office in Tampa, Florida to hunt down Trump supporters.

I was told if I came back I would be taken to jail.

You know who isn’t “on 1st”? @RonDeSantis, because he’s not in 1st place in Iowa, and he doesn’t support the 1st Amendment! How ironic!

The event was sponsored by @NvrBackDown24. Ron arrived in the Never Back Down short bus.

WATCH: twitter.com/...

@RonDeSantis and @NikkiHaley both called the cops on a Trump supporter today to get them arrested on the 3 year anniversary of J6! They support Weaponized government, and this is why nobody likes them!"

I would say two political careers will be crashing soon. Not a good look for either campaign to toss out Trump supporters who obviously would not have been protestors crashing an event. Worst thing is, the Police were called to e$cort them out of an event they had tickets for at the request of the restaurant owner and a member of the DeSantis campaign. Not a good look at all, actually very disappointing.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.73K)
LOL at SA again. The word "e s c o r t" is verboten and will get you a moderator warning before posting.

The word can be either a noun or a verb, in this case it was used as a verb.

So ridiculous.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.73K)
Matthew Graves, US Attorney for the District of Columbia on Thursday held a press conference on the 3rd anniversary of the January 6 Capitol protest.

“It’s been three years since a violent mob attacked our Capitol,” said Matthew Graves, a Biden appointee.

Graves thanked the public for assisting the FBI in identifying J6rs and said more Capitol protesters would be arrested.

“An important note about those who remained outside the [Capitol] building,” Graves said. “We have used our prosecutorial discretion and to primarily to focus on those who entered the building, are those who engaged in violent or rough conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Graves then said the DOJ is now going to target THOUSANDS of Americans who were around the Capitol on January 6 – but did not enter the building.

He continued, “But, if a person knowingly entered a restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime. Make no mistake, thousands of people occupying the area that they were not authorized to be present in in the first place.”

Meanwhile, every day thousands of illegal aliens are committing a federal crime by illegally entering the US, but Biden's DOJ isn't going after them. Priorities... With them, it's always America Last.

The more they double down with this J6 nonsense, the stronger Trump becomes with the voters.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.73K)
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley recently appeared on FOX News to comment on Biden’s awful speech at Valley Forge where he framed Trump and Trump supporters as a threat to democracy.

Turley was not impressed by the speech and reminded the audience about Biden’s awful record on free speech.

According to Turley, the Biden administration is the worst on free speech since the administration of John Adams who left office in 1801.

Turley suggested to Fox News that Biden’s speech was hypocritical by talking about the freedom to vote despite his own party attempting to strip Trump’s name from the 2024 ballot.

During his speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden said that defending democracy was a “central cause” of his administration. However, Turley pointed out that the Democrat Party has gone to great lengths to suppress the constitutional rights of Americans and their freedom to choose who they want running the country.

"He lost me in the specifics. He talks about democracy being on the ballot but the ballot isn’t very democratic, his own party is trying to strip ballots of Donald Trump’s name to prevent people who want to vote for what appears to be the leading candidate for the presidency from doing that. So when he’s talking about the freedom to vote and have your vote count, his party is actively trying to prevent that and saying, really, you’re not just voting for me, just think you’re voting for democracy.

For those people, they really feel like, if we vote for you, do we get democracy back next time? Are we going to have all of the candidates on the ballot? I don’t think that effort will succeed. It’s worth noting when he talks about the freedom of speech, the Biden administration I have written before, is the most anti-free-speech administration since the administration of John Adams. I mean, his administration has carried out what a federal court called an Orwellian censorship program with the help of social media companies."

Biden is a tyr@nt. He is everything the left falsely claimed Trump would be.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (11.73K)
The story of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recovering in the hospital broke Friday afternoon when the Pentagon first released a statement. It was a bizarre first notification considering that Secretary Austin had been hospitalized since January 1st, and no official notification came until yesterday. However, the story has grown even more bizarre.

Secretary Austin was in intensive care for four days following complications that stemmed from an elective procedure.

Today, it is discovered that the Pentagon never informed the White House that the Defense Secretary was not in command. The National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council were unaware of Austin’s incapacity until January 4th. This is very strange.

Considering the U.S military is actively engaged in two regions of conflict, Red Sea (Israel-Hamas war) and Ukraine (Russia-Ukraine conflict) it seems stunning the Defense Secretary was out of commission and the White House was never aware.

Then again, considering the oft spoken arguments about the Joe Biden administration essentially operating without any command-and-control authority, meaning each institution is operating on their own priority system and Joe Biden is not a participant in government, perhaps this is just another affirmational data point.
