Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/08/24

Jan. 08, 2024 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:03 AM
Comments (11.74K)
"Imagine being in President Trump’s shoes for a moment on J6 as you get word the Capitol is getting swarmed…

- You were considered a near lock to be a two-term president in February of 2020

- You delivered one of the best economies ever seen for 3 years before China unleashed a lab grown virus on the planet

- You warned states repeatedly of the dangers of mass mail-in voting, but Democrats forced the measures through anyways

- You watched as election officials caved to COVID fear mongering to relax election integrity measures violating election laws and state Constitutions

- You witness 51 “intelligence officials” collude with Big Tech to censor a bombshell story about a laptop that directly implicated Joe Biden

- You campaign tirelessly to sold-out arenas crisscrossing the country with historic enthusiasm

- Your opponent is a two-time failed candidate, disqualified for plagiarism, who barely survived the primary, and then barely left his basement during the campaign

- You win 74,222,958 votes, more than any other presidential candidate has ever won

- You learn that somehow 159,633,396 people voted, the largest turnout in U.S. history, breaking the previous record by 20 million votes — the first time more than 140 million people voted and the highest % turnout in 120 years

- You somehow “lose” by 42,000 votes in 3 states among a host of irregularities, drop box scandals, and controversies and despite winning practically every bellwether county and state

- You think back and remember they spied on your campaign, invented a fake Russia hoax, impeached you and constantly smeared and lied about you in the media

- You remember that anarchists and race hustlers unleashed months of riots and chaos in a possible domestic color revolution

- You remember that you offered National Guard troops on J6 but the offer was denied by Nancy Pelosi and Muriel Bowser

- You remember that you said just hours before to peacefully and patriotically march

- You remember everything you’d given up in your previous life to be hated, attacked, and vilified by the DC snakes, insiders, and elitists

- Your own VP just fist-bumped Nancy Pelosi inside the Capitol

- You realize the entire DC cabal has conspired and plotted to hand the White House to a puppet they could control

Is it any wonder why Trump might have been a little upset on J6?

He wasn’t responsible for what happened despite what the media says. It was four years of lying, cheating, and betrayal by those who wanted to get Trump at all costs.

Nevertheless, he gathered himself and released a video telling people to go home—an act the illegitimate J6 Committee tried to criminalize.

Then they impeached him again.

Despite all of it, he’s decided to come back to retake the White House and finish what he started, a decision that provoked Biden’s DOJ to indict him multiple times for 700 years in federal prison.

Who else could endure what Donald Trump has?" twitter.com/...
--------Charlie Kirk@charliekirk11 6:20 PM · Jan 7, 2024 · 1.2M Views
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (11.74K)
Zelensky’s Bold Proposal: Redirect $300 Billion in Frozen Russian Assets to Support Ukraine

In a bold move, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on Western nations to transfer $300 billion in frozen Russian assets abroad to Ukraine. This appeal comes amid escalating discussions in the West about the confiscation of Russian assets.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (22.65K)
OK, I need a recommendation from those on here. As ya' all know: I watch zero television, so I do not know televisions. I stopped working on them when the CRT went away (in the Stone Ages, before fire, flint, and Mastodon).

Wife's 32" Samsung quit (actually just noisy sound, and not the signal).

Any suggestions on a 32" TV (prefer Samsung, for her)?

Go first to Amazon, and good lord there's a thousand options. Go to Costco and there's ONE option ("Hisense"). Go to the Big Auction Site, and it looks like a Den of Thieves in TV-ville.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (11.74K)
It has become one of the enduring messages of the House Democrats’ final report on the Jan. 6 riot: Donald Trump had a plan and an intention to go directly to the U.S. Capitol to join those disrupting the certification of the 2020 election results.

“The Committee’s principal concern was that the President actually intended to participate personally in the January 6th efforts at the Capitol, leading the attempt to overturn the election either from inside the House Chamber, from a stage outside the Capitol, or otherwise,” the committee wrote in its final report on December 2022.

“The Committee regarded those facts as important because they are relevant to President Trump’s intent on January 6th. There is no question from all the evidence assembled that President Trump did have that intent,” it added.

Lawmakers, pundits and journalists have all echoed that line in the months before and after the report’s release.

"I imagine that he thought that he would enter like Mussolini being carried on the shoulders of his supporters and enter the Capitol," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said, comparing Trump to Italy’s fascist leader during World War II.

In his speech at Valley Forge on Friday reviving his argument that Trump and MAGA supporters pose a threat to democracy, President Joe Biden pointedly avoided making the claim. In fact, he took the opposite tact and suggested a cowardly Trump declined to join his supporters storming the Capitol.

“He promised he would right them — right them. Everything they did, he would be side by side with them. Then, as usual, he left the dirty work to others. He retreated to the White House,” Biden said.

Such conflicting portrayals may be confusing to voters. That confusion is also rooted in an undisputed fact: Trump never actually went to the Capitol after his speech on the Ellipse.

The House Democrats claims are based on two pieces of testimony. Some Trump aides recalled to the committee the 45th president mentioning in a meeting on Jan, 4, 2021, that he might want to go to the Capitol.

And then former aide Cassidy Hutchinson claimed in a disputed account based on hearsay that on the way back from his speech Trump lunged at the driver of the presidential limo to commandeer it and take it to the Capitol. The Secret Service and Trump deny that happened, and no evidence has emerged to validate Hutchinson’s claim. That did not stop the account from making its way into mainstream media.

The Democrat Party's narrative is further undercut by internal Secret Service documents reviewed by Just the News, which show there was no plan heading into the Jan. 6 event to take Trump to the Capitol.

All presidential trips are highly scripted because of the need for security. The Secret Service places assets at all locations where a president may go. That did not happen at the Capitol, according to the Secret Service records reviewed by Just the News, suggesting Trump’s alleged statements to the presidential aides two days earlier did not result in a change of plan.

The final Secret Service plan approved at 535 a,m, on Jan,.6 for Trump – codenamed “Mogul” in the document – reads:

“1050 - Depart White House via motorcade en route the Ellipse …1055 - Arrive the Ellipse. 1135 - Depart the Ellipse via motorcade en route White House. 1140 - Arrive White House.” justthenews.com/...

An accompanying PowerPoint created by the Secret Service laid out all the security provisions for the event, and it like the plan made no mention of a stop at the Capitol.

Secret Service and congressional sources confirmed to Just the News that both the schedule and PowerPoint were provided to the House Democrats' Jan. 6 committee.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.74K)
With the CPI scheduled to be reported on Thursday, here's a look at how Biden has done with inflation compared to Trump on a quarterly basis:

Year/QTR---- Trump Biden

2017/2021 Q1 2.5% 2.2%
2017/2021 Q2 1.8% 5.5%
2017/2021 Q3 1.9% 5.9%
2017/2021 Q4 2.2% 7.4%
2018/2022 Q1 2.3% 8.7%
2018/2022 Q2 2.9% 9.3%
2018/2022 Q3 2.8% 5.9%
2018/2022 Q4 2.2% 7.1%
2019/2023 Q1 1.5% 5.5%
2019/2023 Q2 1.7% 3.5%
2019/2023 Q3 1.6% 3.2%

Each of their respective 1st quarters beginning their term consists of one month of the previous president and two months of the succeeding president.

Notice that every quarter thereafter Biden didn't even come close to matching any of Trump's inflation numbers.

Also notice that Trump's best inflation numbers in his term came before the Covid pandemic.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.74K)
"Going after @BillAckman’s wife is one of the dumbest moves I’ve ever seen. MIT and Business Insider don’t understand the force of nature that’s about to come after them.

This guy literally beat out Brad Pitt competing for his wife. While you were losing sleep over not having toilet paper during Covid, he was making $2.6B shorting the entire economy. The dude is just built different.

Ackman is righteously pissed off. He’s motivated. He’s rich af, and he’s got some of the best research analysts in the world working for him (I worked in military intelligence, and DOD/IC analysts don’t come close to Wall Street short-sellers when it comes to autistically meticulous research).

You think Gen Z clickbait journalists and MIT deans more comfortable in chemistry labs than in tense board-room proxy fights are ready for a guy like this once he gets on the war path? Yeah, right." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.74K)
President Trump posted a statement on Truth Social Sunday night calling on Joe Biden to fire Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for “improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty.”

Austin, 70, has served as secretary of Defense since the start of the Biden administration in January, 2021. Austin has come under fire after the Pentagon revealed Friday he had been secretly seriously ill in an ICU since Monday without informing Joe Biden, White House staff or Congress for three or four days, respectively.

Austin’s job is reportedly safe for now, with Biden having spoken with him by phone on Saturday.

Trump posted, “Failed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty. He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was, or might be. He has performed poorly, and should have been dismissed long ago, along with “General” Mark Milley, for many reasons, but in particular the catastrophic surrender in Afghanistan, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our Country!”

Donald Trump Jr. cut to the heart of the matter in a Sunday afternoon post, “The deep state doesn’t bother telling Biden that his Secretary of Defense was hospitalized and out of commission for 4 days because they know he can’t comprehend what that means anyway and they think they’re the ones in charge and don’t need to follow the legal chain of command!”

Here’s a point to ponder.

Austin is a retired 4 star General.

Do you really think, even for a nanosecond, that he would have taken or accepted such behavior from one of his subordinates when he was a General?

And, if such a situation with one of his subordinates had ever occurred, do you think it would have had to have been an extraordinary situation to avoid catastrophic consequences for it?

Why should he not be fired?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.74K)
This is Joe Biden’s America.

The National Park Service announced they will take down a statue of William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia, which is located in his hometown.

This is part of the administration’s “rehabilitation” project that is designed to be more “inclusive” and involves Native American history. Never mind the fact that the state of Pennsylvania is named after William Penn.

In 1682, William Penn arrived on the ship named “Welcome,” which is what the park is named after. The park was founded 300 years after William Penn arrived.

The National Park Service announced they will be removing a statue of William Penn from a Philadelphia park commemorating his founding of Pennsylvania, situated at his former home.

The “rehabilitation” proposal for Welcome Park is meant to “provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors,” NPS said in a news release. It “includes expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia,” and was developed in collaboration with representatives from the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

The park is named for the ship, Welcome, which Penn took to Philadelphia in 1682. The park was established 300 years later.

The reality is that this is just another piece of history that the Biden regime is trying to erase. They are using the National Park Service to further their agenda.

This is not the first time the leftists in our nation have removed statues from public spaces.

The left won’t stop until they bring down the entire system. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.74K)
Last month a federal judge temporarily blocked a newly signed California law that banned people from carrying firearms in virtually all public places.

“The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September was set to take effect Jan. 1. It would have prohibited people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban would apply whether the person has a permit to carry a concealed weapon or not. One exception would be for privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their premises.” AP reported last month.

US District Judge Cormac Carney of the Central District of California, a Bush appointee, granted the ban and issued a scathing statement.

Judge Carney called the law, which was signed by California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, a “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.”

The law, which would have gone into effect on January 1, banned guns from 26 public places including banks, zoos, churches, and public parks. The law would have prohibited people with concealed carry permits to carry firearms in the banned places.

On Saturday an appeals court again blocked the law from taking effect.

“A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. The hold was issued by a different 9th Circuit panel and had allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1.” ABC 7 reported.

“Saturday’s decision keeps in place a Dec. 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney blocking the law. Carney said that it violates the Second Amendment and that gun rights groups would likely prevail in proving it unconstitutional.” the outlet reported.

Newsom’s office blasted the decision from the appeals court and called it a “dangerous decision” that “puts the lives of Californians on the line.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.74K)
Given the increased awareness to the control mechanisms of Western government, it is perhaps beneficial to review one of the key points that can be overlooked.

In parts of Europe, we see grassroots pushback against the larger globalist agenda as carried out by various EU entities.

In Holland and Germany, we note significant pushback against the Build Back Batter (WEF) agenda by farmers, citizens who support them, and broadly middle class industrial workers. In France the ‘yellow vest’ movement was similarly organized at a grassroots level amid similar concerns.

Now, remember back to the “Canadian truckers protest” and the approach taken by the Canadian government. Notice how the government of Canada approached the issue of opposition to the COVID mandates by targeting the banking and finance system of the protest group.

Then, overlay how the U.S. banking system was the tip of the spear against gun sales, and the second amendment advocates along with retail gun sellers were targeted through the use of the financial system. Additionally, the Tea Party organizations were previously targeted through the use of the IRS, again financial targeting.

As you keep this in mind, overlay how resistant voices are targeted by the Big Tech systems through the process of demonetization. Further, all of the activist efforts, including DEI advocacy and including the organized Anti-Defamation League/Media Matters effort, involves financial targeting – in those examples through advertising. Again, financial targeting. The key point is that revenue in general, and banking/finance sectors specifically, are the preferred ‘Western’ attack vector.

Now, remember back to the “Canadian truckers protest” and the approach taken by the Canadian government. Notice how the government of Canada approached the issue of opposition to the COVID mandates by targeting the banking and finance system of the protest group.

Then, overlay how the U.S. banking system was the tip of the spear against gun sales, and the second amendment advocates along with retail gun sellers were targeted through the use of the financial system. Additionally, the Tea Party organizations were previously targeted through the use of the IRS, again financial targeting.

As you keep this in mind, overlay how resistant voices are targeted by the Big Tech systems through the process of demonetization. Further, all of the activist efforts, including DEI advocacy and including the organized Anti-Defamation League/Media Matters effort, involves financial targeting – in those examples through advertising. Again, financial targeting. The key point is that revenue in general, and banking/finance sectors specifically, are the preferred ‘Western’ attack vector.

“Western government” sanctions against Russia were not really about shutting Russia out of the Western finance and banking system, but rather were targeted to build a financial wall to keep those inside the West controlled through the financial system.

It might seem like a small and yet obvious point, but as you get geographically closest to the epicenter of the Dollar-based financial system, it is the banking and finance sector that becomes the immediate preferred weapon. Similar ideological social pushback happening further away from U.S. dollar finance control (EU), does not illicit such an immediate jump to the financial weapon.

If you stand back and look at this dynamic, it becomes easier to see the motives and intentions of those who are building the financial wall around us.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.