Politics And The Markets 01/09/24

Jan. 09, 2024 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Biden and his reelection team are reportedly summoning media people to visit their HQ in Wilmington, Delaware, in order to tell them how to report on the Biden administration in an election year.

It just one more reminder that the vast majority of the media acts like the public relations arm of the Democrat party.

A Republican would never even bother trying this because the media would laugh them out of the room, but anything to help a fellow Democrat, right?

Apparently, the overwhelmingly positive media coverage that Joe Biden gets isn’t enough for his campaign, and his team has come up with a brilliant solution: bribe media outlets by offering them access in exchange for instructions on how to fix their coverage.

“President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has begun organizing a series of off-the-record trips for top political reporters and editors to the team’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware and meet top officials, including the campaign manager, deputies, and other senior advisors for background briefings on campaign strategy,” reports Semafor. “They’re also using it as an opportunity to tell them what they’re getting wrong.”

It gets worse.

“Two people with knowledge of the situation told Semafor that during meetings with reporters from outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and others, campaign officials have invoked a coverage spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short.”

It must be nice to be a Democrat. You can even tell the media how to cover you.

They’re not journalists, they’re propagandists.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
"There is only one national command authority.

The national command authority is the constitutionally mandated, congressionally required, DoD-directed unbroken chain of command from the president of the United States as our commander-in-chief to the secretary of Defense.

Our entire Department of Defense — the brave men and women in uniform, rely on this chain of command every single day to execute the no-fail mission of protecting this great nation. There is no greater national security priority than maintaining its authority, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Any SECDEF who is absent in his duties and fails to notify the chain of command has committed one of the most egregious acts against the national defense of this nation.

SECDEF Austin, tragically, did just that. For four entire days, he was in a hospital and never informed the national command authority of his incapacitation. No one is saying the SECDEF can’t be out due to illness or even take a vacation, but there is a reason our command authority must be maintained, because the Department of Defense never takes a knee. By intentionally breaking the national command authority and failing to inform the commander-in-chief, President Biden had no idea his SECDEF was even laid up. Worse, the deputy secretary of defense has since admitted she was not even made aware of her boss’s hospitalization until days later- thus there can be no claim of lawful delegation (putting aside the fact that not all authorities can lawfully be so delegated).

The impact: What order does one take from whom, which is valid, and most importantly, how can there be any confidence it derives from a sound national command authority. Without such, there is no chain of command, and our military remains rudderless.

Our DoD divides the world into geographic regions we call combatant commands (ie, central command, indo-pacific command, etc). Each is led by a 4-star general officer (the highest rank in our current military). These combatant commanders and the soldiers underneath their authority are responsible for executing the national command authority in their region. Just imagine if one of them or Biden picked up the phone to call the SECDEF regarding a hostage situation in Africa, a terrorist attack in Afghanistan, or a break-out of war in the Middle East- only to find no one on the receiving end. Where do they get their orders, who calls the president, and how are troops deployed?

As the former chief of staff for the Department of Defense (and before that, the National Security Council representative charged with the responsibility of ensuring this chain of command with the nuclear football) I was responsible for effectuating the mechanics of the national command authority. There are dozens of employees in OSD and the Joint Chiefs Office. Yet, SECDEF’s Austin’s office literally put out a statement blaming his critical abdication of the national command authority on the equivalent of failing to carry a hall pass in high school. They said his chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen was sick, and unable to deliver notification to the White House. Complete and total DC swamp monster hot garbage. She is not the only one on staff, but she will be the scapegoat.

Look at it another way, what if during the Trump administration, I allowed the SECDEF I served, or any of them, to take four days off and didn’t notify anyone at the White House, let alone POTUS. The media, Congress, and the American people would all rightly be livid. There can be no distinction here just because Biden is at the helm. What’s worse is Biden’s response to this situation has been to double down on the political corruption cover-up operation Austin has deployed. This president has emphatically stated that he will not accept the resignation of Austin. He has thus validated the illegal actions of the national command authority, rewarded it, and jeopardized the safety of our nation. Perhaps most importantly, the brave men and women in our uniformed services, on the front lines of the fight, deserve better than political chicanery and cheap parlor tricks- they wear the cloth of our nation in defense of us; no one deserves better than them. I know President Trump delivered every day 100% of the time because I saw him execute the national command authority. The nation needs that back more than ever.

Austin’s resignation is only the first step- how this ever happened is a priority for Congress. A president’s ultimate responsibility is the authority surrounding a nuclear strike. Do you feel in good hands with Biden/Austin? When command and control fail, does anything else matter?"

-----Kash Patel
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
".@NikkiHaley just lied during her @FoxNews townhall.

She said “I never said Hillary Clinton inspired me to run for office.”

That’s a lie. In her own book, “With All Due Respect”, which she narrated herself, she said she ran for office because @HillaryClinton Inspired her.

Nikki Haley is a liar.

RECEIPTS!" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
"Aiding & abetting illegal immigration is a felony crime" twitter.com/...
--------Elon Musk@elonmusk 11:51 AM · Jan 8, 2024 · 13.4M Views

"The @HomelandGOP's nearly year-long investigation into Secretary Mayorkas made one thing clear—he has refused to enforce the laws of Congress and fulfill his oath of office.

This Committee will begin impeachment proceedings this Wednesday at 10am to hold Mayorkas accountable." twitter.com/...
------House Homeland GOP@HomelandGOP 9:54 AM · Jan 8, 2024 ·14M Views
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
New Hampshire Attorney General Sends Cease and Desist Letter to DNC as National Party Tells Democrats the Upcoming Presidential Primary is “Meaningless” – Vote for Nikki Haley

As the DNC is telling New Hampshire Democrats the upcoming primary is “meaningless,” the background Democrat control officers like David Plouffe are telling them to vote for Nikki Haley. The New Hampshire Attorney General has had enough of this manipulative scheming and sends a letter to the DNC telling them to stop.

When you work as hard as we have to showcase the fraud within the two-private-corporation election system (DNC & RNC), year after year, after year, this type of stuff is just gold, GOLD.

You see, there comes a point in the display of the marionette strings when they just start glowing so brightly, those who try to retain pretenses can no longer support the ruse. Yes, finally, the DNC bloom comes off the ruse.

In its letter to the DNC, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office declared that that demand was illegal voter suppression and warned the DNC to stop trashing their primary or risk “further enforcement action.”

“Telling any person qualified to register to vote or vote in New Hampshire that the January 23, 2024, New Hampshire democratic Presidential Primary Election is ‘meaningless’… constitutes an attempt to prevent or deter New Hampshire voters from participating [in the primary]… in violation of RSA 659:40, III,” Assistant Attorney General Brendan O’Donnell wrote in the order to the DNC, citing a portion of the state’s voting rights law.

“This matter remains open, and this Office reserves the right to take further enforcement action based on the actions described in this letter and any other actions that violate State election laws,” O’Donnell concludes.

“I think it’s probably too distasteful for a lot of people. But for those who would be up for it, to do something tactically—I don’t know if it would stop Trump, but, you know, it could help extend the primary.” … “I think, when you look out in the rest of the states, Trump’s clearly a dominant favorite, but in a two-person race, there’s a healthy number of Republicans who are open to an alternative if she’s the only one. So, I think for liberals, or Democrats, or independents who might not ever support Nikki Haley to be the president to cast a strategic or tactical vote, to me, makes a lot of sense.” ~ David Plouffe www.doj.nh.gov/...

Nice to see a Republican AG striking back at Democrat underhanded voter manipulation tactics.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Yes, telling people that "voting in the NH Democrat primary is meaningless" is voter suppression, but it is being suggested by many sources that the DNC plan is for all the primaries to be meaningless.

Biden will be in all the primaries and at some point, he will step down and the DNC will install their selected candidate in his place.

The DNC is going to betray voters' primary choice and is planning that betrayal. They will not give voters the candidate they chose, but the DNC candidate of THEIR choice.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
German Farmers Begin 8 Day Massive Protest Against Increased Government Taxation and Alarmist Climate Agenda

You will likely hear the term “farm subsidies” as Western media claim the German farmers are protesting the decisions by government. However, what they are protesting is not a hand-out of government funds, but rather the addition/increase of taxes for diesel fuel and farming equipment.

The planned eight-day countrywide protests by agricultural workers began today. The actions include motorway blockades and are described by the head of the farmers’ association as “the like of which the country has never experienced before.” The government is planning to increase taxes on Diesel fuel and farm equipment as part of the German “Build Back Better” climate agenda.

Additionally, you might remember the Canadian “trucker protests,” when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his left-wing government tried to deflect attention from the justified motive of the truckers by claiming they were Nazi’s and part of the right-wing extremist conspiracy to destroy government. Well, that same approach is taking place in Germany with government officials claiming the German farmers are backed by right-wing Nazis.

According to the German government, the farmers are revolting…

It is clear that leftist governments are on the run all over the world. People have had enough of their bullsh!t.

Seems the farmers in Iowa aren't real happy either.

www.msn.com/...
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:24 AM
No one really knows what Putin is thinking, doing, or contemplating. I am of the opinion that the Russians that are 'in the know' are very concerned about their country and uneasy about the Ukraine invasion. Unfortunately, probably 70% of Russians are not 'in the know' and follow Putin because of fear and no other choice. Keep an eye on things because internally, Russia has some strong competing forces.

[As Russia prepares to enter a third year of war, its intelligence agencies know that the Kremlin supports them and shares their paranoia and prejudices. This reality suggests that the spy services can count on the Kremlin’s protection. But it does not mean that Putin himself is more secure in power.

For much of the past 20 years, Putin has struggled with the challenge of how to control his vast security and intelligence community, spread over an enormous country and abroad. In the early 2000s, he destroyed former President Boris Yeltsin’s concept of competing spy services, making the FSB the top agency. After Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Putin tried to bring his intelligence forces to heel by sending several middle-rank officers to jail on corruption charges. But this did not result in tighter Kremlin control of the agencies. Now, with the war in Ukraine, Putin has tried to avoid the mistakes of the past and keep his intelligence forces loyal. He has also succeeded in making them stronger, for the time being, than at any previous point in the war.

But it is unclear if any of this has improved his control over them. And so far, Putin has done nothing to fix the problem: he is unwilling to repeat Stalin’s mistakes of purging his agencies on an industrial scale, but he also understands that unlike during the Soviet years, when the Communist Party controlled the KGB, he has few other ways to rein them in. If things began to go badly for Russia in the war, this one-sided dynamic could mean that Putin’s spies might be in no rush to save him.]
