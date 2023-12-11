Octavio Jones

Thesis

Earlier in August, I covered Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), in which I discussed the company's international growth prospects and the financial outlook going forward. In this article, I will be going over the company's recent results and present my updated outlook for the company in the near term. I continue to believe that Lululemon remains on track to achieve its target of doubling its sales to $12.5 billion by 2026. The company's growth is being driven by its women's and North American segments, as well as by expanding its presence in stores, online, internationally, and in the men's market. I believe Lululemon's recent guidance for 4Q revenue growth of around 13-14% is cautious and the company could potentially post higher numbers. The company has also raised its sales forecast for the full year of 2023, primarily due to its strong performance in the third quarter, and has introduced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program, which I see as positive indicators.

Post-3Q Earnings Outlook Review and Outlook

The company posted strong results for the third quarter, posting both a topline and EPS beat. Lululemon posted a 19% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $2.2 billion. This exceeded the expected consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Furthermore, the company's quarterly adjusted earnings per share were $2.53, surpassing the analyst predictions of $2.28 per share. In Q3, digital sales increased by 18%, and comparable store sales increased by 9%. The impressive 49% growth in international markets, including a remarkable 53% increase in China, is a positive sign for Lululemon's goal to quadruple its overseas sales by 2026.

While management raised its outlook for 2023 based on the strong third-quarter performance, the fourth-quarter sales growth projection of 13-14% falls was lower than expected, possibly due to ongoing economic uncertainty. I believe Lululemon's projected performance for the fourth quarter seems to be on the conservative side, especially considering its strong performance throughout the year, including the Cyber Week period, where Black Friday saw record-breaking sales. There are several growth opportunities, such as expanding the men's product line, targeting international markets, and increasing the number of stores, all of which are expected to drive further growth. The women's segment is also doing well, with a 19% sales increase in the third quarter, boosted by successful product launches like the Wundermost collection.

Ontrack to Achieve Consistently High Revenue Growth

Lululemon is exceeding its own expectations outlined in its five-year plan, which positions the company to achieve $12.5 billion in sales sooner than anticipated. This positive outlook is driven by the ongoing growth in the athleisure sector and the increasing momentum in the Chinese market. In 2022, Lululemon experienced a significant 30% increase in revenue, surpassing the projected 15% compound annual growth rate for the period from 2022 to 2026. The sales are expected to continue rising in the mid-to high-teens range in 2023-24, primarily due to the expansion of new stores in China.

I expect Lululemon's partnership with Peloton to help the company maintain a prominent position in the fitness industry and raise brand awareness by leveraging the popularity of Peloton's well-known instructors. Additionally, the introduction of a new women's collection for the fall, an extended range of outerwear options, and the introduction of a new performance fabric designed for cold weather runs are anticipated to be factors contributing to the company's growth.

Notably, Lululemon has attracted over 13 million essential members since launching its membership program in the fall of 2022.

China Remains Key For Growth

China is a significant growth opportunity for Lululemon. The company plans to achieve this by investing more in digital platforms, creating localized marketing content, and offering region-specific product selections. Lululemon is strengthening its online presence through partnerships with Tmall and JD.com, as well as utilizing social commerce through WeChat Mini programs. Additionally, the company is considering launching a China-specific website. The company's growth strategy includes expanding its physical stores in tier 1 cities, aiming for them to make up 40% of its network by 2026. They also plan to extend into tier 2 cities, potentially reaching 220 stores in China by 2026, up from about 117 in 2022.

Lululemon's growth prospects in China are promising, driven by the increasing popularity of activewear, especially since the country has relaxed its strict COVID-19 measures. Other factors contributing to growth include raising unaided brand awareness, which reached 9% in 2022 compared to 7% previously, and the opening of 30-35 international stores, with a focus on China, including a new store in Shanghai's Kerry Center. The strong growth in China could also positively impact Lululemon's profit margins, as China tends to be the most profitable market, and the company maintains healthy inventory levels.

Company Presentation

Financial Outlook & Valuation

Lululemon has been expanding its margins in 2023, primarily due to reduced air freight expenses and improved management of inventory levels. Unlike many of its competitors, Lululemon has been able to keep markdowns stable in 2022, which is in contrast to other brands that continued to offer discounts in 2023 to clear excess inventory. While lower air freight costs are expected to contribute to the expansion of the gross margin, there may be a partial offset due to the ongoing multiyear distribution center project. This project includes the establishment of a new facility in Los Angeles and expansions at existing centers in Columbus and Toronto.

Company Financials

Lululemon's price-to-earnings multiple for the next 12 months stands at 35x. While this is slightly below its historical average, it represents a premium compared to the industry average. I believe this premium is justified by Lululemon's consistent double-digit sales growth, driven by its success in the apparel sector and its expansion into international markets. The company also maintains healthy inventory levels and has ambitious plans to double its sales in the men's segment and digital channels, as well as quadruple its international revenue by 2026 compared to 2021. Hence, I remain positive about the company and maintain my buy rating on the stock.

Capital IQ

Investment Risks

A challenging consumer discretionary spending environment poses a challenge to Lululemon's consistent track record of surpassing expectations, impacting both profit growth and its valuation. Furthermore, the robust growth rates the company has been experiencing in China may slow down due to increasingly difficult YoY comps, a worsening overall economic situation, and the possibility of slower-than-expected profitability expansion in the Chinese market.

Conclusion

Lululemon is a major player in the athletic apparel industry, and I believe the company has a range of strategies in place to maintain robust revenue growth. I anticipate medium-term double-digit revenue growth driven by increased technical innovation, boosting demand across both Lululemon's core product lines and newer ventures like Tennis and Golf. Additionally, I expect improved profitability, with China, the company's second most profitable region. I remain positive about the company and keep my buy rating on the company's stock.