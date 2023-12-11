ARKK Set To Ride This Bull Market Higher Into 2024

Marco Bello

The bull market of 2023 has well and truly resumed, and for those of us who maintained bullishness during the selling this summer (which was not easy), the rally has been vindication in some ways. I said back in March - and again in September - that I thought moonshot legend ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) was a strong buy. ARKK has outperformed the S&P 500 by 14% since March, and by 11% since September. Those are good gains, but I think there's more to come.

The fund, as we all know, owns high-growth, high-risk bets that are supercharged ways to gain exposure to upside in equities. That exposure works both ways, however, and ARKK is horrendous during bearish periods in the market. Today, equities are extended to the upside, but over the medium term into 2024, I see new relative highs coming for ARKK, and I'm maintaining my bullish stance on the fund.

ARKK's current composition

Given ARKK is an extremely actively managed fund - with positions changing essentially daily - it's important at these checkpoints to update the current holdings of the fund. At times, we've seen Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant top holding, but it's down to number three at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Today, we have crypto-focused Coinbase (COIN) at the top, followed by Roku (ROKU), and then by Tesla. ARKK's current composition is 36 total positions, but the top 10 make up about two-thirds of the fund. ARKK is doing a little better job today of not focusing so much on a handful of positions, but obviously, this is not a diversified fund in any way. It's a high-risk, high-reward bet on growth stocks. That's exactly what you want during bullish periods in the market, and given I think we're very much in one of those, I still think ARKK is a good potential long candidate.

As an example of the types of companies ARKK bets on, the two largest holdings are unprofitable, and are likely to remain so for the foreseeable future. This is not a value fund, and you're taking on a big risk for a big potential reward if you decide to take a position.

Charts warrant caution short-term, but long-term upside

Let's take a look at the technical picture, which has changed significantly since my last update. ARKK bottomed in October and, since then, has rarely put in a down day. Shares are up 44% since the October bottom, but this current rally is showing signs of slowing down and needing a breather. Coincidentally, the May/June/July rally was roughly the same size before a significant period of selling. I think conditions in equities in general are different today, so we are unlikely to see another swoon from ARKK of the same magnitude we did in summer/fall this year. However, I do think this current vertical assault is in need of a cooling-off period before making the next leg higher.

StockCharts

Shares are extremely overbought at the moment, with the PPO at +5.4, which is very high, to say the least. That's about where it rolled over during the early 2023 rally, and that's actually higher than it ever achieved during the mid-2023 rally that added 46% to the share price. Further, the histogram is near zero, and the PPO itself is rolling over. That just means momentum has basically stopped to the upside, which you'd expect given it's up by almost half in the space of a couple of months.

I am not suggesting ARKK is about to plummet; quite the opposite. What I am suggesting is that this fund needs a breather after enormous short-term gains and that the PPO is suggesting such a breather may be in the cards.

If we look longer-term, ARKK is influenced by general bullishness in equities, as it's a supercharged risk asset of sorts. That general bullishness in equities is also influenced by things like interest rates, and below, we have the 20-day rolling correlation of ARKK to the 10-year Treasury yield.

StockCharts

We can see the correlation has been inverse since July, and right now, is -0.92, suggesting almost perfectly inverse trading action between the two. Until this relationship changes, it would behoove ARKK holders to understand how rates are performing to gain insight into the potential direction of ARKK itself.

StockCharts

Yields have been destroyed in recent weeks by heavy buying of Treasuries (price and yield move inversely), and that's led to a growth-oriented equity rally (among other factors). Where I'm a little cautious for ARKK's sake is that yields have come down so quickly that they look due for an oversold bounce. In other words, ARKK's chart looks like it needs a breather from the heater it's been on to the upside, whereas yields look like they need to stop going down for a bit to relieve oversold conditions. None of this is a guarantee, but technical analysis is about assessing odds, and the odds to me look like yields need to come up a bit short-term.

There is extremely critical support for yields at ~4.10%, and we can see that the 10-year bounced right off of this level last Friday. Whether that is sustained in the coming week or not remains to be seen, but 4.10% is the level I'm watching. If we do get that bounce, funds like ARKK are likely to see some profit-taking. If we see yields plunge through that level, ARKK could be off to the races once again.

The histogram on the PPO for yields is showing the opposite behavior from ARKK's in that it's extremely far into negative territory, but with an improving histogram. Again, none of this is a guarantee, but I see it as much more likely that we get a bounce here than further selling short-term.

Putting it all together

I'll say once again that ARKK is a high-risk, high-reward fund that isn't for everyone. However, given it's a supercharged way to gain risk exposure to equities, during bull market runs it is - in my view - exactly the kind of thing one can use to gain upside leverage. That's worked very nicely for much of 2023, and I think this bull market has legs into 2024. For that reason, I'm sticking with my bullish stance on ARKK.

I do think there are short-term headwinds, both from ARKK's chart being extremely overbought, but also from yields being extremely oversold. Those are conditions that can be worked through with a small amount of selling or consolidation, but regardless, it does not change my medium-term view of ARKK going higher.

Finally, ARKK is ranked #1 in SA's quant ratings for mid-cap growth funds, and I can see why. If you're looking to build a position in ARKK before the next run higher, I think you can exercise some patience here and average into it depending upon your own risk tolerances, of course. I like ARKK and I think it's going higher next year, with the caveat that I'm also cautious very short-term here given the way the fund is extended right now.