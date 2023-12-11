Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Milestone: The S&P 500's 4,600 Level On The Bull Plateau

Summary

  • The S&P 500 reached 4,600 for the first time since March 2022.
  • The current bull plateau is strong enough to avoid a recession but sluggish enough for the plateau to last for at least 3 years.
  • Cash cows on the bull plateau are helping instant traders to make gains significantly every session.

View from Wall Street, New York City.

U.Ozel.Images/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On Dec 8, the S&P 500 (SP500) clinched the 4,600 level for the first time since March 2022, closing at 4,604.37, after having the benchmark at the intraday basis in a couple of days. A rounding number

This article was written by

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
751 Followers
O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 7:18 AM
Dear My Readers In The World:

This somewhat short post reports about a "Bull Plateau" or a "bear-market rally" in the recent weeks. You can see some crucial elements of this "vaulted securities" which do not move much, But some securities or "cash cows" fluctuate widely within a session. You can capture some dynamic-trading opportunity in the text, and an valuable list of some real "Cash Cows" in the reference. Thanks for viewing.

O. Young Kwon
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

