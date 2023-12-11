Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adobe: The Party Already Ended (Downgrading To Hold)

Dec. 11, 2023 7:12 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Hold Recommendation: The conclusion underscores a cautious "Hold" rating for Adobe, acknowledging a diminished undervaluation scenario and highlighting potential downside risks in the current market conditions.
  • Target Price $607.1: A target price of $607.1 is assigned, reflecting a conservative 1.9% upside from the current stock price of $595.7.
  • Limited Upside: Despite a 16.8% potential upside hinging on Figma's acquisition, Adobe's appreciation prospects are now perceived as more constrained compared to earlier assessments.
  • Market Uncertainties: Acknowledging market uncertainties, especially concerning the potential blockage of Figma's acquisition, which may trigger emotional reactions and contribute to downside risks despite the stock's fair valuation.
  • Prudent Strategy: While external factors could positively influence Adobe's trajectory, the conclusion advocates a cautious strategy, emphasizing the importance of prudence in the current market landscape.

Adobe Inc. headquarters

Sundry Photography

Thesis

In my previous article about Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), I set a price target of $597. Currently, the stock is trading at $595.7. From this, we can infer that the stock is fairly valued at its present price.

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
maz.carl
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (220)
All that to build a case to unload Adobe based on downside risks. I'll say this, Adobe is a fine tuned money printing machine. Every time I've thought of selling I was grateful I did not.
