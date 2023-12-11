Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Align Technology: Competitive Pressures Provide A Mixed Picture

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
371 Followers

Summary

  • Align Technology is a leading manufacturer of the Invisalign system, a popular alternative to traditional braces that has allowed it to become synonymous with the term 'clear aligner'.
  • A leadership position in a very profitable business entails the incursion of numerous competitors seeking to steal market share, and Align shows signs of being affected by this.
  • In my opinion, this is an industry where staying a leader is complicated and expensive, so Align currently has little to gain and a lot to lose.
  • Although it could end up being a good investment, I think it's better to stay on the sidelines, which is why it's a 'hold' for me.

Happy Young Woman Holding Inivisible Teeth Aligners

RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), over the past two decades, has delivered exceptional value to its shareholders, significantly outperforming the S&P500 during the same period.

However, the company is currently facing challenging times, experiencing a

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
371 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

a
athan1145
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (31)
Would the existing customer base be willing to switch to a competitor? Probably not.
Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (5.14K)
I disagree. Smile Direct went bankrupt. Other peers slower growth and lower margin. And you don't even discuss them in your article The issue is demand not competition. We as contributors should write on what we know and not most what may be the best value. I have certainly made that mistake in the past.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.