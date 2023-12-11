Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lithium Americas Approaches Buying Zone

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Lithium Americas Corp. highlights progress on the Thacker Pass lithium project, gearing up for major construction in 2024.
  • Collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy for significant loans underscores financial planning for the project.
  • Stock price reaches a critical support level, suggesting possible consolidation and base formation.

Energy Storage System With Solar Panel, Wind Turbines and Li-ion Battery Container

onurdongel

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) highlighted its progress on the Thacker Pass lithium project in Q3 2023. The company is gearing up for major construction in 2024, including setting up housing for its workforce in Winnemucca. Lithium Americas's collaboration with the

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
2.11K Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
Tvuu
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (232)
Thank you for the analysis. I have started buying LAC.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (28.97K)
IMO, the only reason not to own some $LAC is if one believes that producing lithium around the Salton Sea is more economic that digging it out of the ground at Thacker Pass. I don't; long.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAC
--
LAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.