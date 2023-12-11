onurdongel

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) highlighted its progress on the Thacker Pass lithium project in Q3 2023. The company is gearing up for major construction in 2024, including setting up housing for its workforce in Winnemucca. Lithium Americas's collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy for a significant loan underlines the financial planning for this project. This article presents the company's financial status and performs a technical assessment of its stock, aiming to uncover potential investment prospects. It highlights that the stock price has attained a critical support point, marked by the red trend line, suggesting a possible consolidation and formation of a base at this level.

Lithium Americas Corp's Strategic Moves in 2023

The Company has been actively preparing for significant construction, which is expected to start in 2024. This includes acquiring and delivering repurposed housing and kitchen facilities for the construction workforce in Winnemucca. The ongoing earthworks and establishment of the workforce hub are progressing well, indicating robust project development. Lithium Americas continues its engagement with the Department of Energy for the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program. Following receiving a Letter of Substantial Completion in February 2023, the Company is hopeful about the conditional approval process concluding in late 2023 or early 2024. This loan, covering up to 75% of Phase 1 construction costs, is significant for the project's financial structuring. For the second half of 2023, the construction budget is $145 million, with $51.1 million already spent in Q3, primarily on engineering, earthworks, and workforce facilities.

The University of Nevada, Reno, conducted an assessment revealing substantial economic benefits of Thacker Pass. Over the 40-year mine life, it's expected to generate over 1,500 construction jobs, contribute around $725 million annually during construction phases in Humboldt County, and have a larger economic impact post-completion. The State of Nevada will also see significant financial gains, with every dollar invested in construction anticipated to generate an additional $0.76 in spending.

As of October 3, 2023, Lithium Americas reported having approximately $275.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. This strong liquidity position is crucial for funding ongoing project developments and operational expenses. Moreover, General Motors (GM) has adjusted its second tranche investment to a maximum of $330 million post-Separation, with the commitment to invest contingent on the company securing enough capital for the Thacker Pass Phase 1 development. The number of shares GM will receive is based on the lower 5-day volume weighted average share price when meeting the funding condition or a set price of $17.36 per share, adjusted post-separation.

Overall, Lithium Americas Corp. is making significant strides toward the commencement of its ambitious Thacker Pass project, backed by solid preparation and substantial financial investment. The project, buoyed by strong support from the Department of Energy and a strategic partnership with General Motors, is set to bring significant economic benefits to Humboldt County and the State of Nevada, reflecting its potential to be a key player in the region's economic landscape. With a robust financial standing as of October 2023 and strategic investments in place, Lithium Americas is well-positioned to meet its upcoming project milestones and contribute significantly to the evolving landscape of the lithium industry.

Exploring the Market Price Dynamics

The monthly chart below reveals that the stock price of Lithium Americas has reached a significant support level, delineated by the red trend line. This line originates from the January 2010 peak of $7.26 and extends through the November 2017 peak of $6.54. Below this trend line, the price structure presents a robust bullish pattern, characterized by a rounding bottom formation evident during 2013, 2015, and 2020. This bullish price pattern was decisively broken in 2020 when the stock bottomed at $1.15, triggering a vigorous rally that hit a record high of $24.82 in November 2021.

LAC Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The economic uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted the lithium market, which led to reduced demand and a downturn in lithium prices. However, as the year progressed, a rapid shift towards electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions began to gain momentum, significantly driven by global green initiatives and heightened awareness of climate change. Lithium, a critical component in the batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, saw a dramatic increase in demand. This increase was further fueled by significant investments and commitments from automakers and governments worldwide to electrification and carbon-neutral goals. Lithium Americas benefited greatly from these trends, leading to a surge in investor confidence and a consequent spike in the stock price in November 2021.

There was a notable movement in the market in 2020 and 2021, peaking at $24.82 and $24.12, forming a double top pattern before declining towards a long-term red trend line. This decline highlighted considerable market volatility, yet the current levels provide robust support. A historical rounding bottom formation suggests a bullish outlook, potentially serving as an entry point for long-term investors.

This strong volatility is also evident in the weekly chart, which shows pronounced candlestick movements in 2021, driving prices significantly higher. The 2022 data on the same chart reveals substantial price fluctuations, underscoring the market's extreme volatility. Notably, the most recent weekly candlestick indicated a key reversal at the support level, suggesting potential further price turnaround around these levels. The monthly chart aligns with this view, showing the stock fluctuating at a crucial point, with a markedly increased likelihood of price rises from these levels. Therefore, investors may consider this an opportune moment to buy the stock, anticipating potential price increases.

LAC Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risks

Lithium Americas' success largely hinges on the timely and efficient execution of its Thacker Pass lithium project. The commencement of major construction in 2024 poses significant execution risks. Delays or cost overruns could adversely impact the company's financials, especially given the substantial construction budget of $145 million for the second half of 2023. While the company has a strong liquidity position, with $275.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of October 2023, the scale and complexity of the project could strain financial resources.

Moreover, the global lithium market, while currently buoyant due to the surge in demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, is subject to fluctuations. Lithium Americas' stock price history, with a record high of $24.82 in November 2021 and subsequent volatility, underscores the sensitivity of the company's financial performance to market conditions. The double-top pattern formation and the pronounced price fluctuations in 2021 and 2022 on the stock charts indicate high market volatility. While the current technical analysis suggests a bullish outlook, any unforeseen shifts in the lithium market, such as changes in demand, price volatility, or increased competition, could impact the company's profitability and stock performance. Additionally, broader economic factors, including global economic uncertainties or shifts in green initiatives and EV policies, could alter the demand dynamics for lithium, thus affecting Lithium Americas' prospects.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Lithium Americas is on a solid trajectory with the Thacker Pass lithium project, demonstrating strategic foresight and effective financial planning. The company's preparation for major construction in 2024, with substantial support from the U.S. Department of Energy and a strategic partnership with General Motors, positions it well for future growth. The economic benefits projected for Humboldt County and the State of Nevada underscore the project's significance in the regional economic landscape.

The company's stock price dynamics present a compelling narrative. Identifying a critical support level on the stock chart, marked by a red trend line, suggests a potential consolidation and a base formation, indicating a bullish outlook for long-term investors. This technical assessment is bolstered by historical patterns and recent market movements, making the stock attractive for investors in the lithium market. Investors may view the current price point of Lithium Americas as a favorable opportunity for entering long-term positions.