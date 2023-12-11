Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argan: Shares Are Cheaper Than They Appear

Dec. 11, 2023 8:10 AM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX) StockWY, LTHM
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we take a look at power generation contractor Argan, Inc., which has been somewhat volatile lately due to uneven quarterly performances.
  • The company operates in the power industry, industrial construction, and telecommunications infrastructure services sectors.
  • Argan's balance sheet is strong and pristine, with no debt and a dividend yield of over 2.8%, and the shares have seen some recent insider buying.
  • A full investment analysis around Argan, Inc. follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Groningen Oil and gas processing plant

CreativeNature_nl

Electricity is really just organized lightning” ― George Carlin

Shares of power generation contractor concern Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) have been volatile lately. The company had a solid second quarter, which was followed by a disappointing third quarter, whose results came out

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.21K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.