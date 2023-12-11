Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BOJ Speculation Unwound, Taking The Yen Lower

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.95K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is narrowly mixed in quiet turnover, except against the yen. Many participants seemed to exaggerate the risks of a BOJ move next week.
  • Among EM currencies, central European currencies appear to be aided by the firmer euro.
  • Nearly all the large equity markets in the Asia-Pacific area advanced earlier today, with Hong Kong, and mainland shares that trade there, the notable exceptions.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is, on the other hand, trading slightly lower to start the week. US index futures are also trading a little heavier.

US 100 Dollar and Japanese 10000 Yen Banknotes Closeup - Currency Exchange

Kenneth Cheung/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The busy week of central bank meetings is off to a mostly slow start. The dollar is narrowly mixed in quiet turnover, except against the Japanese yen. Many participants seemed to exaggerate the risks of a

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.95K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.