Alex Wong/Getty Images News

What's Fed's next move?

The Fed is set to meet for the last time in 2023 on December 13th, and set the monetary policy expectations for 2024. The implications for the financial markets are significant, given that the Fed has likely already ended the interest rate hiking campaign at 5.33% on July 26th, which has been positive for the risk assets. However, it is the Fed's expected next move that is currently affecting and will be affecting the financial markets.

So, how long will the pause last? When is the first cut? How deeply will the Fed cut interest rates? Or, could the next move be another hike?

These are current market expectations embedded in the Federal Funds futures:

Fed Meeting Expected Outcome Probability January 31st pause 93% March 20th pause 53% May 1st first cut 77% June 12th second cut 63% July 31st third cut 49% September 18th third cut 77% November 7th fourth cut 59% December 18th fifth cut 49% Terminal rate 2024 Terminal rate 2025 4.22% 3.7% Click to enlarge

Thus, based on Federal Funds futures, the market currently expects the first interest rate cut either in March or in May, for total of 4-5 cuts in 2024, and another 2 cuts in 2025.

What are the implications?

Fortunately, the Fed's interest rate policy is an open book - we know exactly what the Fed is likely to do next based on historical experience. So, let's look at the long-term chart of the Federal Funds rate (blue line), overlay with the annual core CPI inflation (red line).

FRED

First, let's separate the chart into the two periods: before the early 1980s and after the early 1980s.

During the period before 1980, we see a clear pattern of 1) rising inflation, 2) rising Federal Funds rate, 3) recession, 4) falling inflation, and 5) falling Federal funds rate. The only time the Fed cut interest rates without a recession was in 1967, which fueled inflation higher. That's the policy mistake the Fed does not want to repeat.

Thus, the implications for the current situation are obvious, the market expects a recession during the first half of 2024, which will force the Fed to sharply cut interest rates. This is consistent with historical evidence.

During the period after 1980, inflation first sharply fell and then remained in a slight downtrend until it reached the 2% price stability target. During this period, the Fed was proactive and was hiking interest rates preventively at the earliest signs of rising inflation. However, the same pattern remained - the Fed's hiking campaigns caused recessions (in 1991, 2000, 2008), after which the Fed eased. Thus, the implications are the same - the market expects a recession in the first half of 2024 and consequently an aggressive Fed easing.

What about the 1995 soft landing?

The only time the Fed's hiking campaign did not cause a recession was in 1995 - that's the infamous soft lending or no landing episode. As the chart above shows, inflation was never a problem in mid-1990s, but the Fed hiked to more than double the inflation rate - look how high is blue line is compared to the red line. Obviously, given that inflation never increased, the Fed cut or normalized interest rates in 1995 - but kept the real rates very restrictive until the 2000 recession, and then aggressively cut.

So, is the market currently pricing a 1995-like normalization in the Federal Funds rate? No - just look at the chart. The current episode looks like the episodes during the late 1960s - early 1980s: spiking inflation, the Fed scrambling to catch up, with all ending with a recession.

If anything, the blue line is still not high enough compared to the red line, based on historical evidence. Thus, it is actually more likely that the monetary policy is not at a sufficiently restrictive level yet, and the next Fed's move could be another hike.

What does the Fed say?

In the latest Powell speech on December 1st, the Fed Chair said:

Having come so far so quickly, the FOMC is moving forward carefully, as the risks of under- and over-tightening are becoming more balanced. It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease. We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so.

The reference to the "risk of over-tightening" shows that the Fed does not have a resolve to crush inflation like in 1970s, and it's hoping to strike a perfect outcome of falling inflation without a major shock to the economy. This is dovish, and it has been fueling soft-landing hopes. And yet, the reference to the "risk of under-tightening" shows that the Fed is terrified of reaccelerating inflation like in the 1970s. So, now the Fed feels like the current level of Federal Funds rate is at the right level where both risks are balanced - that's the indication of the Fed pause.

At the same time, Powell is also aware of the Fed policy error in 1967 and he's ruling out premature cuts - meaning don't expect cuts until a recession. Powell also acknowledges that the "blue line might still not be sufficiently above the red line", and that the next move could be a hike if necessary. This is all consistent with our previous analysis.

The dot.plot

The FOMC will also update the Summary of Economic Projections dot.pot next week, revealing the current FOMC expectations for 2024 and beyond.

In September the FOMC predicted that the Federal Funds rate will be at 5.1% by the end of 2024, while the market is currently expecting the Federal Funds rate to be at 4.2%.

The Fed is not going to project a recession in 2024 (not enough evidence yet), but the FOMC is likely to revise the 2024 Federal Funds rate to 4.7-4.9% given that core PCE has been falling faster than expected in 2023 - suggesting 1-2 cuts in 2024. These expected cuts don't really suggest a "normalization" based on R-star, this is really a recession probability - the Fed is unlikely to cut unless there is a recession as the 1967 case was a policy error, while the 1995 case does not apply.

The most important datapoint in the dot-plot will be the expected Federal Funds rate in 2026, as the is the proxy for the real neutral rate - it's at 2.9% despite expected inflation at 2%. I expect this to remain unchanged, and this is hawkish.

FOMC SOP - September 2023

Implications for the stock market

Based on historical evidence, we also know that the stock market generally falls once the recession becomes obvious. Thus, the current market expectations for the Federal Funds rate are suggesting that the "top" is forming before the recession starts in the first half of 2024. But, the "topping" means the market could keep climbing based on the soft-landing hopes.

The recession will become obvious when the unemployment rate exceeds 4%, which could be signaled in advance by the spike in the initial claims for unemployment - we're not there yet.

Yet, the FOMC dot.plot and Powell's speech during the post FOMC press-conference will likely crush the premature cuts hopes - and this is likely to have a negative effect on the stock market, especially given the recent record loosening of financial conditions after the November pause.

Thus, S&P 500 (SP500) seems to be in the topping state, before a major recessionary bear market which could see the earnings drop by 15-20% and the PE multiple contracts to 15x or below, with ultimately S&P500 falling to 3000 or below.

Overall, timing the top is difficult, especially given the strong momentum. But the recommendation to long-term investors is to sell - the recessionary bear market is coming.