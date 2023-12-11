G0d4ather

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is an American designer and supplier of a wide range of chip products, along with now a thriving and strong software business. The company has one of the strongest IP portfolios in the industry, and a sign of that strength is the company's recent multi-year multi-billion dollar deal with Apple (AAPL), despite the company's attempt to build its own 5G modem.

Broadcom Overview

Broadcom continues to become a larger and larger company, backed by the recent acquisition of VMware.

Broadcom Investor Presentation

The company had net revenue of $35.8 billion in FY'23. It's continued to expand that primarily through acquisitions. The company has a diversified portfolio of assets, and in many of the segments in which it operates, the company is a category leader. That's backed by more than 23 thousand patents.

The company spent $5.3 billion on R&D in FY'23, and it continues to invest heavily on R&D to maintain its market position.

Broadcom History

The company has a history of growth through acquisitions, including its largest acquisition, VMware for $61 billion.

Broadcom Investor Presentation

It's worth noting that the company has racked up a substantial amount of debt for this growth. It exited 2022 with approximately $40 billion in net debt. It acquired $8 billion of VMware's debt and the stock and cash setup for the deal, added roughly $30 billion in debt to the company. Now we have a company with net debt of almost $80 billion in a rising interest rate environment.

Fortunately, the company is backing that up with a market cap that's almost growth to $400 billion. The company has a history of acquisitions and a focus on weeding out inefficiency and keeping the technology. That's enabled it to generate some incredibly high margin revenue, with strong synergies. That's a history that the company is focused on for the long-term.

Broadcom Financial Data

Broadcom recently announced fiscal Q4 earnings. The company had strong results, maintaining its 74.7% margin, with $35.8 billion in revenue (~8% YoY growth). The company turned that to $17.6 billion in free cash flow, or FCF, a 50% FCF conversion ratio, and one of the strongest rates to be found in the industry. That continued FCF and growth rate shows the company's strength.

The company's financial data continues to improve, showing its financial strength.

Broadcom Investor Presentation

The company grew net revenue by ~7% to almost $36 billion for FY 2023. Supported by almost 75% margins, the company's EBITDA is an astounding $23 billion. The recent acquisition of VMware will, of course, enable that EBITDA to grow substantially further next year. The company's EBITDA for the year is a touch under double what it was in FY 2019.

Even more important than the company's adjusted EBITDA is the continued growth in its FCF. The company's FCF for FY23 was just a hair under $18 billion. For a $380 billion company, that's a 5% FCF yield and indicates that the company needs to continue growth to justify its valuation. The company has a 2% dividend yield that uses much of its FCF.

In a rising interest rate environment, we'd like to see the company pay down debt. That could save it billions on interest towards long-term FCF.

Our View

Broadcom is a great company. The company has built up a $400 billion market cap by doing something many other technology companies are willing to do. Acquire and grow. The only other company making acquisitions, on the same scale, in our view, is Microsoft (MSFT). Apple's largest acquisition in the history of its firm is $3 billion.

The company has become an expert at integration and taking advantage of these deals. However, they will dry up. Larger deals will get rejected, like with Qualcomm. The company is trading at a higher valuation, and a re-evaluation could hurt the company.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Broadcom's grow at all costs model. The company's growth comes from acquisitions and being able to successfully integrate those acquisitions. Yet there's no guarantee that the company will be able to keep finding those opportunities, that's why the company the company has expanded so heavily into software.

A struggle for long-term growth will hurt the company's long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Broadcom has been one of the great tech success stories from its growth. Even more impressive, the company hasn't been a success story driven by a single key product, with some luck, that took over the world. Instead, through hard work, with acquisitions, and integrating those small assets, the company's overall size has grown.

Broadcom Inc. has an impressive financial position that's improved rapidly. Next year, with the integration of the VMware acquisition, we expect the company will grow even faster as margins remain high. We'd like to see it repay some high interest rate debt, and focus on shareholder returns, to drive overall returns.