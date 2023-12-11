DNY59

There is no more insidious poison than hubris.”― C.A.A. Savastano

Markets are ending the year on a high note as the S&P 500 just hit its high for 2023 thanks to a six-week winning streak. As we close out 2023, there is one question investors should be asking themselves but largely aren't. Is the market and economy sleepwalking into a substantial economic contraction ala 2008? Not the most likely possibility for the New Year, it is not even a probable one. However, this scenario can hardly be ruled entirely out. It wouldn't even meet the definition of a 'Black Swan' as the similarities between now and 2007 when the nation was on an unknown precipice seem eerily similar to me.

As in 2007, the financial media is driven by hopes that a 'soft landing' is on the verge of happening. Unfortunately, in my 57 years on earth, the Federal Reserve has implemented monetary tightening, targeting a 'soft landing' 11 times. They have been successful once (1994-1995). And the doubling of the Fed Funds rates then to six percent had fallout even as the U.S. economy skirted a recession. The surge of interest rates contributed to the 1994 bankruptcy of Orange County, California, and also helped force Mexico to seek a bailout from the U.S. and International Monetary Fund. Now, some will argue (including the Federal Reserve), that they have managed this feat three out of 11 times.

Federal Reserve, NBER

Regardless, it has been almost three decades since the Federal Reserve engineered a soft landing in the economy. So, the central bank is overdue to get one economic cycle and consequent monetary policy right. However, recent history says an investor should remain skeptical whether that desired outcome will actually occur in 2024.

In addition, two of the primary things that drove GDP growth in 2023 were the leftover excess savings ($2.1T at its peak) from the pandemic and the current administration adding $2T to the national debt in FY2023 (more than the country cumulatively added from 1776-1989). Those savings are now spent, and the personal savings rate is now back down to levels we have not seen since the Great Financial Crisis.

JP Morgan Equity Macro Research

In addition, federal governmental deficits of 8% of GDP annually are simply not sustainable as much as some pundits and government officials would wish them to be. This is especially the case when the nation's debt to GDP ratio is at levels only seen once before in all of American history (OTC:WWII).

Capital Economics, Congressional Budget Office

So, let's count the ways the current environment is quite similar to 2007. U.S. GDP growth in 2007 was 2.01%. Depending on how Q4 GDP numbers come in, GDP growth in 2023 should be between 2.2% and 2.4%. At the end of 2007, the monthly Leading Economic Indicators had declined for 19 straight months, precisely where we find ourselves now.

The Conference Board

The yield curve inverted in August 2006 and the S&P 500 subsequentially hit its high in October 2007 before imploding the following year. In this cycle, the yield curve began to invert in March of 2022 and subsequently hit its deepest inversion since 1981 in July of this year.

2007 was a year filled with hubris from Federal Reserve/Treasury officials, culminating with Chairman Bernanke's infamous utterance that the subprime crisis was contained. Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated according to Reuters 'that economists who forecast the need for high unemployment to rein in inflation are now "eating their words"' which seems like a victory lap around a soft landing that is not in the bag yet.

The employment picture right now is a bit better than it was at the close of 2007 with the unemployment rate in December of that year coming in at 5.0% with identical labor participation rates to our era. The Fed Funds rate was 4.5% in December 2007 compared to 5.25% currently. However, the consumer, like in 2007, is under increasing pressure as we head into 2024. In 2007, consumers faced considerable financial stress from falling real estate values, rising defaults and increasing eviction rates. Today, the consumer has lost more than three percent of their average buying power since the beginning of 2021 due to the ravages of inflation. In addition, if CPI was calculated as it was until the 90s when it was significantly changed, the average U.S. consumer would have lost more than 10% of their buying power thanks to higher prices over the past three years. This is the key reason two-thirds of the country believes the nation is on the wrong track economically, even with solid GDP growth in 2023.

What led to the Great Financial Crisis was the collapse of the residential real estate market and its impacts on the overall banking system. The good news is there is plenty of equity in residential properties, so history will not repeat in this way even as housing affordability is near all-time lows and existing home sales are in the tank.

U.S. Existing Home Sales (in Millions) (Statista)

However, history might end up rhyming as we have a building crisis in the commercial real estate sector. Delinquency rates have been increasing at a rapid rate throughout 2023 across most sectors of the CRE space. Delinquency rates have more than tripled over the past 12 months on office properties whose values have plummeted as vacancy rates are at or near all-time highs in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

Trepp

This potential crisis will get worse in 2024 as defaults and delinquency rates continue to move higher. Some $540 billion of CRE debt needs to be refinanced at much higher interest rates in 2024. This is likely to be highly problematic for the regional banking system, which originates roughly 70% of CRE loans and holds 30% of CRE debt. If rising losses from CRE debt trigger a credit crunch, a recession in 2024 is all but a certainty.

Trepp, Morgan Stanley Research

There is one major item that differs greatly from where the nation stood at the end of 2007 compared to where we are at as we head into 2024. In 2007, the national debt was just less than $9 trillion compared to currently closing in on $34 trillion and the Federal Reserve's balance sheet stood at just $800 billion, one-tenth its current size.

U.S. Federal Debt (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

I am not saying 2024 will be a repeat of 2008. I am not even stating this is a likely scenario. However, it is one viable possibility, even if not a probable one. Yields of over five percent are still available in 'risk-free' short-term treasuries. Cheap portfolio insurance (In the form of a small percentage (1% to 3%) of one's portfolio in long-dated, out of the money bear put spreads against the major averages that will pay off massively in a bear market scenario) is also available thanks to the historically low S&P VIX Index (VIX).

VIX (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, there are few excuses for investors to not have a decent portion of their portfolios on a cautionary footing heading into 2024 until there are more signs that a soft landing will actually occur in the quarters ahead.