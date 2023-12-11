Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comments (5)

K
Keypounder52
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (591)
Student loans will suck money out of the economy...

BUT next year is an election year which makes a trend in the market one way or the other like using The Magic 8 Ball

so hence, ur "put some money in 5% funds" pretty damn good thinkin
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (3.2K)
Senior Jensen-------a bold statement comparing now to 2007! "Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forward." Soren Kierkegaard. 1813---1855. Danish
s
skidsteer
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (76)
Buy low-sell high. Patience is a 'virtue' and experience is a dear school, but fools will learn in no other......hmmmm. Merry Christmas.!
BeCall profile picture
BeCall
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Good article, reflects my thinking and I would add China’s massive troubles in RE is another factor. Its economy is now far too big to ignore, just like the US RE in 2007
s
stashu
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (15)
Hard to ignore fed debt. Unless you are of Keynesian economic mindset. Which has never worked in the long term. Chickens are coming home to roost?
