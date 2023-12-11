Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Today, 10:21 AM
You can’t go wrong with AVGO. I have bought and sold it many times as it’s price fluctuates greatly in a very short period of time. Recent purchases just above 900 in the couple of days before earnings release have already paid off handsomely especially with the dividend increase.
MySemiretiredLife
Today, 10:48 AM
@drconsul Why trade it? I bought 5-6 years ago around $230. Continues to produce strong revenue and FCF growth, and the dividend has nearly doubled in that time from $2.65/shr to $5.25/shr quarterly dividend with the most recent increase.
