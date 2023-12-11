Nataliia Tymofieieva/iStock via Getty Images

InPost S.A. (OTCPK:INPOY) is a Polish company specializing in parcel delivery using automated parcel machines ("APMs") - a fancy term for lockers to pick up parcels from. They are expanding into Western Europe with Germany being the one large Western EU market they are not present in. The investment thesis is simple: InPost has a chance to become a key link in the European e-commerce value chain. If they succeed, network effects - both physical and otherwise - should give them a natural moat.

There are plenty of risks, but the prize InPost is pursuing is massive. Western Europe may currently struggle for growth, but it still contains some of the world's largest and richest economies. The e-commerce markets of those economies are huge and should in my view, all things being equal, see secular growth for years to come.

Of my portfolio, InPost is probably the company I am the most excited about in terms of the future growth prospects. My current position was acquired at €9.50, but I believe there is still a lot of upside left. InPost is a "story" stock, but it is a story that is already profitable and one that seems like it can be self-funded without requiring more external capital.

Note: the following is based on InPost's investor materials as well as their annual report and management commentary on earnings calls. InPost uses Polish zloty as their reporting currency, but I've translated everything into euros for this article. The stock is listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, but also trades on the OTC market in the US under the ticker INPOY.

Introduction to InPost

InPost started out in Poland in 1999, albeit it only really gained momentum as a company in the second half of the 2010s, and went public in 2021 at €16 per share. The post-pandemic stock market slump hit InPost hard and the share price dropped to below €5 before recovering to its current range of ~€9-11. I think the market may have unfairly dismissed InPost as just another busted tech growth story that had been IPOed to advantage of the pandemic stock mania. If so, I think that is unfair, as InPost's growth in my view is of the "healthy" kind that comes with actual profits.

The founder and CEO Rafał Brzoska owns a 12% stake. The private equity company Advent owns ~30% and the Czech PPF Group recently bought a 15% stake at €10. I consider that a good sign as I regard PPF as a savvy investor.

The company now also operates in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Benelux. The company is likely to stick to these markets, but the combined potential of those is huge by any standard.

Inpost markets (Inpost investor presentation)

InPost: All About APMs

InPost's business model is quite simple. It invests in networks of automated parcel machines ("APMs") and then makes money through fees for delivering or picking up parcels to/from the APMs. As InPost is not shy of saying, they believe the APM model is superior to competing parcel delivery methods - in customer experience, in costs and in environmental impact. What makes InPost different from their competitors is they have made APMs the centerpiece of their strategy, not just a supplement. I believe this is a key point to understand.

Inpost's APM-centric business model (Inpost investor presentation)

The company has four ways it generates revenue from this APM network: business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), e-commerce returns, and locker rentals. I'll go through each in turn.

B2C is the delivery of a parcel from a merchant to a consumer, so classic e-commerce. I personally use APMs on a regular basis, albeit from Amazon and not InPost, and I can vouch for it being a superior way of receiving parcels. The convenience and lack of hassle makes a huge difference. From an efficiency and cost perspective, there are obvious benefits compared to deliveries being done directly to customers' doors. The role APMs play in Chinese e-commerce is worth studying on all these points.

C2C: A less obvious revenue stream comes from InPost letting consumers send packages to other consumers with both drop-off and pickup happening through APMs. The rise of C2C platforms like Vinted is driving a lot of growth for such deliveries. Vinted has a strategic partnership with InPost and supplied 19.9% of InPost's revenue in 2022, indicating the massive scale. The convenience of APMs makes them an almost perfect fit for enabling further growth of platforms like Vinted in my view.

Returns: Especially for fashion, returns are an inherent part of e-commerce. InPost lets customers drop their returns at APMs. For the consumers this offers convenience and for retailers, they get a slightly cheaper way to handle returns. For fast fashion merchants, all savings are valuable considering the number of returns they get.

Locker rentals: This is InPost letting other delivery companies use their lockers. It is something the company has mainly done in the UK and Italy as a way to generate revenue while building out their APM network. I expect InPost to stop doing this as soon as they have enough volume from the other three revenue models to fully utilize their APMs on their own.

The InPost markets have a different mix of these revenue streams. The UK business currently consists of C2C and returns only, while the France business has historically been virtually all C2C with B2C only starting to contribute significantly in 2023. I don't think it is worth caring too much about these differences, because in the long run I expect B2C, C2C and returns will all contribute significantly in all markets. APMs conceptually work well for all three, so if InPost succeeds, I don't see why all three won't eventually have significant volume in each of the markets. It is simply a matter of market dynamics which of them achieves volume first in my view.

An aside here is that while InPost's focus is on APMs, they do support two other delivery methods. The first is classic to-the-door delivery which InPost offers in Poland, mainly so the company can handle delivery in areas where their APM network is not yet built out, as well as to serve customers who have a preference for delivery to the door. InPost may eventually offer this in their other markets for the same reasons, but I would be surprised if it ever becomes a focus for the company.

The other delivery option is what InPost calls "PUDOs" which stands for pickup/drop off point. This is where InPost partners with stores who then let InPost customers pick up or drop off parcels at their locations. InPost uses this as a way to add density to their network and scale up faster than would be possible by only relying on APMs. Sourcing locations for new APMs and getting them installed can only be done so quickly, and does carry an upfront capex cost.

In Western Europe, I would expect to see InPost ramp up usage of PUDOs in coming years and then later gradually replace them with APMs. This would match how they did it in Poland. This does have some margin consequences, as PUDOs come with lower margins per parcel than APMs, so one should expect the Western European markets to have structurally lower margins than Poland until they reach a more mature stage with less reliance on PUDOs. The evolution of InPost's delivery network in the last four quarters illustrates this pattern (note the last line for "other markets"):

Inpost delivery points (Inpost Q3 2023 earnings presentation)

Note: It's worth mentioning that PUDOs are especially prevalent in InPost's French market for the simple reason that this was only delivery method used by the French operation (Mondial Relay) prior to being acquired by InPost. While InPost is in the process of transitioning Mondial Relay to using APMs as the primary delivery method, this will take time.

InPost has significant infrastructure beyond the APMs themselves. The company needs depots to sort the parcels, drivers to deliver parcels from the depots to the APMs and so on. InPost generally builds out their own infrastructure, the one exception being the UK where they have historically used third-party logistics - a recent acquisition has changed the UK situation though, as I'll come back to later.

Finally, InPost's model has an important software element as well. They have a self-built app that can be used to pick up parcels and also offers a variety of other features, some of them quite clever: extending how long a parcel is kept in an APM for pickup, granting permission to another user to pick up a parcel, redirecting a parcel and much more. From an investment perspective I find the app interesting both because it helps tie users to InPost and because it offers a gateway for InPost to eventually move into the payments business (more on that later). It presumably also gives InPost a lot of interesting data on their users.

Inpost app features (Inpost Investor Presentation)

Poland: Proving The Model

As should be clear from the above, I love the concept of APMs in general and love the idea of a pure-play APM parcel delivery company even more. What makes InPost truly attractive to me, however, is that I believe they have actually proven their APM-centric model works through their success in Poland.

The easiest way to show how successful InPost has been in Poland is to list their number of deliveries by year and let the growth speak for itself (the 2023 number is my estimate assuming Q4 will see similar percentage of volume growth as the first nine months of the year):

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 (estimate) Parcels (millions) 144 247 355 424 480 Click to enlarge

InPost had a 43% market share in Poland in 2022 and has gained further share since then with growth rates for parcel volumes well above the market in 2023 so far:

Parcel volume growth in Poland (Inpost Investor Presentation)

Despite still growing rapidly, InPost's Polish business is now producing free cash flows (after capex) and has EBITDA margins of ~46% for 2023 year to date. I'll cover financial results later, but the Polish cash flows seem to be enough to fund InPost's geographic expansion without the company needing to take on more debt. This is a key point in the investment case.

Note: InPost expenses maintenance of their APMs, so the cost of this is already included in their EBITDA numbers with only maintenance of their larger logistics depots being capitalized. In a mature market like Poland, where growth capex is limited, this means their EBITDA converts quite well to cash flow.

A word on the competitive situation in Poland. The country has its own mini-version of Amazon called Allegro who has a "frenemy" relationship with InPost. A very significant part of InPost's volume comes from Allegro, who at one point was even mentioned as a possible acquirer of InPost. In 2022 17.1% of InPost's revenue came from Allegro though that number is likely to come down as InPost gets more revenue from other markets.

Allegro has their own APM network in Poland, but on earnings call InPost's management has expressed little concern about this and has instead highlighted how they are increasing collaboration with Allegro. The two companies continue to expand their collaboration indicating there is at least some substance to the optimistic view of InPost management.

For me, the fact a newcomer like InPost has established themselves as the leading parcel delivery company in a sizeable country like Poland in such a relatively short time is a huge achievement. I think this illustrates what is possible if APMs are made the focus instead of serving as a supplement to the "classic" delivery methods.

I also think this is a case where being first matters. Now that InPost is established in Poland, even if someone were to replicate their network 1-to-1, I suspect they would get much poorer returns than InPost did, simply because the market now has an incumbent with an established user base.

Western Europe: The Prize

As exciting as InPost's Polish business is, it pales next to the rewards if the company succeeds in replicating it across Western Europe. I believe the signs are the company is succeeding in this.

InPost's business in Western Europe is best introduced by splitting it into two parts: One part consisting of the UK and Italy, the other consisting of Benelux, France, Portugal and Spain.

The UK and Italy

These are the two first countries InPost entered when it started branching out from Poland with the UK being the clear priority. The reasons for that are simple: The UK has a very large e-commerce market and a huge part of the population lives in the three largest urban areas, making it much easier to build a sufficiently dense APM network than in a country with a more dispersed population.

InPost has spent years gradually building up the scale of its UK network, recently reaching the milestone of 6000 APM with more than 50% of the population in the largest UK cities now being within a seven minute walk to an InPost APM (per InPost's most recent investor presentation). As previously mentioned InPost for a long time mainly rented out their UK APMs to other delivery companies, but from 2022 onwards have started to ramp up their own usage. The current focus is on returns and C2C albeit the company said on their Q3 earnings call they are piloting B2C with a few merchants.

The problem InPost historically faced in the UK was that they had invested in APMs, but were relying on third parties for the supporting logistics such as depots and vehicles. This use of third-party logistics seemed to both cause lots of quality problems and was hard too scale (this presentation provides some context).

InPost finally seems to have found a way to solve this problem with a recently announced acquisition. They picked up a 30% stake in the logistics company Menzies - with an option for buying the remaining 70% - that already has a UK-wide network of depots. Menzies' current business is mainly in the news trade where they deliver newspapers and magazines to stores throughout the UK.

Menzies network (Inpost Investor Presentation)

That makes them a good fit for InPost. APMs are often placed in or near the same stores that Menzies visits for their newstrade business. There are obvious synergies, and for Menzies it offers a way to gradually transition from what must be a dying newstrade business into more future-proof parcel delivery. InPost paid £30 million for the initial 30% stake and has indicated they expect to pay more when they eventually exercise their option for the remaining 70% (in my view the option for the remaining stake effectively functions as a very large earnout agreement for Menzies' current private equity owners). That will still be cheap if it allows InPost to begin truly conquering the UK market.

Signs are the Menzies acquisition has indeed had a positive impact on InPost's UK business. This graph shows what happened to InPost's quarterly parcel volumes in the UK after they started transitioning their logistics to Menzies in Q2:

Inpost UK parcel volumes per quarter (Inpost Investor Presentation)

That growth is translating into quickly improving financial results for the UK business. InPost in Q3 reached positive adjusted EBITDA per UK parcel with this image from their earnings presentation showing how the increasing volume is delivering cost leverage:

Inpost Adjusted EBITDA per parcel in the UK (Inpost Investor Presentation)

This is not to suggest that InPost is in any way close to the finishing line in the UK. For the first nine months of 2023, InPost had UK revenue of ~€60 million and only reached positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3, so the business is still tiny when compared to InPost's market cap of ~€5+ billion. However, InPost now has the largest APM network in the UK - Amazon included - and what seems like a scalable logistics backend. On top of that, they are starting to prove they can run their UK business at a profit, giving some confidence further investments will produce long-term returns. That is a not a bad starting position in one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world.

For Italy I won't cover it in much detail here, except to say it is at a more embryonic stage. I suspect InPost sees Italy as a "phase 2" for after they are fully confident in their UK position. InPost currently has ~1500 APMs in the country in addition to almost 4000 PUDOs. While Q3 Italian parcel volumes of 3.4 million are insignificant compared to the 140 million handled in Poland in the same period, it represents a growth of nearly 500% year-over-year. The Italian operation also seems to be very close to reaching positive adjusted EBITDA and I expect it will get there within the next 6 to 12 months.

Mondial Relay

InPost's geographic expansion really gathered pace in 2021 when they acquired the French PUDO specialist Mondial Relay. With it they got an established platform to expand from in not just France, but also Benelux and the Iberian peninsula. Similar to the UK and Italy, the current focus seems to be France with the other Mondial Relay markets likely not becoming a priority until later.

Mondial Relay had historically focused exclusively on out of home delivery using PUDOs with InPost's clear plan being to gradually migrate it to APMs. In the two years since the acquisition, InPost has gone from 0 to ~4000 APMs in France and now has one of the largest out of home delivery networks in the country.

Out of home delivery points in France (Inpost Q2 earnings presentation)

InPost has been quite blunt in saying Mondial Relay historically had underinvested in infrastructure, so since the acquisition InPost has been aggressively building out a French APM network from scratch as well as supporting infrastructure such as depots.

Inpost logistics network in France (Inpost Q4 2022 earnings presentation)

Mondial Relay historically focused on C2C, which is still the bulk of their volume, but InPost is expanding rapidly into B2C with 24% growth year over year for B2C deliveries in Q3 in France (overall volumes grew 10%, C2C included). Overall volume growth in France has been in the double digits consistently since the acquisition (the black bars are estimated overall market growth):

Inpost parcel volume growth in 2023 (Inpost Q3 earnings presentation)

Mondial Relay was producing positive EBITDA already at the time of the acquisition, reflecting InPost was buying a mature company, and that has remained the case since as well. However, where InPost in Poland has EBITDA margins of ~46%, Mondial Relay currently has a much more modest ~10%, reflecting their APM-centric model has had much more time to mature in Poland. InPost has indicated in earnings calls that they are focusing on gaining market share for now, so any major improvement in French margins is likely not until 2025 or later.

InPost has also started investing in APMs in Mondial Relay's other markets, such as Spain, where they recently announced they now have the largest out of home delivery network. Hard data on volumes and profits in those markets are not shared by InPost, so these geographies seem to be occupying a similar "phase 2" position to Italy and likely won't become a focus until InPost feels their position in France is secure.

Beyond parcel delivery: InPost Pay

As I mentioned previously, InPost's app offers a natural gateway into providing payment solutions as well. InPost is indeed working on this with the company officially announcing the launch of their offering in Poland this summer. The product seems to do much what you would expect, allowing users to complete purchases using the InPost app. InPost has said initial results are positive but are yet to present any hard numbers.

Until more detail is available it is hard to assign any value to this nor do I think the investment case requires doing so. That said, InPost's established app user base makes it a natural evolution, in Poland at least, and I would be surprised if it doesn't achieve some level of adoption.

InPost Financials

To start with the balance sheet, I consider it solid enough for a growth company like InPost with leverage at 2.6x and dropping (it was 3.2x at the end of 2022). The strategy seems to be to reinvest all cash flows into Western European expansion and not pay down any debt. Since EBITDA is growing, that means the company is still effectively deleveraging. This graph showing InPost's cash flows year to date in 2023 illustrates how the company is using its Polish cash flows to pay for expanding in Western Europe:

Inpost 2023 cash flow bridge (Inpost Q3 earnings presentation)

While I normally like a conservative approach, in InPost's case I wouldn't mind if they kept leverage at 3x and used the extra debt capacity to expand more aggressively in the UK and France. Leverage aside, I think InPost will continue to use all its available capital for investment for the foreseeable future, so any dividends or buybacks are likely only going to come many, many years from now, if ever.

Moving on to income, the key point I want to make is that InPost is already a profitable company with actual real-life free cash flow (see graph above). This is not a growth story a la WeWork where you have to trust they'll figure out how to make money before funding runs out (with WeWork's recent bankruptcy illustrating what such unprofitable growth can result in). Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA stands at ~€435 million which is up 37% over the same period in 2022. Actual free cash flow for 2023 so far is a very modest ~€22 million but that is in my view ok given the company's growth investments in Western Europe. This table has the main details of InPost's YTD 2023 financials:

Inpost 2023 financials (Inpost Q3 earnings presentation)

For anyone interested in the details of InPost's financials, their quarterly earnings presentations usually provide quite helpful breakouts by geographies and other dimensions.

Valuation - InPost

For valuing InPost, I estimate their 2023 EBITDA will come in at ~€580 million based on a crude extrapolation from the first nine months. That equals an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11 which does not scream bargain when compared to someone like UPS trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of ~10 with a much more established market position. However, where InPost is right now is not where they will hopefully be in the long run, so any investment will be based on how you feel about InPost's growth prospects. If InPost does not grow as I expect them to, there's not much of an investment here.

Estimating the exact trajectory of InPost's earnings is hard, especially in the crucial Western European markets. The state of the overall economy and the resulting impact on e-commerce are not things InPost can control, even if it is encouraging the company has been able to deliver the UK results discussed above in what is a shrinking e-commerce market. For what InPost can control, it seems clear they are currently prioritizing market share growth over margins in their expansion markets, meaning near-term EBITDA outside Poland is not reflective of what these markets will deliver in a more mature state.

I think Poland can be used as an example of what InPost's financials look like when they reach "maturity" in a market. Their main Western European markets are larger than Poland both in population, e-commerce market size and GDP per capita, but a crude way to look at it is to assume InPost can eventually replicate their Polish EBITDA - €533 in 2023 based on extrapolating from the first nine months - in two more countries (allowing for InPost to not succeed in some markets nor reach as high margins or market shares as in Poland). While obviously a gross oversimplification, that would give a very palatable EV/EBITDA ratio of less than 4.

For now, to be even more conservative, I'm assuming InPost will be able have all its Western European markets combined produce the same EBITDA as the Polish part and that InPost can get there without materially increasing debt. That would result in annual EBITDA of ~€1060 million. I assume the market would be willing to grant an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9 in such a scenario, since it would imply InPost had successfully demonstrated growth and increased profitability in Western Europe. This gives a target share price of ~€14.50.

This price target is admittedly somewhat arbitrary, as what I want to see from InPost right now is not primarily financial results. What I want to see is continued Western European volume growth combined with proof that scale benefits are materializing and no signs of deterioration of their position in Poland. As long as that's the case, I am confident the valuation will take care of itself over time. As such, the price target is more an illustration that the current share price does not seem to factor in the growth I expect InPost to deliver over the coming years rather than a prediction as such.

My fundamental optimism about InPost's business model makes this a case where the short-term share price matters less to me than it might in other cases. That said, should the share drop below €6.50 - ~33% below my entry price - I would take that as a strong message from the market to reconsider my thesis. For anyone investing, I would encourage making sure ahead to consider setting such a target as well though the level might vary depending on risk tolerance and entry price. This is not a risk-free investment by any means.

I should also stress that the analysts covering InPost do not agree with my optimism. The consensus target price is currently €12.84, which is below what I'm aiming for. I would note analyst target prices for InPost have fluctuated just as much as the share price itself post-IPO and seem to be a lagging rather than a leading indicator.

I suspect many analysts assume a much lower chance of InPost succeeding in Western Europe than I do and so value the business in large part on its Polish earnings. Even for that they may assume InPost's competitive position there is relatively fragile. I, on the other hand, am very optimistic on both InPost's growth prospects and their moat in Poland, but I also acknowledge this faith in the growth story is a requirement.

Risks

While I think there is more to InPost's model than merely putting up thousands and thousands of APMs, maybe that's not true. Companies with more capital could decide to invest massively to develop APM networks of their own and use aggressive pricing to achieve critical mass. Certainly that seems to be happening in Poland, where InPost's CEO management mentioned on their Q3 earnings call they're seeing competitors charge as little as €1 per parcel (and sounding quite surprised that their competitors are willing to go that low).

While InPost management has an almost serene confidence their competitors will fail with such strategies, I'm not so sure. The cash flows from Poland are what will finance the expansion in Western Europe, so it will put a severe dampener on things if competition cuts into those cash flows. If InPost starts losing significant market share in Poland and/or Polish EBITDA margins start decreasing materially, I would likely exit.

InPost's opportunity in Western Europe is massive but it involves competing with some very large incumbent parcel delivery companies. If they feel truly threatened by InPost, it stands to reason they'll fight back fiercely, including investing in APM networks on their own.

The large e-commerce companies that delivers parcels through InPost in many cases have APM networks of their own. In Poland, Allegro is investing in such a network and so is Vinted in France. It goes without saying this also applies for the goliath that is Amazon. I believe InPost has a huge advantage in being a non-captive APM network that can get volume from many sources to ensure high utilization, but it could equally mean that they end up lacking a guaranteed baseload volume to help give them cost leverage.

APMs in Poland by company (Inpost Q2 earnings presentation)

The likes of Vinted and Allegro have opened their APM networks to other companies, but I think merchants will prefer delivery through a "neutral" vendor like InPost over going through a competitor if given a choice. I also do not believe either Vinted or Allegro will be able to build out their networks to an extent where they can ditch their relationship with InPost (given the 'frenemy' relationship both have with InPost consolidation of their respective APM networks is an intriguing idea, however).

InPost's share price is quite volatile and seems sensitive to broad economic sentiment and short-term e-commerce trends. While I think it will do very well in the long run, owning it may require suffering through a lot of turbulence. Given the volatility I would recommend having patience if entering the stock and trying to find a good entry point.

Buying InPost Shares in the US

InPost is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange with the ticker INPST, but for US investors it can also be bought on the OTC market under the ticker INPOY. My target price above of €14.50 would translate to $15.60, while the downside target of €6.50 equals $7.

Conclusion

I believe InPost has a business model for parcel delivery that is superior to the traditional ways of doing it. Moreover, I think they have a chance of establishing themselves with that model throughout Western Europe before competitors catch on.

I have established a moderate position with an initial target price of €14.50. Like most of my investments, I believe there is more upside than that, but I want to see more evidence first and will adjust my price target as that arrives. If InPost delivers as I think they will, I will probably also look to add over time as results hopefully prove out the thesis.

What could prompt me to change my view would likely mainly be signs that InPost struggling to reach scale in their new markets. I would also be worried if competitors start to take significant market share from InPost in their home market and so threaten the Polish cash flows funding the geographic expansion, or if the share price drops below €6.50 (as it would signal the market sees a lot more risk than I do).

