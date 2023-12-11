martinrlee

In the last few weeks, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) caught the attention of traders and investors as the stock slumped for 12 consecutive days. This resulted in an 11% decline and about $14 billion in market capitalization lost. Since its IPO in 1992, this was the biggest streak of consecutive declining days for the stock and when looking at different articles we find many different reasons – still slow China data, general sales concerns or boycotts.

My last article about Starbucks was published in March 2023 and the stock was trading almost for the same price as right now. Back then I called Starbucks still slightly undervalued and in the following article I will take another look if Starbucks is still a buy.

Quarterly Results

About a month ago, Starbucks reported full-year results for its fiscal 2023 and results certainly were solid. Total revenue increased from $32,250 million to $35,976 million resulting in 11.6% year-over-year growth. Revenue from company-operated stores increased 10.9% YoY from $26,576 million to $29,462 million and revenue from licensed stores increased 23.4% year-over-year from $3,656 million to $4,513 million. Global comparable store sales increased 8% driven by a 5% increase in average ticket and 3% increase in comparable transactions.

Starbucks Q4/23 At A Glance

And not only top line grew – operating income also increased from $4,618 million to $5,871 million resulting in 27.1% year-over-year growth. Diluted net earnings per share increased from $2.83 in full-year 2022 to $3.58 in full-year 2023 – resulting in 26.5% YoY.

By the way, Starbucks also reported strong fourth quarter results. Total net revenue increased 11.4% year-over-year and diluted net earnings per share increased 39.5% YoY.

Starbucks Q4/23 At A Glance

And for fiscal 2024, management is very optimistic. Starbucks is expecting global revenue to increase about 10% and full-year earnings per share will increase between 15% and 20% (on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis).

Worries about Starbucks

Despite solid results for fiscal 2023 and an optimistic guidance for fiscal 2023, worries among investors about Starbucks seem to increase. And while I am not a big fan of attaching a label to every single decline, a 12-day losing streak is showing some concerns among investors. Nevertheless, we have to be careful what are really bad signs for a business and problems that can be underlined by numbers and what is only noise.

For starters, the comparably bad numbers on Red Cup Day in 2023 is not a good sign. The visits on Red Cup Day increased only 32% (compared to the previous five weeks) in 2023 while previous years saw visits increase between 65% and 80%. And especially in the first two weeks in November weekly visits compared to the previous year declined: In the first week of November Starbucks saw a 3.4% YoY decline of visits and in the second week of November visits declined even 16.1%. As a result, worries increased that the Christmas quarter will be a rather slow quarter for Starbucks. However, when looking at the earnings revision data we see about the same number of up and down revisions in the last three months and expected earnings per share for the quarter are still the same as in previous months.

Quarterly Estimates Revisions for Starbucks in Q1/24 (Seeking Alpha)

As long-term investors we should not only look at the results (or expectations) of one single quarter, but we also see signs for more severe problems on the horizon that will last longer than just one quarter. In my last article I already pointed out dark clouds on the horizon and in March 2023, the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank just occurred and was very present. Now it seems like this turmoil is already forgotten, but the picture did not get better in the meantime.

On the surface most metrics still seem fine, and the U.S. economy is growing with a healthy pace. Unemployment is still low, initial unemployment claims are at a low level and GDP is growing with a high pace in the United States. But as I pointed out in my last article about Simon Property Group (SPG) the increasing number of bankruptcies and rising delinquency rates are indicating trouble. And although Starbucks and Simon Property Group are operating in two different segments, they both will be affected in a similar way.

The rising bankruptcies we are seeing so far in 2023 are clearly a negative sign for the economy and when looking at year-to-date numbers through October we see almost the same number of bankruptcies as in 2020 (during a recession) and aside from 2020 a number not seen since 2010.

S&P Global

Another problem is the rising delinquency rate on credit card loans in the United States. In Q3/23 it was 2.98% and therefore the highest rate since Q1/12.

FRED

And when looking at the real disposable income in the United States we see a stagnation over the last 2.5 years (with a decline in 2021 and 2022 followed by a slight improvement in 2023).

FRED

A declining disposable income is also not a good sign: Although Starbucks is selling an everyday item, it is selling an everyday item for a rather expensive price and many cheaper alternatives exist. The running gag about “making coffee at home to save money” could become more than just a gag during a recession as people will try to save money and buying a cheaper cup of coffee (and one can find many cheaper alternatives) is a good way to avoid unnecessary costs in time with much lower disposable income.

Data by YCharts

And when looking at past data, we can see that Starbucks usually reacted to recessions and is certainly not recession-resilient. And we can expect that the performance during the next recession will be similar.

Management being optimistic

Although I see dark clouds on the horizon and are not so optimistic for the next few months and quarters, I am bullish about Starbucks long-term as we are talking about a great business. And management also seems to be optimistic and is reaffirming its shareholder promise of its long-term algorithm for high growth once again.

Starbucks 2023 Reinvention Update And Holiday Launch Presentation

Management is still expecting comparable sales to grow at least 5% and revenue is expected to grow at least 10%. And combined with higher margins and share buybacks, management is expecting earnings to grow at least 15% annually in the years to come.

Despite these very ambitious targets, management introduced its “Triple Shot Reinvention with two pumps” and it seems like management is admitting that the situation is not perfect right now. During the last earnings call, management explained its new strategy:

To deliver our long-term sustainable growth, we are focused on five areas. You will hear more on what we call our triple shot reinvention and our continued momentum this afternoon. The discussion will provide a more detailed outlook on our three core and two enabling priority areas. First, we will elevate the brand through our stores. Second, we will strengthen and scale in digital. Third, we will become truly global. Fourth, we will unlock efficiencies, including outside store. Finally, we will reinvigorate the partner culture at Starbucks.

Starbucks 2023 Reinvention Update And Holiday Launch Presentation

Part of the strategy is to “elevate the brand” and Starbucks will focus on building more purpose-defined stores and the renovations of the existing stores should accelerate. Aside from focusing on stores, the company will continue its proven track record of product innovation. The company will also focus on becoming a truly global company and Starbucks will try to expand to 35,000 stores by 2030 outside North America and to reach a global store count of 55,000 – implying that stores in North America are also expected to grow by about 2,000 stores.

Starbucks Q4/23 Earnings Release

On October 1, 2023, the company had about 20,200 stores outside North America and about 17,800 in North America. During the last twelve months, Starbucks open 2,327 stores (and with 1,339 stores it were mostly company-operated stores during the last twelve months). Once again, China will play a huge role here. In the last quarter, Starbucks opened a record 326 new stores in China and management is optimistic that Starbucks will reach its goal of 9,000 stores by 2025 – opening nearly 1,000 new stores every year.

Starbucks is also planning to strengthen its digital ambitions and the goal is to double the active Starbucks Rewards members, which reached a new record last quarter with nearly 33 million active members (meaning active at least once within the last 90 days).

Additionally, Starbucks is also plaining to unlock about $3 billion in efficiencies and will invest in the customer experience and try to expand margins further. This means also investing in Starbucks’ employees and as management pointed out barista cash compensation increased about 50% since 2020 and it will grow further at a high pace in the next two years. This is good not only because everybody should earn enough money to make a reasonable living, but companies realizing they must pay more to find workers in the future seems like an important lesson. And although the number of people quitting is slowly declining, it is still more than twice the people being laid off. We are still in a labor market favoring employees – and aside from recessions this probably won’t change in the next decade (or maybe even longer).

FRED

Intrinsic Value Calculation

A final important step in every analysis is to calculate an intrinsic value. Only by setting the stock price in relation to generated free cash flow and growth expectations we can determine if a stock is undervalued or not.

When looking at the price-earnings ratio as well as the price-free-cash-flow ratio over the last 12 months, we see constantly lower valuation multiples and can therefore argue that Starbucks got cheaper over time. But right now, Starbucks is still trading for 27 times earnings and about 30.5 times free cash flow and such valuation multiples can’t be classified as cheap.

Data by YCharts

However, we can point out that Starbucks is still growing with a rather high pace, and this might justify higher valuation multiples. To get a better picture and take into account the growth rates Starbucks might be able to achieve, we can use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value and price we should pay for Starbucks at this point.

As basis for our calculation, we can once again use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $3,672.1 million. Additionally, I will calculate with 1,149.4 million outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate. Let’s start with a positive scenario and assume 15% annual growth for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity in ten years from now. This leads to an intrinsic value of $150.59 for Starbucks and the stock would be still undervalued.

And one could argue that Starbucks is able to grow with 15% annually. When looking back, Starbucks grew its earnings per share with a CAGR of 19.46% since 2000, but I don’t think we should make these assumptions for the next ten years. Let’s be more realistic and instead assume 9% growth for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. This is in line with the growth rates of the last ten years and seems like a realistic target. And we should also not ignore the risk for a recession in the coming quarter (most likely with declining earnings per share). When calculating with these assumptions, the intrinsic value for Starbucks is $98.77. And based on these calculations I would argue at this point that Starbucks is fairly valued.

Conclusion

Starbucks declining for 12 consecutive trading days is an interesting anecdote, but it doesn’t really mean much – the stock could also have declined 11% in only 6 trading days and we probably would not talk about it. However, we should not ignore the warning signs for economic distress in the coming quarters and be careful about an investment in Starbucks in the next few quarters. Over the long run, I am bullish about Starbucks and consider it a great long-term investment with a wide economic moat, but considering challenging quarters to come I would rate the stock as a “Hold” at this point.