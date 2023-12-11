Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (22.95K)
I'm not sure that I would call it a "broken promise" because that implies a certain amount of sincerity from the outset.

I would call it either a scam or a folly of "Elon the genius engineer" and/or his followers. The things Musk claimed never had any chance of being true; no more than the hypertubes or solar-powered charging stations or over-the-road tractors powered by the battery technology of 2020.

Either the guy has all the honesty of George Santos, is just really ignorant about engineering matters, or a world-class conman. Probably a combination of the three.
sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (1.44K)
Need to smoke a large quantity of wacky tobaccee to believe that FSD is just around the corner.
X
X AE A13
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (1.85K)
Tesla would not be what it is today in terms of market valuation if not for Elon's lies about FSD over the past 6-7 years.
It's what created his aura of "genius", while in fact a lot closer to a charlatan, if you take an objective perspective.
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (4.33K)
Yarrow, just looking back at your articles over the last two years, you have changed your view from optimistic to skeptical about Tesla’s prognosis and its approach. I think your current view as expressed in this article is more accurate. What have been the inputs and causes of your changed view?
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (729)
The only company that LIED about their capabilities was GM Cruise. But I do like the fact that investors and car customers still don’t understand or get it. Just because a vehicle has a battery does not mean they are all the same. Tesla pivoted to end to end learning because they realized writing code was never going to work. The longer investors don’t understand, the investors that do will be able to add to their position.
Y
YO long-short
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (2.99K)
@Jamamb40 Do explain. Why doesn't it work then? We were promised 1 Million Robotaxis by next year and that was 2019...what gives?

He either lied or it doesnt work and it wont work. We are days away from 2024 and he doesnt even talk about robotaxis anymore
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.