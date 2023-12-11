Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comments (6)

T
T0M1
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (265)
After 30 years in sales and marketing positions for multiple US semiconductor companies, I see the Orange Buffoon’s sanctions as a godsend for my competitors Huawei, SMIC, etc. They have been gifted an opportunity to advance their technology free from competition, in the worlds largest semiconductor market.

It’s really quite insane, if the Chinese government had passed laws to give those firms that level of protectionism the US would be up in arms but instead we did it to ourselves. It’s a policy that has effectively forced their rapid advancement and eventual dominance.
m
matt1685
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (1.67K)
@T0M1 Curious... what year do you think it is?
m
matt1685
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (1.67K)
Money being spent on Chinese chip manufacturing is not a good proxy for how well the sanctions are working. The money being spent by China on the Chinese chips and chip manufacturing is an investment. China likely views it as a necessary investment. It could be predicted they would react by making this investment. It doesn't mean the sanctions are failing. It is very possible to make relatively high-performing chips on older equipment at a higher cost. In order to do so China would have to spend lots of money on chip manufacturing. After all, these Chinese companies are not allowed to use the advanced TSMC processes, and China wants to be producing their own chips. Whether the generated revenue is productive or not is something we likely won't know for certain for years. The revenue can be thought of a subsidy meant to counteract the sanctions. The Chinese economy is a planned, communist economy.
Frank Oak profile picture
Frank Oak
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (78)
This is normal reaction after sanction and it is pre equilibrium. A new balance is forming.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (3.21K)
Sanctions are like fools gold---------they never ever work!!
H
HenryBL
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (194)
@kevinconnolly Especially for an economy as vast as the Chinese company with immense technical resources and R&D capability - and a long term mindset.
