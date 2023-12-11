Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
cm schwab
Today, 12:36 PM
Excellent article Thank You for posting ..
investor48
Today, 11:46 AM
Good write up.
Would your analyses change if someone Drips the distributions each month ?
Not sure if Total Return calculators factor in reinvested shares ?
Trapping Value
Today, 11:48 AM
@investor48 No. If you want to DRIP why would you even try and buy something with a high yield? Your focus should be the one with maximum total returns.
jpsnakes
Today, 11:40 AM
Agree. For the sake of it, I bought shares of JEPY, similar to QQQY. Held it for three months and collected the distributions, then sold it. In the end, I had a $123 gain. I don't see these funds being able to distribute these large amounts without completely destroy their NAV and your initial investment over time. I am long JEPI and completely happy with it.
Optician52
Today, 11:54 AM
@jpsnakes I did exactly the same thing. I only bought 100 shares but could see this wasn't going anywhere positive !
