Comments (9)

M
MaloneyNotBaloney
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (14)
Time remaining in the penalty box is now, about 59 days. 23FYEND ER should prove many things but one for certain is that time is running out for justification of holding it back from proper valuation. If $16 was ok anytime TTM, 2024 has to be at least $20-$24 with their trend line on key performance metrics.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (18.8K)
"the logic of 600 programs on at any given time escapes me"

Because this subscriber just wants 1-2 of those programs, the next one wants a different 5, and etc right on down the line.

My streaming policy is to just wait patiently for each service to have enough content I want to watch. The way Max is going, it's looking like 1 month out of every 12. Their entire Discovery oeuvre is of no use to me, I can't stand reality TV.

If they want me to subscribe for a longer period of time, they need more content calibrated to my specific tastes. Maybe they should have 1000 programs on at any given time. NFLX figured this out a long time ago, that's why they have an immense amount of content and still I can hardly find anything to watch. Max is doing better at that.
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (6.55K)
Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Paramount (PARA) to $15 from $12 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares as the firm walks through detailed pro-forma estimates for the company divesting non-content assets – the result of recent M&A headlines. Wells derives a $23/share pro-forma estimated for RemainCo. Its deal probability-weighted Paramount target price moves up to $15/share. Further, the firm also expects other Media names with M&A potential to trade higher, including Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Lionsgate (LGF.B).

In a note to clients on Friday, Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall said that Skydance and RedBird would be viewed as “an owner willing to transact,” potentially resulting in $15 billion in divestitures.

“In our opinion they may combine Skydance w/PARA’s existing studios, shutdown P+, sell Pluto and sell-off most of linear,” Cahall wrote. “Post very significant asset sales PARA NewCo could be an attractive growth/content company.”.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (2.72K)
I'm long and strong, going for the long bomb with WBD. The strike was somewhat disappointing, and I am glad it was resolved. So a bit of a longer time frame perhaps, but I'm all in here. I'm good for another 2 years to hold this.

I like the service that Max and Discovery Plus provide myself.

I really like the FCF, encouraging. I own 10050 shares. Yee ha Brazos!

Good investing to all.
s
sdkcat
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (144)
Thank you for another good analysis . I like turnarounds but hard to find a winner. Most turnarounds don't turn and sink into oblivion. The few that do make it usually make it big. In my experience success requires 1) an industry with a future (forget trying to turnaround a caboose manufacturer) and 2) an excellent management with a clear plant to cut costs and shutter or sell failing operations. Cleaning up a cost mess demands disciplined . focused process management. The wins come in small increments out of Wall Street's sight but accumulate fast. Wall Street likes the quick visible fix-sell a division, close plants etc. that quickly identify the new direction. Most turnarounds don't work that way.
WBD has the combination for success. Zaslav is an exceptional manager. WBD is attacking waste and excesses day to day out of sight. WBD will get costs down. They will not win any popularity contests in house but they know what they are doing and how they will get it done. Every quarter Wall Street will look for the blockbuster breakthrough and be disappointed. But every quarter WBD will progress at a faster rate toward their objectives. At some point Wall Street will wake up and WBD will be their darling. When? The first law of forecasting: give'em a number. give'em a date. Never give'em both.
R
Ringo338
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (200)
Too woke for me. Sold and bought oil with low debt, giant dividends and massive reserves.
l
linkdonald
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (4.83K)
After a bit of a fitful start, WBD seems to have gotten some direction and has demonstrated potential. How much is still to be determined. Long and holding.
T
Taterman
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (1.09K)
Hurry and get in NOW before it hits one dollar. BACK UP THE TRUCK, NOW
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (6.55K)
Nice article txs

Still going into 2024 after all the Paramount insights/merger talks by Puck News the last days:

WBD/NBCU Merger Talks/Rumors could mean a quick rise in SP the coming months besides the improving financials.
