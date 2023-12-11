Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (7.95K)
This sector contains very profitable companies.

Cigna is one of them that I own.

Its Cash Return On Invested Capital (CROIC) of 14.1% ranks in the 88.7% percentile for the sector.

It's good that the takeover was canceled because I believe that Cigna has enough competitive advantages.

The company is one of the largest names in its industry, giving it a size and scale that is hard to match.

The stock is very good value based on its 5y PEG ratio of 0.86 and therefore a strong buy.

Long $CI

Better an underestimated speedboat than an unnecessarily heavy tanker.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.