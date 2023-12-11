Mark Mawson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously covered Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in September 2023, discussing its well-deserved premium valuations, as long as it was able to maintain the highly profitable growth cadence and leading market share in the US ride-sharing segment.

This was on top of the management's cost optimizations and healthy balance sheet, resulting in our reiterated Buy rating then.

In this article, we shall discuss why we remain optimistic about UBER's prospects, attributed to its highly promising FQ4'23 forward guidance and the consensus forward estimates through FY2025, implying its ability to defy the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Then again, these developments have triggered the stock's overly premium valuations and aggressive rallies over the past few weeks, resulting in a minimal margin of safety. As a result of the potential near-term volatility, we prefer to cautiously downgrade our rating to Hold instead.

The UBER Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Albeit With A Minimal Margin Of Safety Here

For now, UBER has reported an excellent FQ3'23 earnings call, with Gross Booking of $35.3B (+5% QoQ/ +21.3% YoY) and revenues of $9.3B (+1% QoQ/ +12% YoY). This is on top of the expansion in its adj EBITDA to $1.1B (+20% QoQ/ +113.1% YoY) and adj EPS to $0.10 (-44% QoQ/ +116.3% YoY).

The improved profitability has directly contributed to its stable balance sheet as well, with a net debt situation of $4.08B (+9.6% QoQ/ inline YoY).

This feat is impressive indeed, despite UBER's ongoing acquisitions over the past few years, including Careem in 2020 (Super App in the greater Middle East region), Postmates in 2020 (order delivery/ pickup), Drizly in 2021 (alcohol delivery), and Transplace in 2021 (logistics/ freight), through a mix of stock/ cash financings.

We believe that these efforts have allowed UBER to offer a vertically integrated platform across transport, freight/ delivery, and food/ groceries amongst others, naturally demonstrating why its offerings are highly sticky amongst the existing customers.

This explains why the Super App company continues to report a growing Monthly Active Platform Consumers [MACP] of 142M (+5M QoQ/ +18M YoY), with a growing mind share as attributed to the expanding monthly trips of 5.7 per MAPC by the latest quarter.

This is on top of the increasing global memberships to 15M for the UBER One program across 18 countries, with members spending up to 4x more than non-members on a monthly basis.

Most importantly, these developments have triggered UBER's highly promising FQ4'23 guidance, with Gross Bookings of $37B (+4.8% QoQ/ +20.5% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $1.21B (+10% QoQ/ +81.9% YoY) at the midpoint.

Then again, these developments have led to UBER's eye-watering FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations of 32.94x and FWD P/E valuations of 46.96x, compared to its 1Y mean of 21.89x/ 33.11x and the sector median of 11.22x/ 18.07x, respectively.

Perhaps this is attributed to the optimistic consensus forward estimates, with UBER expected to generate impressive top and bottom line expansions at a CAGR of +16.1% and +68% through FY2025.

Most importantly, with the robust profitability, we do not see any issues in the near-to-intermediate term, despite the $2.15B of debts maturing in 2025, partly aided by the new Convertible Senior Notes Offering due 2028.

The additional liquidity will also allow the UBER management to capitalize on the multiple growth opportunities it has been exploring over the past few years, as discussed above.

As a result, we can understand why Mr. Market has awarded the stock with the immense profitable growth premium, with it outperforming its direct peers, such as Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) and Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), which have been struggling to report meaningful profitability thus far.

So, Is UBER Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Combined with the S&P 500 Index inclusion from December 18, 2023, onwards, UBER stock has also rapidly broken out of the 50/ 100/ 200-day moving averages, with it currently retesting its previous H1'21 resistance levels of $60s.

On the one hand, we can understand why the stock continued to climb thus far, especially due to the projected improvement in its top/ bottom line performance and the intensified regulatory scrutiny on robo-taxis.

This is especially true after General Motors Company's (GM) Cruise crash incident, resulting in "the company to pull all of its vehicles from US roads," further exemplifying why conventional taxis/ ride-hailing services may remain the norm for a little longer.

If anything, UBER's superior platform is demonstrated by its recent partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo in Phoenix, further cementing its position as a Super App with well-diversified offerings across different cities/ countries.

On the other hand, we are uncertain if UBER's rally is sustainable, attributed to the immense premium embedded in its stock valuations, offering interested investors with the minimal margin of safety at these inflated levels.

For example, based on the management's FY2023 adj EBITDA guidance of $3.98B (+132.7% YoY) and 2.1B of shares outstanding in the latest quarter, we are looking at an adj EBITDA per share generation of $1.89 (+127.7% YoY).

Combined with its 1Y EV/ EBITDA mean of 21.89x, we believe that UBER is trading way above its fair value of $41.37, with those levels already breached sometime in October 2023.

As a result of the potentially painful correction in the near-to-intermediate term, we prefer to cautiously rate the UBER stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.

It may be more prudent to observe the stock movement for a little longer. Do not chase this rally.