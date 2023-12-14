Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kosmos Energy: Santa's Bringing A Deal On This Beaten Down LNG Stock

Dec. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Stock2 Comments
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kosmos Energy is currently trading at a discounted price, making it an optimal entry point for investors.
  • The company's core thesis is the impending startup of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-GTA project offshore Senegal and Mauritania.
  • Kosmos Energy has taken a 90% stake in the Yakaar-Teranga-Y&T field, which is expected to be larger than GTA and has strong market potential.
  • We rate KOS as a strong buy at current prices but may look for a slightly better entry point, given present market conditions.
Introduction

In my view, we are being given a gift by the market's current disdain for everything related to oil or gas. Burgeoning supplies of oil and gas, combined with demand fears have sent prices toward mid-year lows, and in so doing have knocked

Comments (2)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (5.76K)
Thanks, Doc. Not ready to go back in yet, but had a good ride earlier this year.
Paul
TopDoggie profile picture
TopDoggie
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (5.32K)
Great write up. I don't own any but have it high on my wish list. Might have to move it to the top.
