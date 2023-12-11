Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ako Ake
Today, 12:32 PM
Charlie M bought on fundamentals of the company. Obviously he did not envisage the deepness of the economic crisis in China nor the geopolitical developements. I have no doubt that China will come out of the current crisis, and the stock should rebound fiercely. A todays price its a give away. If you have the stomach to weather through potential geopolitical influence, then this is a winner. I am purchasing some today.
Chocobo breeder
Today, 12:29 PM
Why do you think a company that operates in a dictatorship country, and it upsets its dictator, has a good prospect?

And theoretically, they are doing buybacks to support the share price, so Jack Ma can sell further at a better price. Maybe some governance issue here?
MDN1
Today, 12:05 PM
Quiz: what do Charlie Munger & BABA have in common?
A.J. Button
Today, 12:06 PM
@MDN1 >:(
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 11:59 AM
Thank you for the article
Chris Lau
Today, 11:40 AM
Let's not hurt the late Charlie Munger's reputation with this purchase at >$100 that lost nearly half its value.

WB has sold BYD 12 times and invested in Japan, not China.

See China's deflation CPI figures. The Chinese people are suffering to no end, spending less.
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 11:57 AM
@Chris Lau "See China's deflation CPI figures. The Chinese people are suffering to no end, spending less."

But will this go on into perpetuity? Doubtful IMO
A.J. Button
Today, 12:07 PM
@Chris Lau The people selling Alibaba now aren't selling over China's macro, PDD is ripping as we speak.
Chris Lau
Today, 12:11 PM
@A.J. Button PDD is within $42B of BABA's market cap. Baba needs to sell inexpensive goods like PDD.

@Greenhorn Investor CCP needs to print money and cut rates far bigger than what it's doing now. I am doubtful it can afford it.
caaaad
Today, 11:36 AM
It’s a mistake I think at any price
A.J. Button
Today, 12:08 PM
@caaaad You wouldn't take delivery of the entire Alibaba corporation at a market cap of $1? You could pay yourself tens of billions a year in dividends.
ton786
Today, 12:36 PM
@caaad People said last year that China was "uninvestable" and then BABA rallied nearly 100% off the lows.
GuyinTN
Today, 11:31 AM
I thought he disposed of 1/3 recently.
GuyinTN
Today, 12:41 PM
@A.J. Button thank you
kevinconnolly
Today, 11:28 AM
I think Charlie Munger's words should be taken with a grain of salt-----table salt------not the special salt from the Adriatic!!
