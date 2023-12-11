Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

Bright spot profile picture
Bright spot
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (4.06K)
With the 3% correction promised next year in the FED, it should help with sales of all auto's.
E
EZ Livin
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (249)
Elon allowing Alex Jones on X is the last straw for me. I'll maintain my small position in TSLA but Musk is too toxic and erratic for me to commit serious money to his ventures.
T
TeslaForeverFan
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (132)
lots of good info. thank you. I purchased an iMac 20 years ago, embraced the whole ecosystem and made big money on the stock. Same with Netflix and Amazon. These two like TSLA made products that outpaced the competition by a ridiculously large scale, but late adopters missed big money because they failed to see the vision. I’ve had a Tesla Model 3 and currently have a Model Y. It is without question the best car on the road; Detroit will never catch up. Until you use the product, you really have no idea about the stock. Analysts have rarely sold products on AMZN, and if they did, they would buy the stock, its that clear; not even taking into account AMZN 31% mkt share in web services. Tesla, for me, is like APPL and AMZN, must owns, but trade around to make piles of money.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (9.06K)
Great company! Great CEO! Great product!Stay long! Ignore the noise!
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (3.08K)
This 'truck' (its not a truck) will be a novelty item for a few rich people who care. I predict it will sell a little less than even the Model X which has never been a big seller.

Big picture, if they can monetize the charging network, I do think that could move the dial. Otherwise, as this very good article indicates, they face a lot of challenges.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (9.06K)
@stock realist
Just introducing an EV to an ICE world was challenging! Now every carmaker has one! Tesla thrives on challenges!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.