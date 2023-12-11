Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (548)
Have they finally been able to evict all the deadbeats who were allowed to stay in their Alameda and LosAngeles county apartments paying not rent for over two years during covid? I agree lack of new supply should benefit ESS versus other reits throughout country and in sunbelt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ESS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ESS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.