Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Compounder1 profile picture
Compounder1
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (171)
Good stuff. Folks may want to take a look at the even bigger discount on ETCG as well as GDLC which has a similar mix of BTC/ETH/ and leading altcoins as BITW.
J
Jan Blanckaert
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (2.21K)
Is this interesting for investor living in Europe from a tax point of view?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BITW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BITW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.