Comments (5)

m
magenta17
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (5.24K)
OR....maybe not! Longz META! :-)
k
kevn1111
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (11.59K)
Using 2021 as a basis to evaluate assumes it was fairly valued at that time. If it wasn’t then that basis is irrelevant.

Meta is growing and incorporating AI into its advertisers and likely accelerates growth and thus I think it beats 2024 estimates, unless there is a recession.

But the current 2024 fwd pe is below 19 today, which i think sb the low point. Doesn’t mean for short periods it can drop below that. To me that is buying opportunity.

Don’t know if it will fall closer to $300 but to me that would be a fantastic buy. I am looking to sell puts near $300. In a year I can see META at $430. This would be off a bit higher earnings (ie a beat) resulting in a higher multiple.

But I am not looking backwards and where it was but what FV and future earnings reasonably look like.

Patience and Discipline.
ZenLife profile picture
ZenLife
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (5)
I mean, now BOFA says META will soar and one of the best large caps.....sooooo......
T
Triple O.G. Investments
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (2.22K)
Yes, the shares MAY have peaked. They MIGHT go lower. However, it is also POSSIBLE that shares stay flat. Alternatively, the COULD go higher.

Hope that helps, all the best,

TOGI.
Star Link profile picture
Star Link
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (13)
These forward-looking growth rate projections are thrown around like the author traveled to the future and back. How do you know what the exact percentage of growth is going to be in 2024 and 2025. Did you consider that 2024 is an election year?! Where’s the money going to go, X? TikTok?

Also, the technical momentum is fading not because of Meta, but because market participation is broadening beyond the magnificent seven, and given the massive run up in the stock prices of these companies, institutions are taking profits and redeploying capital to many of the value names that have lagged. Market leadership always rotates and once tax selling is over, you’ll see value participate better next year at the expense of the magnificent seven. That doesn’t mean that Meta has peaked. Not sure I follow your logic.
