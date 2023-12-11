Justin Sullivan

Meta (NASDAQ:META) shares have already dropped by around 5% since peaking at the end of November, and now an options trader appears to be betting or hedging against a further decline in the stock price.

The stock price benefited in 2023 as the company saw a big rebound in earnings following a massive 35% drop in 2022, which sent the stock plunging to levels next seen since 2015 and bottoming in the mid-$80s. But with earnings expected to grow by more than 59% in 2023, the shares have soared and risen almost fourfold.

Bloomberg

Notably, despite the significant rebound in earnings and the expected earnings growth in 2024 and 2025, estimates for 2024 and 2025 are still well below their prior highs seen toward the end of 2021. What is surprising is that earnings estimates for 2024 at the end of 2021 were expected to be $23.50, versus today's estimates for 2024 of $18.04, or 23% below those highs, while the stock trades 17.6% below its September 2021 peak around $385.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the stock's PE ratio trades slightly higher than it stood back in 2021, suggesting that the stock today may not have much upside left at this point, given that the growth rate in earnings is now decelerating in 2024 and 2025 to 21.7% and 15.4%, respectively, from roughly 60% in 2023 also as revenue growth slows to 13.1% and 11.8% in 2024 and 2025 from 14.6% in 2023.

To see new highs in the stock price doesn't seem warranted without further multiple expansion, which seems unlikely given the decelerating earnings growth rate.

Shares May Fall

The fundamental outlook suggests the best of the recovery in the shares could now be behind it, and slower growth in the future could mean that PE multiples are as high as they are going to get.

This fundamental outlook could cause a trader to bet that the shares move lower from here and that the stock's big recovery is over or, at the very least, hedging a long position against a decline in the shares. In either case, it doesn't change the intention of the trade, which is the thought or belief that the stock could be heading lower.

What is interest is that the open interest for the January 19, 2024 $335 puts rose by 7,843 contracts on December 6. The data shows that these contracts were traded on the ask, indicating they were bought. The data shows the contracts traded roughly between $20 to $22.50 per contract, which means that the trader needs the price of Meta to fall to around $312 to start earning money if the trader decides to hold the contracts until the expiration date. This is no small wage either; based solely on the change in the open interest, it would amount to premiums paid of approximately $15.7 million to $17.6 million.

Technical Shift

From a technical standpoint, the stock tried to break out and rise above resistance around $325 and has now fallen back below the support/resistance level after successfully filling a gap that went back to prices around the beginning of February 2022.

Overall momentum in Meta is fading, with the relative strength index making lower highs while the stock price has seen higher highs, a bearish divergence. The stock recently fell below the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), confirming a bearish momentum shift.

For now, resistance around $327 is critical because as long as that resistance holds and the stock stays below the 10-day EMA, it would suggest the shares head lower and test the long-term uptrend around $305, with more support to be found around $300.

TradingView

Additionally, the January 19 options board shows that $300 should offer support because that is a level with the most significant concentration of gamma heading into the January expiration date.

Bloomberg

The stock has had a huge run off those 2022 lows, and for good reason, given the significant improvement in earnings and the blister recovery in the growth rate. However, the fundamentals suggest that the stock may be fully valued currently, and the technical support shows a shift in short-term momentum, which could have led the options trader to take a position for the stock to move lower in the coming few weeks.