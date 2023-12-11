Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock has delivered an exceptional performance YTD, with shares up 143%, compared to a gain of approximately 20% for the broad market (SP500). The rally in Uber shares was fueled recently by news that Uber is set to join the S&P 500. The inclusion is scheduled for Monday, December 18, prior to the market opening. This announcement wasn't unexpected, given that Uber met minimum market capitalization, trading liquidity, and sector representation for transportation, as well as encouraging signs for profitability inflection, following Q3 2023 net income and income from operations at $221 million and $394 million respectively. Nonetheless, the timing for an inclusion was clearly earlier than what most anticipated; and consequently, Uber's stock saw a 6% surge in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, Uber's inclusion in the S&P 500 is obviously a strong positive acknowledgment for the company's shares. The S&P 500 stands as the world's most widely tracked benchmark in the equity markets; And accordingly, an inclusion into the index implies that investment funds that mirror the S&P 500 will now need to allocate a portion of their funds to Uber. In addition, the inclusion may also shift perception among investors relating to the company's fundamental outlook, most notably earnings expansion.

Supported By Inflecting Earnings Power

Zooming in on Uber's earnings power, I point out that in Q3 2023, Uber posted the second consecutive quarter of operating profitability, while beating analyst consensus estimates on earnings. During the period from July through the end of September, Uber generated close to $9.3 billion in revenues, up 11% YoY compared to the same period in 2022. Gross bookings were up 21% YoY, increasing to $35.3 billion. On profitability, Uber's adjusted EBITDA soared to $1.1 billion, up 112% YoY. This surge in earnings power can be attributed to positive operating efforts, as robust top-line growth met with the company's efficient cost management extending to reduced marketing expenses and customer acquisition costs. Specifically, mobility saw a 60 basis points increase in EBITDA margin, to 7.2%, while delivery marked a notable 130 basis points rise to 2.6%, respectively.

Uber Q3 2023 results

In the realm of scale, UBER is now on track for an impressive $170 billion bookings run rate in FY 2024, modeling a 20% YoY growth in bookings vs. 2023 (broadly in line with analyst consensus). That said, Uber's continued, strong growth at such a substantial scale stands out as exceptionally impressive and rare. In my opinion, the combination underscores the immense size of the company's TAM and management's ability to execute on the growth potential. In that context, a key factor contributing to Uber's growth trajectory relates to newer verticals within both the Mobility and Delivery segments, including Uber for Business, shared rides, and the company's taxi platform. In addition, Uber has shown quite strong progress in penetrating new markets and enhancing the adoption of various non-UberX offerings. Lastly, Uber is also making good progress with advertising: In Q3 2023, the company's advertiser base expanded by 70% YoY, to 445,000 merchants. Although the current revenue from advertising primarily comes from small and medium-sized businesses, management has voiced efforts to bolster advertising capabilities for larger enterprises.

More Growth Upside

Looking into Q4 and FY 2024, I am confident in Uber's ability to capture more growth and market share. In that context, I would like to remind investors that Uber management has previously estimated the company's TAM at $5.7 trillion, according to the company's S-1 filing from 2019. This would suggest that Uber currently has penetrated only about 1% of the company's global opportunity.

The positive outlook for Uber in 2024 is also supported by healthy consumer demand. Company executives reaffirmed in both the earnings call and subsequent discussions that consumer demand trends for mobility continue to display strong momentum, marked by all-time highs in overall trips and gross bookings for the October month.

Management commentary is confirmed by data collected by Sensor Tower and mapped by Bank of America's equity analysts: For August, September, October and November, Uber's daily active users (DAUs) increased YoY by 9%, 10%, 13% and 15%, showing a clear growth acceleration, and notably stronger than the 9%, 7%, 8%, and 9% YoY growth in DAUs achieved by Lyft.

SensorTower, BofA

Not Cheap, But Not Expensive Either

Uber is valued at a notable premium to peers in the "Industrials" sector. According to data collected by Seeking Alpha, Uber shares currently trade at a ~47x P/E for 2024, a 160% premium to the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

However, accounting for Uber's exceptional growth outlook, the valuation premium should gradually fade as earnings expansion materializes. Investors should consider that analyst consensus currently sees Uber generating EPS of $2.6, $2.9 and $3.6 for 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively, which would suggest forward P/E ratios of ~24x, ~21x and ~17x. In my opinion, these are quite acceptable valuation multiples for a long-term focused growth investor.

Seeking Alpha

Share Buybacks May Be A Catalyst For More Upside

It is too early to speculate that share buybacks are a material contributor to the Uber equity story. However, I point out that fundamentals and management commentary are moving in the right direction: in the past Q3 reporting, management hinted on the possibility of an update in Q4 regarding the return of capital to shareholders, presumably through a share repurchase program aimed at counteracting dilution.

In that context, investors should note that Uber's Q3 saw a free cash flow of $905 million, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of positive FCF. Moreover, it is also encouraging to note that Uber concluded the third quarter 2023 with approximately $5.2 billion in cash.

A Note On Risk

There are quite a few risk considerations that investors should note when investing in Uber stock: First, I point out that Uber's fundamentals are strongly exposed to recession risks and fading consumer sentiment. Specifically, a downturn in the economy in 2024, which is not completely unlikely, might prompt a reduction in spending for mobility services and food delivery. Second, the mobility and food delivery business verticals remain very competitive, as low switching costs for consumers and relatively low barriers to entry for businesses keep competitive intensity elevated. Lastly, investors should note the complexities of international rulings relating to gig economy workers. In that context, any rulings on minimum wages and other employee benefits for gig economy workers may have adverse effects on Uber's profitability and growth outlook.

Conclusion

I have a buy rating for Uber stock on the S&P 500 inclusion hype, as I believe that the inclusion in the world's most widely tracked index will attract notable buying pressure through the next 3-6 months. Moreover, I see investor sentiment further fueled by strong underlying fundamentals with uptrending bookings and earnings growth. There is also the possibility of share buybacks starting in Q4 2023, or early 2024.

Despite Uber's currently rich valuation compared to industry peers, the company's high growth trajectory suggests a forward 2028 P/E of ~17x, which should be reasonable enough to encourage a long-term growth investment. Buy.