AAA forecasts more people flying this holiday season than every before. (0:15) Department store stocks rally. (1:53) Occidental to acquire CrownRock. (3:08)

The holiday travel period is set to break new records as airports prepare for their busiest season during Christmas and New Year's.

AAA says 7.5 million travelers are expected to take to the skies, exceeding 2019's record of 7.3 million.

As many as 115.2 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home from December 23 to January. That would be a 2% increase Y/Y and would mark the second highest year-end travel forecast since the AAA began collecting data in 2000.

Nearly 104 million Americans will opt for a road trip, marking the second highest on record after 2019 when 108 million drivers set off for the holidays.

More than 4 million Americans are expected to travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship over Christmas and New Year's, compared to 3.66 million in 2022 and 3.89 million in 2019.

AAA says: "More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost."

In today’s trading

It’s mostly choppy action as traders position on a quiet Monday before an action-packed week.

The major averages are mixed, with the Dow doing the best and the Nasdaq trailing. Rates are up slightly.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid notes that: "Tomorrow sees the all-important US CPI and a 30yr Treasury auction (after a very bad one last month). Wednesday sees a fascinating FOMC meeting and US PPI. Thursday sees US Retail Sales and policy meetings from the ECB, SNB and BoE. Finally, Friday brings the latest global flash PMIs and China's main monthly data dump.

“There are plenty of other releases but these are likely to be the primary market moving events.”

Among active stocks

Department store stocks Nordstrom (JWN), Kohl's (KSS), and Dillard's (DDS) all rallied following the big move to take Macy’s (M) private.

Bank of America analyst Alex Straton thinks the bid for Macy's is low in the context of valuation and noted the investor group expressed their willingness to raise their bid pending due diligence. She also said the offer appears to be more of a potential real estate play at first look.

In another sign the pandemic era is truly in the rearview mirror, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is under pressure after it got the boot from the Nasdaq 100 index (NDX). The video call platform is being replaced by, among others, MongoDB (MDB), which was named alongside DoorDash (DASH) in the annual reconstitution of the index. The companies will officially be part of the index prior to the market opening on December 18.

Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) were upgraded by brokerages, eyeing a favorable outlook for the advertising industry.

Wells Fargo upgraded SNAP to Overweight from Equal Weight and upped its PT to $22 from $8, noting its reinvestment in the ad tech stack, new ad management, and renewed focus. Pinterest (PINS) scored an upgrade from RBC Capital Markets to Outperform from Sector Perform, with PT raised to $46 from $32. RBC noted that the stock is better positioned to address the $241B impulse shopping porting of digital advertising.

In other news of note

Occidental (OXY) announced it would acquire CrownRock and its significant Permian basin assets in a deal valued at around $12 billion.

The deal was first reported towards the end of November and, if it goes through, will see Occidental significantly boost its onshore portfolio and generate immediate free cash flow accretion.

Occidental will incur $9.1 billion of new debt, issue $1.7 billion of common equity, and take on CrownRock’s $1.2 billion of existing debt for the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.

The deal will immediately deliver increased free cash flow, including $1 billion in the first year based on $70 per barrel of WTI. It will add around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in 2024, along with around 1,700 undeveloped locations. CrownRock owns ~86K net acres in the northern part of the Midland Basin in Texas.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Consumer Staples is the third-worst-performing sector year-to-date. But BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky said that there are a few names that “appear to be working out of small bases.”

“As the laggards continue to play some catch-up, and with staples offering a more defensive tilt, we think many are worth looking at here,” Krinsky said.

Among the picks are Conagra (CAG), General Mills (GIS), and Walgreens (WBA).