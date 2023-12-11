Robert Way

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are stuck in a range this year and are trading below the April 2022 highs. This seems more the consequence of a tough biotech tape, evidenced by both the large-cap focused iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the small-cap focused SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) trading well below their 52-week and all-time highs, and the company is executing well and making the right moves to stay in growth mode despite COVID-19-related revenues tailing off in the last few quarters.

Looking at the 5-year performance, the stock is currently well ahead of both IBB and XBI.

And while AstraZeneca is not a Long-Term Growth Portfolio candidate, I see it as well-positioned to deliver shareholder value in the following years that is likely to be better than the average big pharma stock, driven by a better growth profile and what I believe are the right moves by the management team in terms of areas of focus and also commercial execution, pipeline strategy, and business development.

The company is managing the decline in COVID-19 revenues very well

The tailing off of COVID-19 revenues went well for AstraZeneca. The company only had two down quarters (Q4 2022 and Q1 2023) compared to the previous year thanks to the rest of the product portfolio's strong performance. Total revenues returned to mid-single-digit growth in Q2 and Q3 and the estimates call for high single-digit growth in the next two quarters followed by low double-digit topline growth in 2024.

The good news is that the growth in the first nine months of 2023 is coming from several areas and across all geographies:

Oncology revenues grew 20% Y/Y to $13.45 billion.

The cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (‘CVRM’) portfolio grew 19% Y/Y to $7.93 billion.

Respiratory and immunology (‘R&I’) increased 9% Y/Y to $4.73 billion.

Rare disease portfolio increased 12% Y/Y to $5.74 billion.

The unsurprising exception was the vaccine and immune therapies segment which saw a 73% Y/Y decline in the first nine months of the year to $944 million. The good news here is that the impact of the COVID-19 revenues is tailing off and should no longer be a significant headwind.

All four key segments have strong performers that are expected to deliver continued growth in the following years.

The oncology portfolio is primarily driven by the strong launches of Enhertu and Imfinzi/Imjudo while the other important products such as Calquence, Tagrisso, and Lynparza are holding up well in the face of increased competition across the globe.

On the CVRM side, Farxiga is outperforming the overall SGLT inhibitor class and has delivered 41% Y/Y net sales growth in the first nine months of the year, while Lokelma and Roxadustat are far more modest contributors. A substantial opportunity remains for Farxiga in existing markets and AstraZeneca has a robust development plan to expand its use in chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’) and heart failure, including combination approaches with candidates such as baxdrostat, balcinerone, and zibotentan. For example, the recently reported data of the Farxiga/zibotentan combination demonstrated more significant proteinuria reductions compared to Farxiga monotherapy in CKD patients.

The R&I portfolio has received a big boost from the recent launches of Breztri and Tezspire with particularly great results of Tezspire in Germany and Japan where it is already close to becoming the market leader in severe asthma in the new-to-brand market.

Last, but not least, the rare disease segment continues to perform well, driven by the expansion of the C5 franchise gained from the Alexion acquisition (Ultomiris and Soliris) in neurological conditions such as NMOSD and generalized myasthenia gravis, and by the continued strong growth of Strensiq.

Overall, except for the vaccine and immune therapies segment, the overall commercial business is in very good shape and I would expect it to continue to drive topline growth at the company level.

AstraZeneca to enter the obesity arena with oral GLP-1 receptor agonist ECC5004

AstraZeneca entered the obesity arena recently with an in-licensing agreement for an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist ECC5004 with Eccogene. This is supposed to be a once-daily treatment for obesity, type-2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic conditions. The company says that preliminary phase 1 results have shown a “differentiated clinical profile of ECC5004, with good tolerability and encouraging glucose and body weight reduction across the dose levels tested compared to placebo.” Aside from good weight reduction and glucose control, safety and tolerability are becoming important issues for oral GLP1 candidates, evidenced by Pfizer’s (PFE) recent discontinuation of two oral GLP1 receptor agonists – the first because of liver toxicity and the second for high discontinuation rates driven by poor tolerability.

A phase 2 trial of ECC5004 is expected to start in 2024 and AstraZeneca has an ambitious development plan that includes other cardiometabolic conditions such as dyslipidemia, hypertension, heart failure, renal disease, and NASH, and it could include combination approaches with existing drugs or candidates such as Farxiga, baxdrostat or the oral PCSK9 inhibitor.

Many additional valuable shots on goal for the expanding pipeline

AstraZeneca has a deep and diverse pipeline of product candidates that spans several modalities and in all of the commercial areas – from novel antibody-drug conjugates (‘ADCs’), bispecifics, cell therapies, gene therapies, to T-cell engagers, oligonucleotides, and RNA therapies.

There are high-growth potential assets in three of four growth segments:

Oncology: There are additional shots on goal for the existing blockbuster products such as Tagrisso, Enhertu, Calquence, and Imfinzi with several active mid- and late-stage trials, and AstraZeneca has broad development stage coverage in several important areas that include some of the above-mentioned new modalities such as bispecifics and ADCs, and the company has a comprehensive approach to tackle breast cancer and lung cancer.

CVRM: There is still a long runway for Farxiga in existing markets, and, as mentioned, also other shots on goal in combination with several of AstraZeneca’s pipeline assets. There is now the emerging obesity pipeline led by ECC5004 and if it shows strong phase 2 data, it could become an asset around which this side of the pipeline is built. There are also potential high-value assets such as eplontersen in ATTR amyloidosis polyneuropathy and ATTR amyloidosis cardiomyopathy, an oral PCSK9 inhibitor, and the previously mentioned candidates that could combine with Farxiga in CKD and heart failure.

R&I: Tezspire is just getting started in asthma and has other shots on goal in the clinic such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis, and there is tozorakimab, an IL-33 ligand monoclonal antibody that overlaps with Tezspire in asthma, COPD, and it is also being explored in combination with Farxiga for diabetic kidney disease.

is just getting started in asthma and has other shots on goal in the clinic such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis, and there is tozorakimab, an IL-33 ligand monoclonal antibody that overlaps with Tezspire in asthma, COPD, and it is also being explored in combination with Farxiga for diabetic kidney disease. Rare disease seems lighter compared to the other areas, but there are additional shots on goal for Ultomiris indications such as IgA nephropathy, there is the factor D inhibitor vemircopan with potential across several complement-mediated diseases and other earlier stage efforts such as a bispecific C5 minibody gefurulimab and the C3 RNAi candidate, although I should say these candidates are generally circling the same type of indications, including those Soliris and Ultomiris are currently approved for.

I keep mentioning the vaccine and immune therapies segment in passing and as a headwind rather than a growth segment, but there are some ongoing efforts there as well for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 with some data readouts expected in 2024, but I would treat this more as upside optionality as opposed to something that can move the needle for the company going forward.

Risks

The key risks are the company falling short of growth expectations, primarily big bets such as the recent entry in obesity failing, and the competition catching up in certain areas with more efficacious or safer products – the rare disease segment led by rapidly growing Ultomiris comes to mind with competing products such as Novartis’ (NVS) recently approved Fabhalta (iptacopan) which comes in oral form versus subcutaneous administration of Ultomiris and which demonstrated impressive results in PNH patients, or increasing competition in neurological indications such as generalized myasthenia gravis where argenx (ARGX) is making a big impact with Vyvgart.

But I should mention that AstraZeneca is not defenseless in these areas and has the factor D inhibitor vemircopan I mentioned to try to defend the C5 franchise (Ultomiris and Soliris) from the likes of Fabhalta and other shots on goal in the complement space with next-generation C5 inhibitors but also C3 inhibitors.

Calquence is another product that is increasingly coming under pressure from newcomer Brukinsa in the BTK inhibitor class. And competition is generally fierce across oncology as it remains one of the most attractive areas biopharma companies want to go after.

Financial risks seem manageable and the debt burden is not high at all with $23.4 billion in net debt against $14 billion in annualized EBITDA for a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.7. This is actually a strength AstraZeneca can utilize to further strengthen its product portfolio and pipeline through business development activities going forward.

AstraZeneca investor presentation

Conclusion

AstraZeneca has an envious product portfolio and pipeline. The company has blockbuster growth products in four of its five major segments and a pipeline that adds to the long-term upside potential. An important decision was also made recently to enter the increasingly crowded obesity and type 2 diabetes arena and while it will be costly to keep up with large clinical trials and exploration of combination approaches with existing and new products and candidates, it is a necessary step that could pay off significantly toward the end of the decade and breathe new life into the product portfolio in the 2030s.

The combination of a very good growth profile for a company of its size and a reasonable valuation (2023 forward P/E ratio of 17 and 2024 P/E ratio of sub-15) position AstraZeneca for what I expect to be big pharma peer-beating shareholder gains throughout this decade.