I last wrote about Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) for Seeking Alpha a few months ago. After looking at the company's Q2 earnings and specifically focusing on the ad-supported tier of the business, I left readers with this main takeaway:

At some point, Spotify is going to have to actually generate a profit. And in my view, the path to profitability has to include properly monetizing the free users rather than eating a loss on the ad-based segment and raising prices on premium subscribers to maintain margins - that's a clear path to churn over time.

Since that piece, we have another quarter of results and another round of layoffs from CEO Daniel Ek. In Ek's letter to employees announcing the 17% headcount reduction, the CEO cited a broad economic slowdown, the company's over-hiring in 2020 and 2021, and a vastly different lending market compared to three years ago as the main reasons for the restructuring. Reading deeper into Ek's letter, the word "resourceful" was used repeatedly. And this recent round of cuts appears to be directly addressing a company that has sacrificed efficiency for faster growth in recent years. From Ek's letter:

By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both. While we have done some work to mitigate this challenge and become more efficient in 2023, we still have a ways to go before we are both productive and efficient.

This was the third round of layoffs in 2023, and it also happens to be the largest of the cuts this year:

Month Headcount Cuts % of Workforce January 600 6% June 200 2% December 1,500 17% Click to enlarge

Source: Layoffs.fyi

Subsequent to the layoff announcement earlier this month, we've also learned Spotify's CFO Paul Vogel will be leaving the company at the end of March. It seems clear at this point that Spotify is at an important point in the long term trajectory of the business, and these announcements come after a Q3 report that showed a big improvement in profitability over previous quarters.

Q3 Results

All things considered, Spotify had strong Q3 earnings in my view. The company reported $3.65 billion in quarterly revenue and a 26.4% gross margin. From a gross margin standpoint, it was the company's best quarter in about two years:

Data by YCharts

From a net income standpoint, Q3 was Spotify's first positive quarter in more than a year. A contributing factor in the improved Q3 performance was the continued reduction in SG&A:

Data by YCharts

Given the recently announced workforce cuts, I think it can be reasonably expected that cost reductions will continue to decline in the second half 2024. Spotify will be paying the recently laid off staffers severance packages based on tenure. The average of which is five months severance.

User Tier Breakout

Turning now to the platform metrics, monthly active users (or MAUs) continue to grow. At the end of Q3, the company reported 574 million total MAUs. That figure represents sequential growth of 4% and year-over-year growth of 26%. Of course, Spotify has two different user segments. The company had 226 million premium users and 361 ad-supported users. Despite the strong year-over-year growth broadly speaking, when we look at the growth numbers broken out by user tier, there are some things worth considering:

MAUs in Millions (Spotify, Author's Chart)

First, the pace of that growth is decelerating in the all-important premium sub cohort on a year-over-year basis. The opposite is happening with the ad-supported users. Free users were up 32.2% year-over-year, while premium users were up 15.9% year over year. The trend is what stands out, though. Ad-supported user growth is above where it was two years ago (18.9% YoY) while premium user growth is under the Q3-21 YoY growth level of 19.4%.

There are a few ways to assess this from a prospective investor's standpoint. On one hand, the free/ad-supported user has proven to be a terrific driver of premium sub growth. When the free streamer comes onto the platform, they've officially entered Spotify's marketing funnel and are served promotional offers to convert to the premium tier. However, if that conversion strategy stops working, the company's options for driving revenue growth shift to some combination of higher prices for the paid users and/or monetizing the ad-supported user to a larger degree.

Gross Margin by Quarter/Tier (Spotify)

That user has generally been the worst gross margin cohort for the business and a small percentage of the total revenue figure. Given the slowing growth in the company's premium subscriber base, last quarter's surge in ad-supported gross margin was a very positive sign. Coupling what we saw in the company's Q3 report and the recent announcement of the company's "strategic reorientation" to become more efficient, Spotify is getting very interesting as a longer-term hold.

Looking Ahead

I think we can reasonably expect to see a positive continuation in the company's fundamental improvement. The business is getting leaner, and Spotify's internal expectation for Q4 gross margins of 26.6% are an indication that the company is on a sustainable path forward.

Q4 Guidance (Spotify)

However, if I can offer some caution, it would be in chasing the stock at just under $200 per share after a 140% year to date rally and a 17% gain month over month. While nowhere near its COVID-era valuation of 6 to 7 times sales, Spotify isn't exactly cheap at a 2.8 P/S ratio compared to the communication sectors median of 1.1.

Data by YCharts

Of course, that sector includes companies that I would argue are at or nearing maturity. Better comps may be companies like Roku (ROKU) or Netflix (NFLX) which are closer to the streaming pure-play that Spotify is. Those companies trade at richer P/S valuations than SPOT.

Main Takeaway

Putting on my consumer hat, Spotify the platform is a terrific product. In my personal opinion, it's superior to similar services offered by much larger companies - some of which are properties of the famed "Mag7" stocks. Spotify the company is very much an unfinished product. There's probably an opportunity there for patient investors. Spotify's revenue and user growth trends over the last few years have been impressive. But there are signs that premium subscription growth is slowing down.

Given premium subs are the biggest source of revenue, I'm not at all surprised to see leadership trimming headcount and getting leaner heading into 2024. As a long-term investment, I'm coming around on this company and have decided to upgrade from "hold" to "buy." I'd like to see the stock cool off a bit before I get too exposed at $200 per share. But I like seeing management getting serious about improving efficiency. Going forward, I'd like to see ad-supported gross margin remain viable for another quarter or two before I'd consider sizing up a significant SPOT position.