Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

We have been asked for income generation plays specifically as a place to park the trading gains we have made at our investing group over the last few months. We have looked into many single stock income names in the telecom space, the financials, energy, and in real estate. But one exchange-traded fund, or ETF, has consistently looked good, and when the market allows, you should strongly consider an allocation to the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

The full title of the ETF is a bit of a mouthful, so we will refer to it simply by its ticker moniker in "JEPI" going forward. There are a lot of opinions regarding this instrument, but this is the first time we are discussing it with the public, outside of our service. We think it is a winner.

Now just because it is a winner, does not always mean dive in and buy at any price. Let the market give you the opportunity to get the best cost basis that you can. The distribution does fluctuate, so it is tough to plan for regular recurring income on an exact figure, versus more predictable single stock income names, but we like the structure and its income history. The ETF does pull back now and again, and that is when you should buy. In our opinion, it is a fine buy now at $54, but would be loading more heavily the closer the ETF trades to $50. When suggesting an income name for our traders, we are looking for reliable income, which JEPI checks the box on at least in terms of its record of providing payouts, and for a relatively stable trading range, should you need to liquidate for whatever reason.

Folks, it's hard to argue with the actual numbers, and when we look at the JEPI track record here, and that we expect that record to continue, we think it is a fine buy.

Data by YCharts

Since inception, the ETF has averaged around a $56 price tag, with select drops into the low $50's, and a during market peaks of 2021 into early 2022, trading above $60.

The fear here, and this is common to many high income producing names, is that the price will continue to wither over time in exchange for the income being received. But the approach JEPI takes in our opinion limits this risk longer term. Yes, there will be sensitivity to the broader market to a degree, but for the strong 9% yield here that is paid out monthly, the trading range is reasonable.

We have looked into other big income-producing actively managed ETFs that often employ a covered call strategy to increase the amount of income that gets distributed to its investors. But that often comes with hits to the fund with moves in the underlying holdings. Mileage will vary as they say, but we fancy the approach that JEPI takes by segmenting off its call options within the portfolio, and by selling calls that are out of the money. The structure is that about 80% of its assets are in equities, while the other 20% or so is allocated toward generating income through equity-linked notes. For those that may not be familiar with this ticker, or may not be familiar with how these operate, these are structured instruments that sort of combine the features of both fixed-income securities and equities.

Generally speaking, they provide the potential for higher returns linked to the performance of an underlying equity or equity index, while still offering some regular income through coupon payments. You can read more about them here. Now here is where it gets interesting. So, rather than just writing covered call option against the actual equity positions, JEPI also generates income flow from the premiums on the call options that the linked notes write. Unlike other covered call ETFs, the 80% equity portion of JEPI's portfolio is uncapped, so it should move up (or down) with the market. Here is the complete set of holdings.

Ticker Security Description Security Type Method Shares/Par Market Value [USD] % of Market Value % of Net Assets JPMORGAN US GOVT MMKT FUN MONEY MARKET Physical 583358070 $ 583,358,070.68 1.93% 1.92% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1368224 $ 512,030,467.52 1.69% 1.69% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3436382 $ 506,591,434.44 1.67% 1.67% ADBE ADOBE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 826267 $ 504,031,132.67 1.67% 1.66% PGR PROGRESSIVE CORP/THE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3019521 $ 486,656,199.57 1.61% 1.6% TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2039022 $ 477,131,148.00 1.58% 1.57% INTU INTUIT INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 811390 $ 465,656,721.00 1.54% 1.54% MA MASTERCARD INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1119852 $ 461,558,200.32 1.53% 1.52% ACN ACCENTURE PLC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1349018 $ 454,929,340.14 1.5% 1.5% V VISA INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1752274 $ 448,126,552.76 1.48% 1.48% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 798403 $ 438,938,017.31 1.45% 1.45% ABBV ABBVIE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2838043 $ 423,663,059.04 1.4% 1.4% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 178385 $ 400,108,635.75 1.32% 1.32% CMCSA COMCAST CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 9490952 $ 399,569,079.20 1.32% 1.32% MDLZ MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 5616028 $ 399,243,430.52 1.32% 1.32% PEG PUBLIC SERVICE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 6379112 $ 399,141,037.84 1.32% 1.32% META META PLATFORMS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1189839 $ 395,918,927.25 1.31% 1.31% NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1833392 $ 395,187,645.60 1.31% 1.3% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 644790 $ 393,824,836.20 1.3% 1.3% CME CME GROUP INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1842703 $ 389,952,808.86 1.29% 1.29% YUM YUM BRANDS INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3129773 $ 389,155,974.82 1.29% 1.28% PEP PEPSICO INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2307217 $ 382,259,712.56 1.26% 1.26% HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1932513 $ 376,086,354.93 1.24% 1.24% ETN EATON CORP PLC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1594736 $ 370,473,120.16 1.22% 1.22% LLY ELI LILLY & CO COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 616307 $ 368,582,401.35 1.22% 1.22% LIN LINDE PLC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 915459 $ 367,346,232.93 1.21% 1.21% LOW LOWE'S COS INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1759077 $ 365,588,972.91 1.21% 1.21% GOOGL ALPHABET INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2690648 $ 363,210,573.52 1.2% 1.2% TRV TRAVELERS COS INC/THE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2003119 $ 363,085,349.94 1.2% 1.2% VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1007864 $ 352,903,579.60 1.17% 1.16% APD AIR PRODUCTS AND DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1316207 $ 346,517,816.89 1.15% 1.14% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2161679 $ 339,448,453.37 1.12% 1.12% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2154258 $ 336,710,525.40 1.11% 1.11% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO/THE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2239705 $ 325,093,180.75 1.07% 1.07% BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 6408866 $ 322,430,048.46 1.07% 1.06% ADI ANALOG DEVICES INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1715717 $ 317,201,758.96 1.05% 1.05% KO COCA-COLA CO/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 5241289 $ 307,191,948.29 1.02% 1.01% REGN REGENERON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 359919 $ 302,382,348.66 1.0% 1.0% SO SOUTHERN CO/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 4137527 $ 295,833,180.50 0.98% 0.98% SPX_10 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63772 $ 289,355,246.48 0.96% 0.95% SPX_12 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63644 $ 288,512,253.68 0.95% 0.95% SPX_11 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63902 $ 287,776,905.82 0.95% 0.95% SPX_13 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63667 $ 287,310,707.57 0.95% 0.95% SPX_14 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63728 $ 287,294,745.92 0.95% 0.95% SPX_9 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 64326 $ 285,114,059.58 0.94% 0.94% SPX_18 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 62151 $ 284,725,539.69 0.94% 0.94% SPX_15 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 62393 $ 284,605,669.50 0.94% 0.94% SPX_16 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 62366 $ 284,229,303.04 0.94% 0.94% SPX_17 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 62402 $ 283,648,291.00 0.94% 0.94% PLD PROLOGIS INC REIT USD REIT Physical 2357414 $ 282,536,067.90 0.93% 0.93% SPX_8 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63293 $ 281,135,480.33 0.93% 0.93% SPX_7 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63393 $ 279,559,960.35 0.92% 0.92% SBAC SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP REIT Physical 1134729 $ 277,078,127.22 0.92% 0.91% CTSH COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3800571 $ 267,294,158.43 0.88% 0.88% EQIX EQUINIX INC REIT USD REIT Physical 331998 $ 266,186,036.46 0.88% 0.88% COP CONOCOPHILLIPS COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2305980 $ 258,431,178.60 0.85% 0.85% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2460832 $ 244,975,825.60 0.81% 0.81% SPX_5 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 62973 $ 241,644,403.71 0.8% 0.8% SPX_4 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63037 $ 239,655,327.34 0.79% 0.79% CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3104203 $ 239,551,345.51 0.79% 0.79% NEE NEXTERA ENERGY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3936251 $ 234,994,184.70 0.78% 0.77% OTIS OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2684432 $ 234,887,800.00 0.78% 0.77% WMT WALMART INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1539187 $ 232,201,750.82 0.77% 0.77% SPX_6 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 63487 $ 231,572,006.85 0.77% 0.76% ODFL OLD DOMINION FREIGHT DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 623261 $ 230,263,776.45 0.76% 0.76% HSY HERSHEY CO/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1221448 $ 226,871,751.52 0.75% 0.75% DOV DOVER CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1570144 $ 225,504,081.28 0.75% 0.74% NOW SERVICENOW INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 318976 $ 222,989,742.08 0.74% 0.74% FLT FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 844235 $ 216,200,141.15 0.71% 0.71% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 582843 $ 205,790,206.44 0.68% 0.68% NSC NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 919170 $ 203,136,570.00 0.67% 0.67% KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1692801 $ 203,034,551.94 0.67% 0.67% SPGI S&P GLOBAL INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 487466 $ 202,483,627.08 0.67% 0.67% CHD CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2177792 $ 202,403,988.48 0.67% 0.67% TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 400747 $ 196,273,858.19 0.65% 0.65% EOG EOG RESOURCES INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1648823 $ 196,143,984.08 0.65% 0.65% DE DEERE & CO COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 531443 $ 193,269,875.81 0.64% 0.64% CSX CSX CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 5685394 $ 187,390,586.24 0.62% 0.62% ASML ASML HOLDING NV NY REG ADR Physical 266340 $ 185,487,166.20 0.61% 0.61% BKNG BOOKING HOLDINGS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 55728 $ 182,509,200.00 0.6% 0.6% USB US BANCORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 4473259 $ 180,853,861.37 0.6% 0.6% JKHY JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1063414 $ 175,133,651.66 0.58% 0.58% CB CHUBB LTD COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 781052 $ 174,104,301.32 0.58% 0.57% KEYS KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1186747 $ 171,283,194.51 0.57% 0.56% ICE INTERCONTINENTAL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1422130 $ 161,184,214.20 0.53% 0.53% TJX TJX COS INC/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1807237 $ 161,079,033.81 0.53% 0.53% MRK MERCK & CO INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1534859 $ 159,241,621.25 0.53% 0.53% RTX RTX CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1913818 $ 155,631,679.76 0.51% 0.51% ELV ELEVANCE HEALTH INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 317739 $ 151,869,709.83 0.5% 0.5% HUM HUMANA INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 314029 $ 151,242,646.98 0.5% 0.5% TXT TEXTRON INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1982675 $ 150,544,512.75 0.5% 0.5% AZO AUTOZONE INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 56999 $ 149,365,309.51 0.49% 0.49% CDNS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 560545 $ 145,702,461.85 0.48% 0.48% SNPS SYNOPSYS INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 267577 $ 143,402,541.61 0.47% 0.47% MDT MEDTRONIC PLC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1765261 $ 140,073,460.35 0.46% 0.46% BSX BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2457739 $ 135,052,758.05 0.45% 0.45% DHR DANAHER CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 617544 $ 134,309,644.56 0.44% 0.44% AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 787855 $ 132,698,417.65 0.44% 0.44% JNJ JOHNSON & COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 854131 $ 131,894,909.02 0.44% 0.43% FDX FEDEX CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 469497 $ 127,801,778.37 0.42% 0.42% CMS CMS ENERGY CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2122647 $ 123,431,923.05 0.41% 0.41% AEE AMEREN CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1438211 $ 112,209,222.22 0.37% 0.37% UNP UNION PACIFIC CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 418098 $ 96,066,377.46 0.32% 0.32% DOW DOW INC COMMON STOCK USD DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1859400 $ 94,680,648.00 0.31% 0.31% MNST MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1664317 $ 89,739,972.64 0.3% 0.3% GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 353059 $ 89,073,255.11 0.29% 0.29% LYB LYONDELLBASELL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 956345 $ 88,538,420.10 0.29% 0.29% PCG PG&E CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 4982096 $ 87,734,710.56 0.29% 0.29% CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 200065 $ 73,533,890.75 0.24% 0.24% PM PHILIP MORRIS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 802732 $ 73,297,458.92 0.24% 0.24% CNC CENTENE CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 928481 $ 68,494,043.37 0.23% 0.23% TGT TARGET CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 496171 $ 67,077,357.49 0.22% 0.22% MSI MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 184569 $ 59,896,331.88 0.2% 0.2% CVX CHEVRON CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 408788 $ 58,992,196.28 0.19% 0.19% AAPL APPLE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 294823 $ 57,699,809.33 0.19% 0.19% VRSN VERISIGN INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 262630 $ 55,932,311.10 0.18% 0.18% BBY BEST BUY CO INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 661522 $ 48,946,012.78 0.16% 0.16% KVUE KENVUE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2371021 $ 48,866,742.81 0.16% 0.16% UDR UDR INC REIT USD 0.01 REIT Physical 1374445 $ 48,614,119.65 0.16% 0.16% GL GLOBE LIFE INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 354297 $ 43,351,780.92 0.14% 0.14% MO ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 982355 $ 40,571,261.50 0.13% 0.13% D DOMINION ENERGY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 677603 $ 32,179,366.47 0.11% 0.11% BIIB BIOGEN INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 128842 $ 30,830,602.18 0.1% 0.1% AMT AMERICAN TOWER CORP REIT REIT Physical 149284 $ 30,819,681.80 0.1% 0.1% STX SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 364817 $ 29,400,602.03 0.1% 0.1% ADSK AUTODESK INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 117057 $ 26,221,938.57 0.09% 0.09% ORLY O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 27390 $ 25,907,653.20 0.09% 0.09% GWW WW GRAINGER INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 32193 $ 25,884,781.65 0.09% 0.09% BDX BECTON DICKINSON & CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 107529 $ 24,978,986.70 0.08% 0.08% EQR EQUITY RESIDENTIAL REIT REIT Physical 314647 $ 18,507,536.54 0.06% 0.06% BURL BURLINGTON STORES INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 99087 $ 17,467,056.36 0.06% 0.06% VLTO VERALTO CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 224835 $ 16,959,304.05 0.06% 0.06% SPX_3 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 0 $ 0.00 0.0% 0.0% CASH OR CASH COLLATERAL CASH OR CASH COLLATERAL Physical -60025611 -$ 60,025,611.90 0.04% 0.04% Click to enlarge

Now, here is another point we want to make. Notice on the chart the value of the ETF was in the $60s when the market ran. The market is running again, but the ETF value now has not kept pace. The 80% of the fund in equities should run commensurate with market, with high correlation.

Of course, the NASDAQ (COMP.IND) and the S&P 500 (SP500) still have a ways go to get back to all-time highs, but with a perfect correlation we would expect JEPI would have been priced closer to $58 to $59 here. But that said, with the massive income here, if you wait long enough, your entire initial investment can be recouped income, and then everything on top of that is gravy. That is a very attractive point here. Unlike a single stock which can go bust, JEPI is a basket of holdings, and will never go belly up. If it did, that means we would have a much bigger market problem on our hands. So far, the ETF has paid nearly $18 in distributions, and the ETF is up nearly 10%. These are pretty solid total returns.

Of course, the second concern many have aside from whether the ETF can keep pace with market gains, is if the distributions can continue to be so plentiful. Certainly it is worth noting distributions have fluctuated, but are indeed down from last year:

Seeking Alpha

Now that said, the distributions are going to fluctuate based on the equity and option income. One thing we like, at least in terms of downside protection, is that when reviewing the holdings above it is clear that the portfolio quality-oriented, with many lower-beta names versus some of the many other call option selling income ETFs we have looked at. When you are selling covered calls you can lose if the underlying assets run up above the covered call ceiling and get called away. Then the fund has to buy back the stock and sell more calls, or roll them. But, the fund sells out-of-the-money call options, which gives a much better blend of income and "room to move."

If we look to the distributions having come down, it is well beyond the scope of this column to assess where the call selling or equity linked notes may have underperformed. But as a firm that does a lot of options trading, we would like to remind you of just one fact. When volatility and stock movement is lower, options premiums are cheap. In other words, selling premium is more rewarding in a higher volatility environment. Since volatility has fallen off of a cliff in the last year, it is reasonable to expect less income from covered calls, even in a perfectly executed fashion.

With that said, a 9% yield, with prices that have been trading in a pretty defined range, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF seem is strong contender for a spot in your income holdings. If you are wondering what to do with trading gains, or have capital to put to work, consider JEPI on market dips.