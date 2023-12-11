Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Ron1634
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (2.97K)
To all: Linde PLC - LIN is the main competitor to Air Products - correct?
Why is it near a 52-week high and APD is near a 52-week low ????
W
Wizard19
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (162)
Appreciate your articles. Long APD. Maybe I missed it, but an article in "Divend Ideas" should at least mention something about the yield?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.