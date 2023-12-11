Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comments (4)

gnwilliams profile picture
gnwilliams
Yesterday, 7:07 PM
Comments (974)
Hmm... A Tesla/Toyota pair trade might be worthwhile.
Power Investments profile picture
Power Investments
Yesterday, 6:46 PM
Comments (51)
Are the EVs cheaply reliable for 15 years? When you have problems, who is going to repair them?

Now that EVs are losing some "Wow!" factor and FOMO appeal, people are considering reliability and practical matters -- what's the total cost of ownership? I think TM is focused on quality as measured by reliability and low-cost ownership. Let's see how these developments unfold.
cssys profile picture
cssys
Yesterday, 5:50 PM
Comments (9.69K)
toyota is 40 years ahead in customer loyalty.....
D
DrWTP
Yesterday, 5:48 PM
Comments (1.26K)
Tesla and others working on new battery advancements too.
