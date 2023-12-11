Vasyl Cheipesh/iStock via Getty Images

In the last few months, the company Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) has seen a very quick rise in its share price, going from the mid-50s to over $70 per share. The last earnings report by FBIN seems to have been a major cause for this rise as the results were robust and the acquisitions the company has made previously are shown to be performing very well following the integration of them, at least in recent times. The last few years have resulted in a steady climb in debt, but it seems now the impacts are visible following the acquisition of Emtek and Schaub Premium Hardware Brands in June. The recent positive performance has even led to the management raising the midpoint of the EPS guidance for 2023 which now means FBIN trades at a FWD p/e of 18.6. I think it's important to mention that for the last 5 years, FBIN has not averaged such a high p/e, but rather close to 15 instead. Despite the robust results, I don't think they necessarily they should equate to a high valuation like this.

FBIN has been proactive in growing its brands and product portfolio but right now I think it offers too few incentives to be buying. The market opportunities remain appealing, meaning that a hold here will be the rating from me.

FBIN is a leading provider of home and security products catering to residential applications, including home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security needs both in the United States and internationally. The company's operations are structured into two distinct segments: Water Innovations and Outdoors & Security.

Brands (Investor Presentation)

Within the Water Innovations segment, FBIN focuses on the manufacturing, assembly, and sale of a diverse range of products. This includes faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals. The Outdoors & Security segment further expands the company's reach by specializing in the manufacturing and sale of fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the well-regarded Therma-Tru brand.

Company Segments (Investor Presentation)

The company works in a few different markets with the largest one being security which has a commercial TAM of $45 billion in the US alone. In terms of the outlook for the security market in the US, it's expected to experience a CAGR of 8.6% between now and 2030. In the last quarter, the security part of the business noted a 6% organic growth rate YoY and a reported 32% growth rate. This indicates that the acquisitions that FBIN is doing are seemingly paying off and help offset some of the difficulties it has had in other parts of the business which will be discussed more below. For instance back in June this year the company added Yale, Emtek, August, and Schaub to the FBIN family of brands. These acquisitions are expected to add an additional $190 - $210 million in net sales for the company in the second half of 2023. This was seen in the latest earnings report as the results were largely positive I think and it seems to have resulted in more momentum going forward for FBIN. If these additional net sales can be topped in 2024, meaning an additional $400 million or so in sales then I could see the momentum continuing and resulting in a higher valuation for FBIN. The additional sales are nearly a 10% increase when comparing it to the TTM numbers for the business.

Market Outlook (Investor Presentation)

There are plenty of markets that FBIN is a part of as we have discussed. One of the more exciting ones is the global smart home market which has been anticipated to grow very well in the coming 7 years. The increased connectivity facilitated by high-speed internet and the widespread adoption of wireless communication protocols, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, has enabled the seamless integration of smart devices. This interconnected ecosystem allows users to remotely monitor and control various aspects of their homes using smartphones or other smart devices.

As for the size of the markets, it seems the smart home market will reach over $338 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 20% as per the presentation provided by FBIN. What I think will happen these next few years is that integration with AI will rapidly advance the technologies and potentially lead to something highly advanced but also more cost efficient and worthwhile for consumers. This could support an even higher CAGR in the next 7 years than what is shown above. For FBIN integrating AI could lead to better margins and higher earnings potentially, which might be something the market is including in the current valuation, thereby the current premium.

Revenue Statement (Earnings Report)

YoY for FBIN it has managed to grow revenues by 5%, landing at over $1.2 billion. The growth for FBIN seems to have happened mostly in the last year as the 5-year average top-line growth is a negative 3.34%. Going forward FBIN needs to maintain this momentum otherwise I think the market will in a broader downturn punish the valuation here quite significantly.

Debt Profile (Earnings Report)

As for the debt levels that FBIN has managed to accumulate in the last few months it has reached $2.8 billion now, leaving the company at a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.6. This is very close to the 3 I tend to have a threshold. Past that point, I think the risks are just too great to take on as it might mean the business is forced to dilute shares to cover debt repayments.

Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

With FBIN we have seen the opposite happening as the shares have been steadily declining for over a decade now. In the last 12 months alone the company has spent close to $200 million in buybacks alone and over $123 million in dividends. As for my predictions for 2024 with FBIN I think we will see the revenues potentially climbing faster in the second half as the chance of rate declines before that seems likely in my opinion. This would free up capital for both commercial and residential real estate owners. The part of FBIN I will look the most towards is the security part as the market opportunity there is very appealing. Given the history of lacking top-line growth though I will need a decent margin of safety here as the risks are too great otherwise. A 15% MOS to the historical p/e I think is reasonable, which would be a multiple of 13, a downside of nearly 30% from today's price levels. Estimates are for 2024 to result in EPS of $4.18 and a 13x multiple gets us a target price of $54 which underlines why I think FBIN lacks any appeal in buying now. What saves it from being a sell is the potential market opportunity it has and keeping a smaller portion of the long-term offers a good risk/reward ratio still.

FBIN currently grapples with a notable risk associated with elevated interest rates. The company specializes in a diverse range of products and services tailored for homeowners. However, in the face of rising interest rates, there emerges a concern that the customer base FBIN caters to may experience a reduction in their spending budgets.

Consumer Spending (Axios)

As interest rates climb, homeowners might face increased financial strain, leading to a potential contraction in their discretionary spending. This is particularly pertinent to Fortune Brands Innovations as the products and services it offers, while valuable and innovative, may not be deemed essential in times of tightened budgets. Consequently, non-essential expenditures like those offered by FBIN could be among the first to be curtailed by homeowners looking to streamline their financial commitments.

Debt Levels (Seeking Alpha)

Another risk that I think could become quite significant is when we evaluate the debt position of FBIN. It has in a short period gone up almost 50%, from $2 billion to $2.8 billion. This will lead to the next few quarters likely showing interest expense of over $33 million. On an annual basis, I think FBIN will have an interest expense of roughly $160 million for the next year if the rates don't go down. With operating income of likely under $800 million next year that is a significant portion going towards debt expenses. The increase of debt does seem to have resulted in a swift improvement of the EPS which worries me that FBIN hasn't been able to make efficient acquisitions and investments over the past few years that will eventually bite them in the long term. The most recent acquisitions in the summer were a sign of hope I think and should it be shown that it can continue that way I see it as something that might justify a higher rating for the business.

FBIN has done a very solid job in the last few years to broaden its product portfolio lineup, but the current valuation leaves me with little appeal to make a buy. The combined market opportunities for FBIN are over $100 billion in total and carrying the growth forward will be the smart home market. Here the anticipation is a CAGR of 20% until 2030 from today. FBIN has a good opportunity to capitalize on some of that growth, but so far we haven't seen the same market growth percentage in the revenue growth of FBIN which worries me a little. I want a good margin of safety because of this, which leads me to rate FBIN a hold for now.