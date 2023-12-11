Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Abullman profile picture
Abullman
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (364)
Most utilities are highly leveraged due to large capital expenditures which is why they underperform the market in a rising interest rate environment. With that being said, most utilities are also regulated with guaranteed rates of return. I’ve been a Duke shareholder for a very long time and they have been a very consistent performer and their management team has been a proven winner. Long DUK…
tensei profile picture
tensei
Yesterday, 8:33 PM
Comments (1.93K)
this article misses the point of regulated electric utilities - the debt cost is entirely passed on to the ratepayers (i.e. customers) so if the debt costs goes up, the EPS is not affected
M
Mike-SC
Yesterday, 8:03 PM
Comments (450)
I worked in the industry. DUK is one of the best run utilities in the nation. Your quick look at the numbers leads you to an invalid analysis IMHO.

If your outlook is negative....short the stock...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DUK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.