Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

14596212
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Comments (1.58K)
"I expect that it will have a tough time holding on to its current market cap of ~$567 million..."

That nailed it. I like them, but not for a 567m mc. They filed for a 200m+100m shelf. So the future is most likely, that they sell $100m atm from time to time. Not really a bullish setup (of course all bets are off, if they'll come up with big new partners).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OABI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OABI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OABI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.