Alexander Farnsworth

Though the stock market is pricing in a soft landing and a strong recovery for most companies next year, that's not the case for all businesses, least of all Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). The plant-based food company has been struggling with a years-long decline in demand, which has pushed it into the rare territory of declining margins and overburdening debt.

Year to date, share of Beyond Meat have lost nearly 30% of their value; in spite of this, I think there's still further downside to go.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bearish opinion on Beyond Meat in September, when the stock was trading closer to $11 per share. Since then, the company has shed nearly 20% of its value while posting yet another dismal earnings quarter. I remain quite bearish on the company's prospects.

To be sure, there are some small pockets of hope that have at least lifted the stock from October lows near $6. Investors picked up on growth in international markets (which is, at least in part, benefited by easier year-ago comps) - but that's offset by sharp declines in the U.S. But that's about the only positive here: the company continues to see declining overall points of sale, and gross margins have slipped into the negatives again.

All in all, I don't see a path forward for Beyond Meat. As losses continue to eat into the company's already constrained balance sheet, I think Beyond Meat will eventually have to fold. Investors are better off remaining on the sidelines and investing elsewhere.

Q3 recap

Let's now go through Beyond Meat's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Beyond Meat Q3 results (Beyond Meat Q3 earnings release)

Beyond Meat's revenue declined -9% y/y to $75.3 million in the quarter, slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $75.0 million (also -9% y/y). There are two nuggets of good news here. The first is that revenue did accelerate from -31% y/y decline in Q2.

Beyond Meat sales by channel (Beyond Meat Q3 earnings release)

And second, as previously mentioned and as shown in the chart above, international net revenue did grow at a 59% y/y pace to $32.3 million, now making up more than 40% of overall revenue.

The bad news: the U.S. business continues to decline sharply at -31% y/y (not too different from a -40% y/y decline in Q2; again, against easier prior-year comps), a clear signal that American consumers have largely moved on past plant-based meats.

Beyond Meat points of sale (Beyond Meat Q3 earnings release)

Another red flag: as seen in the chart above, total distribution points continue to decline sequentially, down to 183k - a low not seen since mid-2022.

We note as well that Beyond Meat's gross margins swung back to a negative -10% in Q3, after hitting a slight positive +2% in Q2. The company noted both higher discounting as well as volume deleverage as the primary drivers of lower-than-expected gross margins.

Ethan Brown, the company's CEO, noted on the Q3 earnings call that he has a five-point turnaround plan for Beyond Meat:

We are pursuing five main actions to improve our cost structure and overall operating performance. One, as previously announced, we are executing a 19% reduction in our global non-production employee base, immediate step in a broader program to improve our cost structure; two, we are reviewing our pricing strategy with certain channels to support margin expansion; three, we are continuing to utilize inventory management to reduce working capital; four, we are intensifying our focus on channels and geographies that are exhibiting revenue growth; and five, in U.S. retail, we are using our portfolio and marketing to directly counter misinformation about our products and category."

Yet even actions here, I fear, are not going to be enough to move meaningfully toward a recovery. The company's headcount reductions, per Brown's remarks, are only expected to save $10.5 to $12.5 million in annual operating expense - a fraction of a single quarter's worth of losses.

Demand remains the core issue, and Brown continued to remark that in 2022, only 38% of American consumers believes that plant-based meats are healthy, down from 50% in the pre-pandemic period. This highlights what I believe to be the biggest risk factor for Beyond Meat: that plant-based meats were a very short-lived fad, and now, even after the company's price cuts, the common perception of the product is that it's more expensive, less tasteful, and less healthy than traditional meat options. It's a tough position for a rescue.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was -$57.5 million, a slightly smaller loss than in the year-ago period: though the adjusted EBITDA margin, at -76% of revenue, remains startlingly high.

Beyond Meat adjusted EBITDA (Beyond Meat Q3 earnings release)

The company has just $217.5 million of cash left on its balance sheet, and that's additionally saddled by $1.14 billion in debt.

Key takeaways

I continue to believe there is no path to recovery for Beyond Meat. With declining sales especially in the U.S., declining points of sale and distributors, negative gross margins, and a largely unfavorable public perception of the brand, there is little staying power in this company to execute a turnaround. Though the company is rightfully downsizing and targeting cost cuts in a difficult environment, these are unlikely to make a dent amid the company's large losses and its huge debt pile.

Steer clear here.