The S&P 500 (SPX) didn't change much during the first full trading week of December 2023. The index closed the week at 4604.37, up 0.2% from where it closed out the previous week.
But the dividend futures-based model indicates investors pushed out their time horizon by a quarter toward the more distant future quarter of 2024-Q2. The change comes as positive economic news changed the expected timing of when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in response to slowing economic conditions in 2024.
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through next April (2024-Q2), six weeks longer than it projected a week ago. Starting from 1 May (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.
The latest update for the alternative futures chart confirms the trajectory of the S&P 500 is consistent with 2024-Q4 as the new focal point for investors.
The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee is having its final two-day meeting of 2023 this week. The announcements that come out of the meeting and the press conference that follows it on Wednesday, 13 December, 2023 may well be the last major economic event of the year with market-moving potential in the U.S. The thing to watch out for is whether the Fed's officials will say anything that alters the expectations investors have for the timing of rate cuts in 2024.
With Fed officials in communication blackout mode this past week, there was little new information from that corner to influence investor expectations. On the plus side, there were fewer market-moving news headlines for investors to absorb during the week that was.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 held steady at +1.2% annualized growth for a second week. This is approximately the middle of the range anticipated by the so-called "Blue Chip Consensus", whose estimates run from a low of 0.7% to a high of 1.8%.
