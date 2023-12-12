puhimec

Investment Thesis

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) engages in developing, designing, and servicing custom-engineered equipment and systems used to monitor electric energy. The company has recently reported its strong quarterly and FY2023 results and performed well and I believe it can sustain its growth in the future as a result of its expansion of portfolio products and robust demand in all the end markets.

About POWL

POWL mainly deals in developing, designing, and servicing custom-engineered equipment and systems utilized to distribute, monitor, and control the flow of electric energy. It also protects the transformers, motors, and other electrically powered equipment. Its products and services are primarily sold to the end-user or an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm on account of the end user. The company currently supplies custom-engineered system solutions and services to various customers and markets. It operates in the United States, Canada, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Mexico, and Central and South America with a regional contribution of 79.74%, 12.04%, 2.14%, 0.9%, 3.84%, and 1.34% respectively to the total annual revenues in FY2023. The company's product portfolio mainly includes custom-engineered volumes, electrical houses, integrated power control room substations, medium-voltage circuit breakers, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear, and control gear. The firm's major part of revenue is generated from oil and gas, petrochemical, and electric utility industries, but it also serves other industrial and commercial markets where customers need to monitor large amounts of electric energy through a complex network of electrical systems and components.

Financials

The electrical equipment market is experiencing a robust demand as the need for technological advancements and automation is constantly rising. The company's customer base mainly includes electric utility companies, and oil and gas firms. It is observed that demand for renewable energy has been increasing significantly in the recent decade to achieve net zero carbon emission. As oil and natural gas play a prominent role in the energy transition, its industry dynamics have also remained highly positive despite the macroeconomic pressures. The LNG capacity is anticipated to expand by 25% between 2022 and 2026. In addition, the growing usage of sustainable fuels has also led to the conversion of brownfield facilities to biofuel production which requires heavy electric energy. These positive factors have highly contributed to an increased need for electrical equipment. I believe, that as these sectors keep growing, there can be a huge need for electric systems which can present high growth opportunities for the company. Even in ongoing times, the firm is experiencing an impressive upside due to its increased sales levels. Recently, it has reported strong and record-breaking orders of $1.4 billion in FY2023. Identifying future opportunities, the company has stated that it has increased its focus on growing its electrical automation platform by expanding its existing services franchise and new offerings. It aims to extend the range of products it offers into new electric technologies to diversify its portfolio. I believe, these product additions, can help the company grow faster by attracting more clients and increasing its market share by boosting profitability even further. The business additionally expanded its Houston location in November, which has been effectively utilized to manage and support the backlog growth. This can facilitate it to more efficiently meet the rapidly expanding demand and boost profitability.

The company has reported its quarterly results. It reported a revenue of $208.64 million, up 28.25% compared to $162.67 million in Q422. This growth was mainly fueled by higher LNG revenue. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were reduced by 4.79% despite the revenue growth which led to Net income surging by 202.29% YoY from $8.73 million to $26.43 million. It reported a diluted EPS of $2.17. The company's EBITDA stood at $71.12 million.

It has also recently reported its FY2023 results. It has reported revenue of $699.30 million, which is a 31.30% YoY increase compared to $532.58 million in the prior year. It was mainly fueled by stronger growth in all the end markets. Net income jumped by 296.92% YoY from $13.73 million to $54.52 million. It reported a diluted EPS of $4.50. The company ended its quarter and year with $279.00 million in liquidity.

The company has achieved astonishing growth due to the industrial tailwinds and its strong positioning. I believe it can sustain this upside in the coming periods as well, as it has significantly focused on the expansion of its portfolio which can help it to capitalize on growing opportunities and increase its profitability by increasing its customer base. The management is also optimistic about its growth and stated that it continues to observe strong project activity across its end markets and expressed confidence in the favorable and robust fundamentals supporting its core industrial markets. Additionally, the CEO noted that they are actively taking measures to optimize operational efficiencies and address staffing levels, emphasizing the significant positive impact these actions have had on profitability.

Dividend Yield

The company has a consistent dividend payout which indicates its strong positioning. It distributed four quarterly dividends of $0.26 in 2022, totaling an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and representing a dividend yield of 1.21% It distributed a $0.2625 dividend in each of the four quarters of the current year, which makes the annual dividend of $1.05 and represents a yield of 1.22%. This dividend yield makes the company an attractive stock, especially for risk-averse and retired investors who are seeking fixed regular income along with capital appreciation.

What is the Main Risk Faced by POWL?

The company highly depends on various parties to obtain raw materials and components such as copper, steel, and aluminum. However, its supplier base for some specific components is limited to a single provider. If the firm fails to obtain these materials for any reason, it can negatively impact its production levels and can further contract its profit margins. In addition, if the prices of these components increase due to inflationary pressures or tariffs, it might increase the company's cost of production and reduce its profitability.

Valuation

The company mainly serves the oil gas, and utilities industries. These sectors are growing at a faster pace to achieve net zero emissions. The growth is also fueled by the huge growing usage of biofuels. I think the firm is positioned well to cater to the growing demand as it has recently planned to expand its offerings which can help it to increase its market share and profitability by adding on more customers. After considering all these factors, I am estimating an EPS of $5.28 for FY2024 which gives the forward P/E ratio of 16.26x. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 16.26x with sector median of 21.59x, we can conclude that the company is undervalued. I think the firm can potentially grow in the next year as a result of positive demand in the industry and its increasing product offerings which can help it to trade above its current P/E ratio. I estimate that the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 21.15x in 2024, giving the target price of $111.67, which is a 30.06% upside compared to current share price of $85.86. Reduced sales due to supply disruptions can affect financial performance of the company during adverse economic conditions. I think in that case, it can contract profit margins and EPS of the company.

Scenario EPS Estimates P/E Ratio Estimates Target Price Best case $5.28 21.15x $111.67 Bear case $5.20 20.98x $109.09 Click to enlarge

I believe in the bear case scenario of reduced sales due to supply disruptions, the EPS of FY2024 might be $5.20, and estimate that the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 20.98x, which gives a target price of $109.09, representing an upside of 27.06%.

Conclusion

The company is experiencing massive demand which is reflected in its financial results of Q4 as well as FY2023. I believe it can sustain this growth for a longer period due to industry tailwinds combined with the company's increased focus on portfolio diversification. However, it is exposed to the risk of supply disruption which can contract its profit margins. It pays a decent dividend yield which can potentially increase in the future as the company continues to grow. The stock is currently undervalued and we can expect healthy 27%-30% growth from the current price levels as a result of its significant portfolio expansion. After considering all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to POWL.