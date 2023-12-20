Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smart Picks For Tax Loss Harvesting: Top 4 ETFs

Dec. 20, 2023 5:00 AM ET
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Tax loss harvesting is a strategy where investors offset capital gains with securities they sell at a loss to reduce their overall tax liability.
  • Markets rallied to kick off 2023, but major indexes declined for three consecutive months to start Q4. In October, the S&P 500 lost 2.2%, the DJI fell 1.4%, and ND lost 2.8%.
  • Despite Q3’s crushing blows and many stocks underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, ETFs and stocks with good fundamentals offer an opportunity for tax loss harvesting.
  • Selling underperforming stocks and ETFs, especially those that took a hit during Q3 or lagged throughout the year, could favorably impact assets poised for capital gains distributions as 2023 comes to a close.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

The bad news bears delivered crushing blows to global equities in the third quarter, as rising inflation and wars contributed to an October that delivered the month’s worst stock performance since 2018. Despite equity markets rallying in the

I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. I manage the quant ratings and factor grades on stocks and ETFs in Seeking Alpha Premium. I also lead Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month and determines when to sell them.

Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha.

Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company.

Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

