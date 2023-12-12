Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Star Bulk: Give Me Eagle's Ship And I Shall Move The Earth

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.97K Followers

Summary

  • SBLK's management offers promising FQ4'23 guidance, sustained fleet renewal, and a promising dry bulk outlook, implying its improved bottom line prospects over the next few quarters.
  • Combined with its healthier balance sheet and robust profitability, we believe that the dry bulker remains well-positioned to pay out its attractive variable dividends ahead.
  • The SBLK investment thesis remains robust, with the cyclical industry likely to benefit from the global economic recovery.
  • We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with us concurring on the company's slogan, "Give me a Ship and I Shall move the Earth," attributed to its massive tailwinds ahead.

Black cargo ship

InfinitumProdux

We previously covered Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in September 2023, discussing its excellent near-term prospects as its TCE rates continues to outperform its peers and industry averages, likely to trigger its improved profitability.

Combined with its healthier balance sheet

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.97K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (5.8K)
Thank you for the review. SBLK is not a large position for me; it's the dry bulk market after all. Nice to see it going green following the initial reaction as the merger seems a positive long term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SBLK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBLK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBLK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.