InfinitumProdux

We previously covered Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in September 2023, discussing its excellent near-term prospects as its TCE rates continues to outperform its peers and industry averages, likely to trigger its improved profitability.

Combined with its healthier balance sheet and highly efficient operation costs, we had maintained our Buy rating on the stock then.

In this article, the SBLK investment thesis remains robust, with the management offering a highly promising FQ4'23 guidance. This is on top of the sustained fleet renewal, moderating net debt situation, and the promising dry bulk outlook through 2024.

With the global economy already in its down cycle, we believe that there is an excellent upside to the intermediate-term demand recovery for dry bulk commodities, once the global macroeconomic outlook lifts.

Combined with the recently announced merger with Eagle Bulk (EGLE), we maintain our Buy rating on the SBLK stock, with us concurring on the company's slogan, "Give me a Ship and I Shall move the Earth," attributed to its massive tailwinds ahead.

The Dry Bulk Investment Thesis Remains Tempting Here

For now, SBLK reported FQ3'23 overall TCE rates of $15.06K (-4.8% QoQ/ -38.1% YoY), notably improved than the management's previous guidance of $14.65K, implying the robust demand of the dry bulk fleet utilization.

Furthermore, its preliminary overall FQ4'23 TCE rates appear to be highly optimistic at $17.20K (+14.2% QoQ/ -12.2% YoY), with 65% already covered.

This comprises $21.10K (+24.1% QoQ/ +7.1% YoY) for its Newcastlemax/ Capesize fleets, $15.30K (+2.9% QoQ/ -22.3% YoY) for Kamsarmax/ Panamax, and $16.30K (+24.6% QoQ/ -15.3% YoY) for Ultramax/ Supramax.

These numbers are much improved than the average October/ November 2023 spot prices $14.75K/ $13.37K / $14.12K, respectively, implying SBLK's ability to command the premium contracted rates.

With the iron ore spot prices similarly climbing as how the Capesize rates have been, thanks to the growing Chinese imports, we believe that the dry bulker may generate an improved bottom line in the upcoming quarters indeed.

This is further aided by the stable adj daily OPEX per vessel of $4.85K (+1.6% QoQ/ +1.8% YoY) in FQ3'23, despite the volatile oil prices thus far.

In addition, SBLK has embarked on a strategic fleet renewal designed to bring down the average age of its operational fleet from the current 10.7 years, improved than the global average age of 11.9 years and still far from the average life span of 25 years.

The management has opted to sell six older vessels with an average age of 15.7 years in the latest quarter, while entering two firm/ two optional shipbuilding contracts with the expected deliveries in November 2025 and June 2026/ December 2025 and August 2026, respectively.

These efforts will allow the dry bulker to operate with a much higher efficiency while driving its OPEX costs down, upon the projected normalization of the global economies by 2026.

Interested investors may want to know that these opportunistic steps have already allowed SBLK to report a much healthier balance sheet as well, with the additional liquidity used to retire its net debt situation to $549.19M (-13.7% QoQ/ -31.5% YoY) by FQ3'23 and share repurchases.

In addition, the dry bulker continues to report an excellent adj EBITDA of $84.18M (-12.4% QoQ/ -55.6% YoY) and adj EBITDA margin of 37.7% (-2.5 points QoQ/ -14.4 YoY), compared to FY2019 margins of 28.8% (-11.2 points YoY).

As a result of these optimistic factors, it is unsurprising that the dry bulker continues to pay out a more than excellent quarterly variable dividend of $0.22 (-45% QoQ/ -81.6% YoY) in the latest quarter, implying a forward yield of 4.38%.

Dry Bulker Investment Thesis

SBLK

These point to SBLK's compelling dividend investment thesis indeed, especially since the worst may very well be behind us, with the PPI and CPI already showing signs of cooling and the Fed unlikely to further rate hikes again.

We also believe that the dry bulker thesis remains robust, attributed to the aging dry bulker fleet and near historical low order book, with rates likely to hold steady over the next few years, compared to the "increasing supply-side risks" observed in the container fleet.

Interestingly, SBLK also announces an all stock merger with EGLE, a prudent choice, attributed to the latter's relatively young fleet of 10 years old in average, with most of its midsize dry bulk vessels already scrubber fitted.

This may further diversify the former's existing fleets, allowing the new company to operate with an improved scale and efficiency, while pooling together their liquidity to $419M with a reasonable debt situation of $1.18B as of the latest quarter.

Combined with the relatively decent combined EBITDA to debt ratio of 2.95x, compared to SBLK's previous 2.51x and EGLE's 5.47x, we believe that the new company remains well capitalized to sustain its shareholder returns moving forward.

So, Is SBLK Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SBLK Valuations

Seeking Alpha

For now, SBLK's FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation of 6.52x remains reasonable compared to its pre-pandemic averages of 6.80x, especially given the much improved adj EBITDA margins as discussed above.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Readers may also want to note that the consensus still estimates that SBLK may report an excellent expansion in its adj EBITDA margins over the next few years, highlighting its improved liquidity during the ongoing fleet renewal.

Most importantly, the dry bulker is expected to continue paying out attractive dividends through FY2025, further underscoring the benefits of variable dividends in a cyclical industry that is expected to reap the potential benefits from global economic recovery.

SBLK 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, SBLK has failed to hold on to its gains, with the stock predictably falling after the ex-dividend date of December 04, 2023, passes. However, we believe that the stock may be well supported at current levels, attributed to its optimistic forward guidance and increasingly optimistic macro outlook.

As a result of the highly attractive risk reward ratio, we continue to rate the SBLK stock as a Buy here.

It goes without saying that the stock is only suitable for investors with higher risk tolerance and appetite toward cyclical variable dividends, with the global economic/ geopolitical activities dictating the global demand for commodities and consequently, its fleet utilization and TCE rates.