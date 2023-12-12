hapabapa

Investment Thesis

HubSpot's (NYSE:HUBS) Q3 2023 results reflect a very mixed outlook. While I recognize the allure of HubSpot as a customer relationship management platform that allows businesses to attract, engage, and delight their own customers, I have an issue with HUBS' valuation.

To be clear, I'm not arguing that there's anything bad with HubSpot. Instead, I'm questioning whether having to pay 50x forward operating income leaves new investors with much upside potential? I hazard a guess that the answer is not really.

Therefore, I'm neutral on HUBS stock.

Rapid Recap,

Back in August, in my previous neutral analysis of HubSpot, I said,

Despite finding HubSpot an alluring and well-managed company, I'm struggling to come to terms with this valuation, as I don't believe that new investors looking at the stock would find it an attractive entry point. Again, here I'm referring to new investors looking at the stock. As HUBS has been on an absolute tear already in the past 12 months, means there are a lot of investors that bought at lower price points and as such are enamored with the stock. I'm only referring here to new investors, they'd struggle to be enticed to pay 70x forward EPS. And as such, I remain neutral on this stock.

As you can see above, since I made that claim, HUBS has been a rather lackluster performer.

For context, HubSpot and Salesforce (CRM) are both popular customer relationship management platforms, but they differ in their focus and features. HubSpot is known for its user-friendly interface and is particularly strong in inbound marketing, offering tools for content creation, social media management, and email marketing.

On the other hand, Salesforce is a more comprehensive CRM solution with a robust set of features, including extensive customization options, sales automation, and advanced analytics. While HubSpot is often favored by small to medium-sized businesses for its simplicity, Salesforce is a go-to choice for larger enterprises seeking a highly customizable and scalable CRM solution.

What's more, I've been openly bullish about Salesforce and this is how it's been performing:

The point I'm driving at is that when investing, you always, always have to be thinking about the next person looking at the stock. What will they think? Will they see value? Will they see an opportunity to profit? These are the same considerations that readers will have made when they bought this stock to start with. It's only logical to expect new investors looking at the stock to do the same.

HubSpot's Near-Term Prospects

HubSpot's freemium go-to-market strategy, combining free sign-ups and growth optimization in the lower segments with multi-hub adoption in the upmarket, seems effective, with over 50% of the installed base now using three or more hubs.

Furthermore, HubSpot's emphasis on product innovation, particularly highlighted by the relaunch of Sales Hub and the introduction of HubSpot AI, demonstrates a commitment to staying at the forefront of customer platform technology. The acquisition of Clearbit adds a promising dimension to HubSpot's vision, enhancing customer data capabilities through external data integration, potentially offering a competitive edge.

However, HubSpot faces near-term challenges as sales cycles remain uncertain, customer budgets are under scrutiny, and buying urgency is low, indicating a prolonged period of difficulty in closing deals.

Also, the net upgrade motions, including seat and contact tier additions, are under pressure, reflecting a trend of customers optimizing spend and being cautious about expanding their commitments further.

Given this context, let's discuss its 2024 growth rates.

Outlook for 2024

HUBS revenue growth rates

For Q4 2023, I've assumed that HubSpot will beat the high of its guidance by 5%. This means that when all is said and done, Q4 2023 will deliver about 24% y/y growth rates. What does this mean?

It means that despite the deceleration in last year's growth rates from Q3 into Q4, thereby providing an easier comparable base with this year, HubSpot's growth rates will be around the mid-20s% CAGR, and not more.

To put this in context, it's now clear that HubSpot's days as a +30% CAGR growing business are now in the rearview mirror. This implies that over the next twelve months, investors' focus will slowly move from beyond its topline, towards its underlying profitability and whether or not this can support its valuation.

Furthermore, as it stands now, I believe that in 2024, HubSpot will continue to see its growth rates stabilizing around the mid-20s%. And this estimate of mine is considerably higher than what analysts presently expect.

To put this more starkly, my assumption for HubSpot to grow at 25% CAGR next year factors in all its upside potential and then some. And even if that did transpire to be the case, I still don't believe that HubSpot's valuation is attractive, which we discuss next.

HUBS Stock Valuation -- 50x Forward Non-GAAP Operating Income

For 2023, HubSpot will deliver $330 million of non-GAAP operating income. This is an increase of 94% from the prior year. Can we expect to see a similar increase in profitability next year? I don't believe that there's a case here for anything similar next year.

Putting aside the fact that the easy profits have been made this year, the fact of the matter is that you can't grow your profits significantly faster than your revenue line for a prolonged period of time.

Hence, I've assumed that an attractive, but slightly more moderate increase of 50% y/y growth takes place in 2024.

This implies that next year, if all goes swimmingly well and blemish-free, HubSpot could deliver $500 million of non-GAAP operating income. This would put its stock priced at 50x forward non-GAAP operating income. A figure that I believe to be stretched and already pricing in a lot of its upside potential. Simply put, a business growing at 25% CAGR needs to be cheaper than 50x forward non-GAAP operating income to leave investors with any meaningful potential.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I'm adopting a cautious outlook on HubSpot's near-term prospects, with a primary focus on the concerns surrounding the company's valuation.

While I acknowledge the attractiveness of HubSpot as a customer relationship management platform and appreciate its effective strategies like the freemium go-to-market model and product innovation, my central concern lies in questioning the stock's high valuation.

Expressing a neutral stance, I highlight the steep forward operating income multiple of 50x, indicating limited potential for upward movement.

Shifting the conversation to the company's growth rates, I estimate around 25% CAGR for 2024, a deceleration from its previous +30% CAGR growth.

Skepticism about sustaining rapid profit growth leads me to propose a more moderate 50% y/y increase in non-GAAP operating income for 2024. Consequently, I conclude that HubSpot's stock, priced at 50x forward non-GAAP operating income, may already incorporate a significant portion of its potential, challenging the notion of an attractive entry point for investors.